Read full article on original website
Related
Five-Star DT Justin Scott Postponing Commitment Announcement
Heading into this week, Chicago St. Ignatius five-star defensive tackle Justin Scott was set to announce his decision on Tuesday, Jan. 31. It's the day of his 17th birthday. However, there has been a change of plans. The 6-5, 310-pounder took to social media on Tuesday to announce that his...
247Sports
USC signees Zachariach Branch, Malachi Nelson locks in five-star status; Makai Lemon loses fifth star
USC's 2023 class locked in two five-star signees in the final Top247 rankings on Thursday in wide receiver Zachariah Branch and quarterback Malachi Nelson. The big surprise was the loss of a fifth star for wide receiver Makai Lemon. Lemon secured a fifth star in the middle of December, earning...
Texas signee Cedric Baxter finishes as top-rated RB in 247Sports final 2023 rankings
Texas signee Cedric Baxter finished the 2023 recruiting cycle as the nation's top running back. Horns247 breaks down what the Longhorns add in the five-star running back.
247Sports No. 3 RB Taylor Tatum talks latest visit to Texas
The Longhorns continue to impress one of the state's best. Cookies Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information. © 2005-2023 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
Late Kick: Alabama commit EDGE Yhonzae Pierre is a brand new 5-star
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate goes in depth on the huge leap EDGE Yhonzae Pierre took into entering the top-30 of the Top247 2023 Player Rankings.
Huskers make cut for four-star twin defenders
Nebraska was among the 10 schools who made the cut for a pair of twin 2024 defenders on Wednesday. 2024 The Loomis Chaffee School (Conn.) defenders Jacob Smith and Jerod Smith announced a Top-10 on Wednesday morning that included Nebraska, Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Penn State, Michigan, Ole Miss, Notre Dame, Iowa and Texas.
Yardbarker
LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne gives idea of how much she makes in NIL money
Livvy Dunne is the highest-earning female college athlete in the Name, Image and Likeness realm. But just how much money does she take in? She recently gave us an idea. Dunne, who is a junior and member of LSU’s gymnastics team, conducted an interview with TODAY and was asked to give an idea of her earnings. She was asked if the amount was in the six or seven-figure range.
Twin-brother defensive linemen Jacob and Jerod Smith name Ole Miss in most recent top 10
It's not often you get two for the price of one like this, but Ole Miss has landed inside the top 10 for a pair of four-star defensive linemen from the state of Connecticut. They just happen to be twin brothers. Jacob Smith (6-5, 225) and Jerod Smith (6-3, 265)...
247Sports
TCU offers 4-star quarterback Luke Kromenhoek
TCU has extended an offer to another quarterback from the 2024 recruiting class, offering Savannah (GA) Benedictine Military School signal caller Luke Kromenhoek. Kromenhoek tweeted about the offer on Thursday morning. The 6-foot-4, 185-pounder is currently committed to Florida State, where he gave his verbal nearly a year ago. Kromenhoek...
Four-Star '24 DB Dakoda Fields reeling in several national offers
It has been a good week for Gardena (Calif.) Serra junior defensive back Dakoda Fields who landed a flurry of national scholarship offers. Fields is one of the nation's top recruits, currently rated the No. 111 player nationally in the 247Sports Composite as well as the No. 8 corner nationally and the No. 14 player in the state.
Four-star 2024 QB Austin Mack sets decision date, time
Folsom (Calif.) 2024 quarterback Austin Mack has set his announcement date and time. Mack will announce his decision on the 247Sports' YouTube Channel on Wednesday, February 1st at 1:30 p.m. PT/4:30 p.m. ET. His final five are all from the Pac-12: Cal, Oregon, Oregon State, Stanford and Washington. Mack is...
Georgia football enrollee Raylen Wilson earns five-star status on 247Sports
On Thursday 247Sports unveiled its final Top247 for the 2023 class and Tallahassee (Fla.) Lincoln linebacker and Georgia early enrollee Raylen Wilson saw his ranking change from No. 55 overall to the No. 12 overall prospect in the country. In doing so, he saw his rating change from a 97 to a 98, earning him five-star status on 247Sports. Wilson is the nation's No. 2 linebacker and the No. 5 overall recruit in the state of Florida on 247Sports. He committed to Georgia back in July, choosing the Dawgs over Michigan, the program that held his verbal pledge until he de-committed on June 28, Florida, and 32 other offers.
Podcast: Notre Dame 1988 National Champion Football Legends With Tim Prister
Tim Prister reflects on the late-1980s glory days of Notre Dame football with defensive standouts Frank Stams, Wes Pritchett, and Pat Terrell and quarterback Tony Rice, as well as the current state of Fighting Irish football under head coach Marcus Freeman and the changing landscape of NIL and the transfer portal.
UNC WR Signee Chris Culliver Makes Massive Jump in Final 247Sports Rankings
Class of 2023 North Carolina wide receiver signee Chris Culliver is now UNC's highest-ranked signee in the 2023 class and has entered the 247Sports Top247. On Thursday, Culliver, a 6-foot-3, 174-pound wide receiver from Maiden, N.C., moved from outside the Top247 all the way to No. 117 in the 247Sports rankings.
Brown details red and black way of transfer portal and fan apathy
Time has passed as surely as players have passed through, and Neal Brown has grown to approach the transfer portal in a certain way.
Column: ‘Championship goals’ are attracting proven players to FSU
Florida State became THE destination for transfers in the initial wave of the Transfer Portal window. The Seminoles ended the first, and major, run at transfers with the No. 2 class in the country while winning just about every battle for coveted prospects against national powers. For example, FSU beat...
Major LB target Danny Inglis talks visit, Iowa State program
Iowa State offered 2024 Canfield star athlete Danny Inglis in the Fall of 2022, and Inglis has been an important target for the Cyclones since then. ISU likes Inglis at.
VIDEO: UCLA QB commit Dante Moore is No. 4 in the final 2023 rankings
247Sports filed its final version of the national 2023 prospect rankings, and the 247Sports experts analyze how UCLA-committed Dante Moore actually dropped a spot in the national rankings while also getting boosted to a perfect 100 rating.
Film Room: Tyler Nickel Offers Spacing, Movement Against Zone
Over the last few weeks, North Carolina has had a number of players provide meaningful contributions off the bench. In UNC’s win over Syracuse on Tuesday night, it was Tyler Nickel who provided the Tar Heels with useful minutes off the bench.
Friday Mailbag: Did Oregon have a successful offseason in rebuilding its roster?
On this edition of the Autzen Audibles Podcast, we open up the mailbag to discuss a wide range of topics that focus on Oregon football, the recruiting success the football program has had, the excitement around Oregon's 2023 men's basketball recruiting class and the expectations that come with it, and a lot more.
247Sports
71K+
Followers
422K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0