Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KVOE
Emporia High girls basketball opens Glaciers Edge Tournament with rout over Maize
The Emporia High girls basketball team cruised to a 56-27 victory over Maize to open up the Glacier’s Edge Tournament Thursday. The Lady Spartans never trailed in the contest leading 14-8 after the first quarter and 39-15 at halftime. Emporia High led by as many as 30 in the...
KVOE
Emporia High bowling teams set for busy week
The Emporia High bowling teams are set for a busy week beginning Wednesday. The Spartans head to Manhattan, host a meet on Thursday and then participate in the Great Plains Classic Friday and Saturday in Wichita. Senior Khalil Sanchez is one of the Spartans’ top bowlers. He won the Topeka...
KVOE
Audio – Tuesday – 01-24-23
Newsmaker: Lee Alderman discusses winter traffic at Abundant Harvest. Newsmaker 2: Life Time Marketing Director Michelle Duffy and Gravel City Adventure & Supply manager Matt Fowler discuss the upcoming Call of a Life Time watch party. Newsmaker 3: Red Cross Director Jane Blocher discusses emergency services in light of Friday’s...
KVOE
Emporia State basketball teams defeat Northeastern State
The Emporia State basketball teams picked up wins over Northeastern State Wednesday night. The Emporia State women ended an 8-game losing skid with a 72-53 win over Northeastern State. The Lady Hornets outscored the Riverhawks 33-21 in the second half to seal the win. Coach Toby Wynn said one of the keys to the win was outscoring Northeastern 44-24 in the paint.
WIBW
Topeka Home Show marks 60 years
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Home Show is celebrating 60 years of meeting your home needs. The show takes place Feb. 10, 11 and 12 at Stormont Vail Events Center. Topeka Area Building Association President Katy Nelson visited Eye on NE Kansas to preview what’s in store. Nelson...
Emporia gazette.com
New Marshalls in town, adding to Pavilions
After delays, Marshalls has officially opened its Emporia location. The department store held its grand opening Thursday morning at the Emporia Pavilions, 2724 West 24th Avenue. The opening was extra-early at 8 a.m. Normally, the store will open at 9:30 a.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. on Sundays.
KVOE
Emporia State set to host Northeastern State
The Emporia State women’s and men’s basketball teams host Northeastern State tonight as they look to bounce back from Sunday’s losses. The Emporia State women and men won the first meeting with Northeastern. Junior Tre’Zure Jobe hopes they can continue to build off the positives from Sunday’s...
KVOE
Emporia Spanish Speakers is mobilizing to bring its Spanish learning program to more communities in Kansas
Emporia Spanish Speakers will be offering again Spanish classes to the community starting in February as they also start planning how to expand their services across Kansas to show the importance of creating a bilingual community. For the last five years, Emporia Spanish Speakers has strived to motivate English speakers...
Kansas State Collegian
Mansfield looks to be the next stellar K-State hire
Just over four years ago, Kansas State Athletic Director Gene Taylor hired four-time FCS Champion Chris Klieman to coach the K-State football team. In his fourth year, Klieman led the team to new heights with a Big 12 Championship title and a Sugar Bowl appearance. Ten months ago, Taylor hired Jerome Tang, a National Champion as an assistant coach, as head coach of the men’s basketball team now ranked No. 5 in the country. Now, for a third time, Taylor has hired another National Champion in volleyball head coach Jason Mansfield.
KVOE
LCAT 2022 ridership on par with 2021 numbers
LCAT ridership numbers fared well last year, given the ongoing concerns about COVID-19. Director Shane Brunner says there were about 30,000 rides last year, on par with 2021. LCAT now has two routes for Lyon County riders in addition to its routes in the Emporia city limits. Transportation Director Janice Arb says the recent response from greater Lyon County has been surprising.
KVOE
Iowa State outscores Kansas State 80-76
#12 Iowa State held on for an 80-76 win over #5 Kansas State last night. The game featured 13 lead changes and 7 ties. The biggest lead for Kansas State was by 4. Iowa States’ biggest lead was by 10. Kansas State Coach Jerome Tang said Iowa State was...
KVOE
Emporia State now plans new building as new home for Nursing, Student Wellness
Emporia State’s Nursing program is still moving on campus, but the move is being delayed and the program won’t use an old building when it comes over from Newman Regional Health. The nursing program has been using Newman Regional Health’s Cora Miller Hall for years. Back in April,...
KVOE
Feral hogs reported between Emporia and John Redmond Reservoir
Domesticated hogs are great for pork, ham and bacon. Feral hogs, on the other hand, can be extremely harmful in several ways — which makes a recent discovery of wild hogs east of Emporia a concern to state and federal officials. Lyon County Game Warden Aaron Scheve says it’s...
WIBW
FORK IN THE ROAD: Junction City’s ‘Bella’s Italian Restaurant’ has served made-from-scratch for over a decade
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Bella’s Italian Restaurant, a Junction City restaurant, has been serving made-from-scratch Italian staples to its local community and visiting customers for more than a decade now. Bella’s can be found at 605 N Washington St. in Junction City, about an hour away from the...
KVOE
Emporia’s Marshalls store opens doors to shoppers Thursday
Marshalls has made its long-awaited debut in Emporia. The retail store at the Emporia Pavilions development, 24th and Industrial, had its official grand opening celebration shortly after sunrise Thursday morning. It offers clothing, home decor, beauty items and gifts. Marshalls was supposed to open last fall, but several supply chain...
Kansas Department of Wildlife & Parks catch and remove 80-pound blue catfish from Kansas River
The Kansas Department of Wildlife & Parks Fisheries Division posted on Facebook Wednesday that they caught and removed an 80-pound blue catfish from the Kansas River.
WIBW
Harvesters food distribution moves to new location on Saturday in East Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Harvesters food distribution will be moving to a new location this coming Saturday. The distribution will be held starting at 11 a.m. Saturday at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, 1100 S.E. Washington. The distribution previously had been held at the Antioch Family Life Center at 1921...
KVOE
Oklahoma State football names two coaches with Emporia ties defensive coordinator and co-defensive coordinator
Two coaches with ties to Emporia have been named Defensive and co-defensive coordinators at Oklahoma State by Head Coach Mike Gundy. Brian Nardo a former coach at Emporia State was named the defensive coordinator and Emporia native Joe Bob Clements has been named Co-Defensive coordinator. Nardo spent last season at...
KVOE
Bike rider hurt after crash involving SUV in east Emporia
A crash in east Emporia between an SUV and bicycle sent the bike rider to Newman Regional Health for treatment Tuesday evening. A vehicle collided with a bike at Ninth and Sylvan around 6:40 pm. Emporia Police Officer Dominick Vortherms says the bike, driven by Raul Reyes of Emporia, was westbound on Ninth when it was hit by an SUV driven by Carla Flores-Rodriguez, also of Emporia. Reyes suffered apparently non-life-threatening injuries.
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Ca’Mara Callarman
Family is concerned for a young Kansas teenager last seen in early January. Ca’Mara Callarman, 14, was last seen on Jan. 2, 2023, in Derby. Advocates with Kansas Missing and Unsolved share she may be in Topeka. CA’MARA CALLARMAN. Missing from: Derby, Kan. Missing since: Jan. 2, 2023.
Comments / 0