NFL world reacts to insane Chiefs, Mahomes news
While the Cincinnati Bengals might be enjoying the underdog role throughout their NFL playoff run this season, they won’t technically be the underdogs when they travel into Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game this weekend. And that’s some pretty historic news. While the Bengals did open the Read more... The post NFL world reacts to insane Chiefs, Mahomes news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Chiefs’ Mahomes expected to play in AFC Championship
The Kansas City Chiefs will have their star quarterback Patrick Mahomes for the AFC Championship game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
KCTV 5
Kansas City hotels booked ahead of AFC Championship
The Chiefs have lost three straight games to the Bengals, including last year's game, and they know how critical the play of Patrick Mahomes -- sore ankle and all -- will be on Sunday.
NFL playoffs: Mahomes shrugs off pain, plans to play
Patrick Mahomes has a very sore right ankle. Jalen Hurts has a bum right shoulder. Even so, neither quarterback is complaining in the lead up to Sunday’s NFL conference championship games. Mahomes went through a normal morning walkthrough Wednesday and then headed out for an afternoon practice with the...
KCTV 5
Kansas City preps for AFC title game, including local bars and restaurants
KCTV 5
KC preps for busy weekend, as city plays host to AFC Championship
KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) - The buzz has been going on all week, and it’s only growing. Hotels, bars, businesses---all prepping for Sunday’s AFC title game between the Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals, with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line. But it’s not just fans...
KCTV 5
Chiefs preview Sunday's AFC Championship Game against Cincinnati
KCTV 5
Cincinnati mayor: ‘I will be at the game at Burrowhead Stadium’
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The trash talk just keeps coming out of Cincinnati. In a city council meeting Wednesday, mayor Aftab Pureval said he will attend the AFC Championship between the Chiefs and Bengals on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium. But he added his own spin on it:. “It is...
KCTV 5
Mahomes and his ankle are 'on track' for Sunday
Frigid temperatures and wind chills will hit Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. Our StormTrack5 Weather team forecasts the game will start with temperatures around 20 degrees, which will fall throughout the evening. Local man does pull-ups for every Chiefs TD to help spread message of love. After every Chiefs game, James...
KCTV 5
Chiefs in AFC Championship game means big bucks for Kansas casinos with sports betting
Chiefs in AFC Championship game means big bucks for Kansas casinos with sports betting
