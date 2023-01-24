Read full article on original website
FRANKLIN COUNTY (KMOV) - A mountain lion is still at-large after being hit by a vehicle Monday night in Villa Ridge, Missouri. The Missouri Department of Conservation searched for the big cat Monday night and Tuesday Morning along Old State Highway 100 near Highway T, but they have come up empty so far. Employees at the local feed store said the mountain lion ran into the trailer of one of their trucks.
