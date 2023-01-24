ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geismar, LA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

klax-tv.com

DOTD workers involved in fatal accident in construction zone

Baton Rouge – The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announces that three DOTD workers were involved in a fatal accident on U.S. 171 in DeSoto Parish yesterday, January 25. One employee, Chris Gray, was tragically killed. Jalen Singleton sustained serious injuries, and Mario Ross received moderate injuries and was later released from the hospital.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Walker tackles natural gas issues

Modernization and improvement projects to the City of Walker’s extensive natural gas system was the major topic of discussion at the regular monthly meeting of the City Council held on Monday, Jan. 9. The in-depth examination of the gas system, a network that serves customers across a wide swath...
WALKER, LA
wbrz.com

Officials looking at how I-10 project will affect ferries

PLAQUEMINE - Some major changes could come to the Plaquemine ferry service within the coming months with major construction hitting I-10. “If there’s road construction somewhere, or there’s some kind of congestion causing events such as a crash or a closure, then we’ll see more people using the ferries," said DOTD official Rodney Mallett.
PLAQUEMINE, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

Livingston Parish airport plans downsized amid funding challenges

With plans downsized, permits for the new Livingston Parish airport were resubmitted this month with the Army Corp of Engineers, and proponents are hoping construction can begin this spring. “The original plan was looking for the airport to be built at a larger scale,” says Delia Taylor, chair of the...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Law enforcement vehicle repair shop catches fire in Tangipahoa Parish

AMITE - A maintenance facility housing vehicles for the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office caught fire Wednesday afternoon. The flames were reported at the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office Vehicle Maintenance Shop along US 51 in Amite around 2 p.m. The fire forced emergency responders to shut down the highway while they tried to put out the flames.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
Louisiana Illuminator

High levels of ‘Forever Chemicals’ in southeast Louisiana drinking water spur concern

NEW ORLEANS – The Water Collaborative of Greater New Orleans conducted a study last summer on the level of chemicals flowing in the Mississippi River, the central source of drinking water for many communities in southeast Louisiana. The results were not comforting. The researchers found high levels of PFAS, a group of synthetic, potentially harmful […] The post High levels of ‘Forever Chemicals’ in southeast Louisiana drinking water spur concern appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

$800,000 price tag to fix Zion City pothole

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A pothole in Zion City is getting fixed and residents couldn’t be happier. Tonia Causey and Alice Blackburn have lived in Zion City for over 60 years. They know the ins and out’s of the community including the not-so-famous pothole. The pothole...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Power restored in Plaquemine after day-long outage

PLAQUEMINE - Parts of Iberville Parish are still experiencing extensive power outages that began as a storm system moved into the area Tuesday evening. Around 11 a.m. Wednesday, officials in Plaquemine shared an update from Entergy saying that crews found additional damage to the city's power grid that will likely make the repairs drag out hours longer than expected.
PLAQUEMINE, LA
WAFB

1 dead, another critical after shooting in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured on Thursday, Jan. 26. It happened on Mission Drive near Winbourne Avenue around 7:15 p.m. Emergency officials confirmed the coroner was called to the scene and added the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

More stop signs coming to busy intersection under interstate

BATON ROUGE - An intersection with a lot of traffic is concerning to one Metro Councilwoman. Now the two intersections near the interstate at Louise Street are becoming three-way stops. Dr. Gerard A. Robinson is the pastor at McKowen Baptist Church which is right near the intersections. He says he...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

1 dead, 1 critically injured in shooting on Mission Drive

One person was killed and another was critically wounded in a shooting on Mission Drive on Thursday night, officials said. Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said officers received a call for a shooting in the 3300 block of Mission Drive just after 7:20 p.m. Police on Friday morning...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

One person hurt in shooting off Coursey Boulevard

BATON ROUGE - A person was reportedly hurt in a shooting off Airline Highway late Thursday afternoon. The person was reportedly found shot shortly before 4 p.m. on Southpark Drive, between Airline and Coursey Boulevard. The victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition. This is a developing story.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Man critically wounded in shooting off Hooper Road, officials say

A man is in critical condition after he was shot just off Hooper Road Thursday. East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks said the shooting occurred near the intersection of Corlett Drive and Marionette Drive just before 5 p.m. Baton Rouge EMS spokesman Mike Chustz said the man...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Some schools close after storms, possible tornado hits Baton Rouge area

After strong storms brought winds, rain and a possible tornado to the Baton Rouge area on Tuesday night, some local schools have closed Wednesday. Related coverage: Three injured, hospitalized in Louisiana after mobile homes were hit by tornado, sheriff says. The following schools have closings or alternative plans for Wednesday,...
BATON ROUGE, LA

