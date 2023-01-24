ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five-Star DT Justin Scott Postponing Commitment Announcement

Heading into this week, Chicago St. Ignatius five-star defensive tackle Justin Scott was set to announce his decision on Tuesday, Jan. 31. It's the day of his 17th birthday. However, there has been a change of plans. The 6-5, 310-pounder took to social media on Tuesday to announce that his...
CHICAGO, IL
Huskers make cut for four-star twin defenders

Nebraska was among the 10 schools who made the cut for a pair of twin 2024 defenders on Wednesday. 2024 The Loomis Chaffee School (Conn.) defenders Jacob Smith and Jerod Smith announced a Top-10 on Wednesday morning that included Nebraska, Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Penn State, Michigan, Ole Miss, Notre Dame, Iowa and Texas.
LINCOLN, NE
LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne gives idea of how much she makes in NIL money

Livvy Dunne is the highest-earning female college athlete in the Name, Image and Likeness realm. But just how much money does she take in? She recently gave us an idea. Dunne, who is a junior and member of LSU’s gymnastics team, conducted an interview with TODAY and was asked to give an idea of her earnings. She was asked if the amount was in the six or seven-figure range.
BATON ROUGE, LA
TCU offers 4-star quarterback Luke Kromenhoek

TCU has extended an offer to another quarterback from the 2024 recruiting class, offering Savannah (GA) Benedictine Military School signal caller Luke Kromenhoek. Kromenhoek tweeted about the offer on Thursday morning. The 6-foot-4, 185-pounder is currently committed to Florida State, where he gave his verbal nearly a year ago. Kromenhoek...
FORT WORTH, TX
Four-Star '24 DB Dakoda Fields reeling in several national offers

It has been a good week for Gardena (Calif.) Serra junior defensive back Dakoda Fields who landed a flurry of national scholarship offers. Fields is one of the nation's top recruits, currently rated the No. 111 player nationally in the 247Sports Composite as well as the No. 8 corner nationally and the No. 14 player in the state.
GARDENA, CA
Four-star 2024 QB Austin Mack sets decision date, time

Folsom (Calif.) 2024 quarterback Austin Mack has set his announcement date and time. Mack will announce his decision on the 247Sports' YouTube Channel on Wednesday, February 1st at 1:30 p.m. PT/4:30 p.m. ET. His final five are all from the Pac-12: Cal, Oregon, Oregon State, Stanford and Washington. Mack is...
WASHINGTON STATE
Georgia football enrollee Raylen Wilson earns five-star status on 247Sports

On Thursday 247Sports unveiled its final Top247 for the 2023 class and Tallahassee (Fla.) Lincoln linebacker and Georgia early enrollee Raylen Wilson saw his ranking change from No. 55 overall to the No. 12 overall prospect in the country. In doing so, he saw his rating change from a 97 to a 98, earning him five-star status on 247Sports. Wilson is the nation's No. 2 linebacker and the No. 5 overall recruit in the state of Florida on 247Sports. He committed to Georgia back in July, choosing the Dawgs over Michigan, the program that held his verbal pledge until he de-committed on June 28, Florida, and 32 other offers.
ATLANTA, GA
