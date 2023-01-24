Read full article on original website
He Took His Little Girl To The Father-Daughter Dance. Then Someone Gunned This Memphis Father DownThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
5 Former Police Officers Charged With 2nd Degree Murder Of Tyre NicholsDaily DigestMemphis, TN
Star NBA Player Suffers Major InjuryOnlyHomersMemphis, TN
Protests break out over the weekend, as one Memphis community demands justice for the family of Tyre NicholsElizabeth A BryanMemphis, TN
Memphis Grizzlies blow a 10-point lead to the Warriors in the fourth quarter.FYF Sports Debates PodcastMemphis, TN
desotocountynews.com
Trio of teams ready to tackle soccer’s third round of playoffs
Photo: Lewisburg High School girls’ soccer is practicing this week on the artificial turf of Olive Branch High School’s Pool Field to adapt to playing on turf. The Lady Patriots will play on a turf surface Saturday when the team travels to Madison Central. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) Hernando, Horn...
desotocountynews.com
Tuesday sports: Eagles fly by South Panola in hoops action
Horn Lake, Hernando, advance in prep boys soccer playoffs. Photo: Horn Lake’s Kyren Pernell shoots over South Panola’s Derrick Weston Jr. in Tuesday’s contest at Horn Lake. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) HORN LAKE BOYS 75, SOUTH PANOLA 39: Horn Lake is ranked number one in Mississippi high school boys’...
desotocountynews.com
Teacher shortages remain, but more vacancies are being filled
DeSoto County Schools Teacher Career Fair set for late February. A new report details what has been a continuing problem for Mississippi schools: a shortage of teachers to fill the classrooms. However, the new report said the number of vacancies are fewer than a year ago. The Mississippi Department of...
desotocountynews.com
Baptist Cancer Center-DeSoto to debut rotating art exhibit
Baptist Cancer Center-DeSoto will host a reception to introduce a rotating art exhibit that will initially feature the work of artist Willy Bearden on Saturday, Feb. 4 from 3 to 5 p.m. at 363 Southcrest Circle, Suite 101. “Baptist Cancer Center is grateful to Willy Bearden and the many other...
desotocountynews.com
Barton signs qualifying papers, activates campaign website
Photo: Matthew Barton signs his qualifying papers to run in the Republican primary for District Attorney as family and friends look on. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) Attorney Matthew Barton Thursday officially qualified for the Republican primary ballot for District Attorney in DeSoto County. Barton, who earlier announced his intentions to run for...
desotocountynews.com
Dave Matthews Band to reopen BankPlus Amphitheater
The BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove has announced that the Dave Matthews Band will be coming to Southaven in May. It will be the first event at the Amphitheater since the facility went on concert hiatus for renovation. The concert is set for Wednesday, May 24. Pre-sale tickets for DMB...
desotocountynews.com
Southaven Police continues accreditation process
Police departments in other communities have it. The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department has it. And now the Southaven Police Department wants it too. Southaven Police have been in the process of receiving Mississippi Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission, or MSLEAC, accreditation for the past two years. MSLEAC was established and the state accreditation program was started in July 2004. It was established based on similar programs in other states across the country.
desotocountynews.com
Renovation work progress revealed for BankPlus Amphitheater
Photo: Inside look at the renovated BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove ahead of its first concert, set for May 24 with the Dave Matthews Band at the Southaven facility. (Photo credit: UrbanARCH Associates) Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite gave us a sneak peak Thursday at what the renovated BankPlus Amphitheater looks...
desotocountynews.com
Museum honors former board member, unveils new film
The Historic DeSoto Foundation, which operates the DeSoto County Museum in Hernando, held its annual meeting Thursday evening but the filled Iglesia Gracia Internacional Church adjacent to the Commerce Street museum location were likely not there to conduct business. The attraction was the premiere of a short film, written and...
desotocountynews.com
Williams announces candidacy for Legislature in House District 28
Among the names voters will find on the August primary election ballot will be the name of John T. Williams, who has qualified for the House District 28 Republican primary race. House District 28 includes the city of Hernando and current Alderman W.I. “Doc” Harris has also qualified for the seat, an election that came about with the decision of current state Rep. Jerry Darnell not to run for reelection.
desotocountynews.com
VSE Corporation opens distribution center in Olive Branch
Photo: The entrance to Legacy Park, where VSE Corporation is locating a distribution center in Olive Branch. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) A news release from VSE Corporation, a leading provider of aftermarket distribution and maintenance, repair and overhaul (“MRO”) services for land, sea and air transportation assets for commercial and government markets, has announced the opening of its new distribution and e-commerce fulfillment center of excellence in the greater Memphis, Tennessee area, specifically in Olive Branch. The email from VSE Corporation received by DeSoto County News said it was “Now Hiring.”
desotocountynews.com
Fundraiser underway for Southaven police officer
There’s a fundraising effort going on to help a Southaven Police Department officer dealing with a recovery from a heart attack. The people at GoFundMe have informed us about the fundraiser page for Officer Ray Godwin started by Colin Berryhill, a fellow police officer. Berryhill said Godwin suffered a...
desotocountynews.com
Garden club members learn about upcoming Tree Giveaway event
Photo: DeSoto Civic Garden Club members (from left) Lynn Dye and Sandra Stafford, Meleiah Tyus of the DeSoto County Soil and Water Conservation District, and DCGC member Emilie Michael. (Courtesy photo) DeSoto Civic Garden Club members Lynn Dye, Sandra Stafford and Emilie Michael attended the “Donuts and Discussions Meeting,” on...
