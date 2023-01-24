Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Legendary Football Coach Was Overpaid By Millions
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: SoLouM Henderson
LSU Student Fatally Struck By Car After Alleged Rape
12 Injured in Shooting at Baton Rouge Nightclub
LSU's Challenging 2023 Football Schedule
klax-tv.com
DOTD workers involved in fatal accident in construction zone
Baton Rouge – The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announces that three DOTD workers were involved in a fatal accident on U.S. 171 in DeSoto Parish yesterday, January 25. One employee, Chris Gray, was tragically killed. Jalen Singleton sustained serious injuries, and Mario Ross received moderate injuries and was later released from the hospital.
theadvocate.com
Walker tackles natural gas issues
Modernization and improvement projects to the City of Walker’s extensive natural gas system was the major topic of discussion at the regular monthly meeting of the City Council held on Monday, Jan. 9. The in-depth examination of the gas system, a network that serves customers across a wide swath...
wbrz.com
Chemical company says there was no risk to Ascension Parish community amid explosion
CARVILLE- There are still more questions than answers after an explosion at a chemical plant Monday night. People living near Honeywell Manufacturing plant say they were scared. "I was woke up by a BOOM. Me and my husband ran out thinking our car had exploded," Patricia Arnold said. "It shook...
wbrz.com
Officials looking at how I-10 project will affect ferries
PLAQUEMINE - Some major changes could come to the Plaquemine ferry service within the coming months with major construction hitting I-10. “If there’s road construction somewhere, or there’s some kind of congestion causing events such as a crash or a closure, then we’ll see more people using the ferries," said DOTD official Rodney Mallett.
Baton Rouge Business Report
Livingston Parish airport plans downsized amid funding challenges
With plans downsized, permits for the new Livingston Parish airport were resubmitted this month with the Army Corp of Engineers, and proponents are hoping construction can begin this spring. “The original plan was looking for the airport to be built at a larger scale,” says Delia Taylor, chair of the...
wbrz.com
Law enforcement vehicle repair shop catches fire in Tangipahoa Parish
AMITE - A maintenance facility housing vehicles for the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office caught fire Wednesday afternoon. The flames were reported at the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office Vehicle Maintenance Shop along US 51 in Amite around 2 p.m. The fire forced emergency responders to shut down the highway while they tried to put out the flames.
High levels of ‘Forever Chemicals’ in southeast Louisiana drinking water spur concern
NEW ORLEANS – The Water Collaborative of Greater New Orleans conducted a study last summer on the level of chemicals flowing in the Mississippi River, the central source of drinking water for many communities in southeast Louisiana. The results were not comforting. The researchers found high levels of PFAS, a group of synthetic, potentially harmful […] The post High levels of ‘Forever Chemicals’ in southeast Louisiana drinking water spur concern appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
wbrz.com
'Infamous pothole' in Glen Oaks will cost roughly $800K to fix
BATON ROUGE - A part of Blue Grass Drive in Baton Rouge is in really bad shape, and city officials say it will be a pricey fix. The street is cracked, the ground is uneven, and on top of that, there is a huge pothole that is a constant nightmare for those who drive near it.
brproud.com
$800,000 price tag to fix Zion City pothole
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A pothole in Zion City is getting fixed and residents couldn’t be happier. Tonia Causey and Alice Blackburn have lived in Zion City for over 60 years. They know the ins and out’s of the community including the not-so-famous pothole. The pothole...
wbrz.com
Power restored in Plaquemine after day-long outage
PLAQUEMINE - Parts of Iberville Parish are still experiencing extensive power outages that began as a storm system moved into the area Tuesday evening. Around 11 a.m. Wednesday, officials in Plaquemine shared an update from Entergy saying that crews found additional damage to the city's power grid that will likely make the repairs drag out hours longer than expected.
1 dead, another critical after shooting in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured on Thursday, Jan. 26. It happened on Mission Drive near Winbourne Avenue around 7:15 p.m. Emergency officials confirmed the coroner was called to the scene and added the...
wbrz.com
More stop signs coming to busy intersection under interstate
BATON ROUGE - An intersection with a lot of traffic is concerning to one Metro Councilwoman. Now the two intersections near the interstate at Louise Street are becoming three-way stops. Dr. Gerard A. Robinson is the pastor at McKowen Baptist Church which is right near the intersections. He says he...
theadvocate.com
1 dead, 1 critically injured in shooting on Mission Drive
One person was killed and another was critically wounded in a shooting on Mission Drive on Thursday night, officials said. Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said officers received a call for a shooting in the 3300 block of Mission Drive just after 7:20 p.m. Police on Friday morning...
theadvocate.com
A huge dam would protect Baton Rouge from floods but expose others. Is there a better way?
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says it is "taking a step back" from plans to build a 3.6-mile-long, $1.3 billion dam that for years has been proposed as a major protection against flooding in the Baton Rouge region. Instead, the Corps says it is considering a "non-structural plan" that...
wbrz.com
One person hurt in shooting off Coursey Boulevard
BATON ROUGE - A person was reportedly hurt in a shooting off Airline Highway late Thursday afternoon. The person was reportedly found shot shortly before 4 p.m. on Southpark Drive, between Airline and Coursey Boulevard. The victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition. This is a developing story.
theadvocate.com
8 arrested in Prairieville over Vicksburg, Miss., shooting of police officer, burglaries
Ascension Parish law enforcement authorities have arrested eight people wanted in connection with the shooting of a Vicksburg, Mississippi, police officer and burglaries in Gulfport. The suspects were captured Thursday night after a car chase from a home in Gonzales to the intersection of La. 44 and La. 42 in...
theadvocate.com
Man critically wounded in shooting off Hooper Road, officials say
A man is in critical condition after he was shot just off Hooper Road Thursday. East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks said the shooting occurred near the intersection of Corlett Drive and Marionette Drive just before 5 p.m. Baton Rouge EMS spokesman Mike Chustz said the man...
houmatimes.com
Temporary Severe Weather Shelter available for Terrebonne Parish Residents
A temporary severe weather shelter for Terrebonne Parish residents will open at 7PM this evening at the Houma Municipal Auditorium located at 880 Verret Street in Houma. The temporary shelter will open at 7PM and remain open until severe weather is no longer a threat to Terrebonne Parish. The temporary...
theadvocate.com
Some schools close after storms, possible tornado hits Baton Rouge area
After strong storms brought winds, rain and a possible tornado to the Baton Rouge area on Tuesday night, some local schools have closed Wednesday. Related coverage: Three injured, hospitalized in Louisiana after mobile homes were hit by tornado, sheriff says. The following schools have closings or alternative plans for Wednesday,...
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Beverage Manufacturer to Build $160 Million Facility in Louisiana
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Beverage manufacturer Niagara Bottling announced plans to...
