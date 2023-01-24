ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KVOE

Emporia High bowling teams set for busy week

The Emporia High bowling teams are set for a busy week beginning Wednesday. The Spartans head to Manhattan, host a meet on Thursday and then participate in the Great Plains Classic Friday and Saturday in Wichita. Senior Khalil Sanchez is one of the Spartans’ top bowlers. He won the Topeka...
KVOE

Audio – Tuesday – 01-24-23

Newsmaker: Lee Alderman discusses winter traffic at Abundant Harvest. Newsmaker 2: Life Time Marketing Director Michelle Duffy and Gravel City Adventure & Supply manager Matt Fowler discuss the upcoming Call of a Life Time watch party. Newsmaker 3: Red Cross Director Jane Blocher discusses emergency services in light of Friday’s...
KVOE

Emporia State basketball teams defeat Northeastern State

The Emporia State basketball teams picked up wins over Northeastern State Wednesday night. The Emporia State women ended an 8-game losing skid with a 72-53 win over Northeastern State. The Lady Hornets outscored the Riverhawks 33-21 in the second half to seal the win. Coach Toby Wynn said one of the keys to the win was outscoring Northeastern 44-24 in the paint.
WIBW

Topeka Home Show marks 60 years

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Home Show is celebrating 60 years of meeting your home needs. The show takes place Feb. 10, 11 and 12 at Stormont Vail Events Center. Topeka Area Building Association President Katy Nelson visited Eye on NE Kansas to preview what’s in store. Nelson...
Emporia gazette.com

New Marshalls in town, adding to Pavilions

After delays, Marshalls has officially opened its Emporia location. The department store held its grand opening Thursday morning at the Emporia Pavilions, 2724 West 24th Avenue. The opening was extra-early at 8 a.m. Normally, the store will open at 9:30 a.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. on Sundays.
KVOE

Emporia State set to host Northeastern State

The Emporia State women’s and men’s basketball teams host Northeastern State tonight as they look to bounce back from Sunday’s losses. The Emporia State women and men won the first meeting with Northeastern. Junior Tre’Zure Jobe hopes they can continue to build off the positives from Sunday’s...
Kansas State Collegian

Mansfield looks to be the next stellar K-State hire

Just over four years ago, Kansas State Athletic Director Gene Taylor hired four-time FCS Champion Chris Klieman to coach the K-State football team. In his fourth year, Klieman led the team to new heights with a Big 12 Championship title and a Sugar Bowl appearance. Ten months ago, Taylor hired Jerome Tang, a National Champion as an assistant coach, as head coach of the men’s basketball team now ranked No. 5 in the country. Now, for a third time, Taylor has hired another National Champion in volleyball head coach Jason Mansfield.
KVOE

LCAT 2022 ridership on par with 2021 numbers

LCAT ridership numbers fared well last year, given the ongoing concerns about COVID-19. Director Shane Brunner says there were about 30,000 rides last year, on par with 2021. LCAT now has two routes for Lyon County riders in addition to its routes in the Emporia city limits. Transportation Director Janice Arb says the recent response from greater Lyon County has been surprising.
KVOE

Iowa State outscores Kansas State 80-76

#12 Iowa State held on for an 80-76 win over #5 Kansas State last night. The game featured 13 lead changes and 7 ties. The biggest lead for Kansas State was by 4. Iowa States’ biggest lead was by 10. Kansas State Coach Jerome Tang said Iowa State was...
KVOE

Feral hogs reported between Emporia and John Redmond Reservoir

Domesticated hogs are great for pork, ham and bacon. Feral hogs, on the other hand, can be extremely harmful in several ways — which makes a recent discovery of wild hogs east of Emporia a concern to state and federal officials. Lyon County Game Warden Aaron Scheve says it’s...
KVOE

Emporia’s Marshalls store opens doors to shoppers Thursday

Marshalls has made its long-awaited debut in Emporia. The retail store at the Emporia Pavilions development, 24th and Industrial, had its official grand opening celebration shortly after sunrise Thursday morning. It offers clothing, home decor, beauty items and gifts. Marshalls was supposed to open last fall, but several supply chain...
KVOE

Bike rider hurt after crash involving SUV in east Emporia

A crash in east Emporia between an SUV and bicycle sent the bike rider to Newman Regional Health for treatment Tuesday evening. A vehicle collided with a bike at Ninth and Sylvan around 6:40 pm. Emporia Police Officer Dominick Vortherms says the bike, driven by Raul Reyes of Emporia, was westbound on Ninth when it was hit by an SUV driven by Carla Flores-Rodriguez, also of Emporia. Reyes suffered apparently non-life-threatening injuries.
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Ca’Mara Callarman

Family is concerned for a young Kansas teenager last seen in early January. Ca’Mara Callarman, 14, was last seen on Jan. 2, 2023, in Derby. Advocates with Kansas Missing and Unsolved share she may be in Topeka. CA’MARA CALLARMAN. Missing from: Derby, Kan. Missing since: Jan. 2, 2023.
