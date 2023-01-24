ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to insane Chiefs, Mahomes news

While the Cincinnati Bengals might be enjoying the underdog role throughout their NFL playoff run this season, they won’t technically be the underdogs when they travel into Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game this weekend. And that’s some pretty historic news. While the Bengals did open the Read more... The post NFL world reacts to insane Chiefs, Mahomes news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Kansas City hotels booked ahead of AFC Championship

The Chiefs have lost three straight games to the Bengals, including last year's game, and they know how critical the play of Patrick Mahomes -- sore ankle and all -- will be on Sunday. Wayside Waifs in Kansas City rescues 54 dogs from Louisiana. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. "They...
KANSAS CITY, MO
WausauPilot

NFL playoffs: Mahomes shrugs off pain, plans to play

Patrick Mahomes has a very sore right ankle. Jalen Hurts has a bum right shoulder. Even so, neither quarterback is complaining in the lead up to Sunday’s NFL conference championship games. Mahomes went through a normal morning walkthrough Wednesday and then headed out for an afternoon practice with the...
KCTV 5

Chiefs preview Sunday's AFC Championship Game against Cincinnati

Chiefs in AFC Championship game means big bucks for Kansas casinos with sports betting. Last month was the first where Kansas’ share of sports gambling revenue topped $1 million. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Officers do not believe any student in the school was a target. KCK Schools no...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Mahomes and his ankle are 'on track' for Sunday

Frigid temperatures and wind chills will hit Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. Our StormTrack5 Weather team forecasts the game will start with temperatures around 20 degrees, which will fall throughout the evening. Local man does pull-ups for every Chiefs TD to help spread message of love. After every Chiefs game, James...
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy