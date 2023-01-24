Quick Hits: Bengals Rookie CB Taylor-Britt's Impact; After Another Checkmate, Lou Anarumo's Next Match; Zac Taylor Savors The Ride

Read full article on original website
Bengals vs Chiefs AFC Championship Preview, Odds and TicketsFlurrySportsKansas City, MO
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady, Raiders Announcement
The NFL world today is fixated on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. Questions continue to follow the future Hall-of-Famers regarding their future. Is retirement on the table? What about a change of scenery? In the case of Brady, a report emerged Tuesday indicating Brady may play in 2023... just ...
Bengals Zac Taylor’s eye-opening take on Patrick Mahomes’ ankle injury
As head coach Zac Taylor and the Cincinnati Bengals prepare to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game, they’ll be closely monitoring Patrick Mahomes’ ankle injury. But Taylor isn’t quite sure what to believe when it comes to Mahomes’ injury woes. Mahomes...
Former LSU Coach Ed Orgeron Said Joe Burrow Was The Smartest Person In The Room At LSU
Joe Shiesty, Joe Cool, Joe Burrrrrrow… Joey Big Brains?. Ok, I made the last one up, but according to Coach O, Joe Burrow was the smartest man in the room at LSU… and right there in that recruiting meeting, that’s when he knew Joe would be the quarterback to lead their team to the promised land.
Everyone Is Making Same Joke About The Bengals' Latest Roster Move
The Cincinnati Bengals claimed cornerback Chris Lammons off of waivers from the Kansas City Chiefs on Tuesday. The move is deferred until after the Super Bowl on Feb. 13, but it prevents the Chiefs from re-signing him to their practice squad after waiving him on Monday. Which, in the eyes of ...
Look: Bengals Are Now Dealing With Concerning Injury
On Thursday, the Bengals added tight end Hayden Hurst to their injury report. He's dealing with a calf injury. Hurst played a pivotal role in last Sunday's win over the Bills, hauling in five passes for 59 yards and a touchdown. The Bengals listed Hurst as a limited participant ...
NFL World Reacts To What Bills Said About Ja'Marr Chase
Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane had his annual end-of-the-season press conference on Tuesday. It came just two days after the Bills' season came to an end when they lost 27-10 to the Cincinnati Bengals. During the presser, Beane was asked about the Bengals' roster and if there was ...
Bills GM Believes The Bengals Have 1 'Huge' Advantage
The AFC is loaded with superstar quarterbacks poised to headline the conferences for years. An elite signal-caller puts any NFL team in a position to succeed, but it's even better when he performs at a high level early in his career. The Cincinnati Bengals have that edge with Joe Burrow. ...
Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton shares story behind the viral ’Burrowhead’ comment
The Bengals cornerback behind the viral “Burrowhead” shared how he came up with the name.
NFL playoffs: Mahomes shrugs off pain, plans to play
Patrick Mahomes has a very sore right ankle. Jalen Hurts has a bum right shoulder. Even so, neither quarterback is complaining in the lead up to Sunday’s NFL conference championship games. Mahomes went through a normal morning walkthrough Wednesday and then headed out for an afternoon practice with the...
A mic'd-up Joe Burrow had the most confident reaction to his second touchdown pass against the Bills
The Cincinnati Bengals went into their AFC divisional round matchup with the Bills thinking that the league saw them as an afterthought. A Chiefs-Bills AFC title game would have meant a neutral site game in Atlanta, but the Bengals were determined to spoil those plans for the NFL. That, they...
AP source: McVay, Rams hiring former Jets OC Mike LaFleur
The Los Angeles Rams are hiring former New York Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press
Bills GM Brandon Beane takes shot at Bengals: 'Don't want to have to suck bad enough to have to get Ja'Marr Chase'
Two days after an emphatic early playoff exit at the hands of the the Cincinnati Bengals, the wound is still fresh in Buffalo. The Bills general manager spoke with reporters on Sunday in his end-of-season news conference on the heels of Buffalo's 27-10 loss. He was asked if Buffalo should "adapt to" Cincinnati's roster construction plan that allowed them to build a strong receiving corps. He response included a not-so-subtle shot at the franchise that just beat his:
'That includes mom and dad': Father of Bengals QB says son blocks out all the noise on game day
CINCINNATI — The father of Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is heading to Kansas City this weekend with a big bunch of Burrow to cheer on his son. "Well, my sister from Houston, Texas, her daughter, my brother and his wife, they're bringing friends. Robin, my wife is from Nebraska, so she has family coming," Jimmy Burrow said.
Major Outlet Hands UC Football Worst Power Five Coaching-Hire Grade Of 2022-23 Cycle
Scott Satterfield has been at the helm for nearly two months in Clifton.
‘It feels like Christmas:’ Bengals fans headed to Kansas City any way they can
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Arrowhead Stadium is almost 600 miles from Cincinnati. That’s nearly a nine-hour drive. So it begs the question, if you’re going: Should you fly or drive to the AFC Championship Game. Madison Wesley and her dad, Jesse, are going to Kansas City by air Sunday...
ESPN analyst, Pitt ‘preparing itself to earn NCAA bid’
The talk about Pitt and the NCAA Tournament is not just stuff of hot takes or overanxious fans, what ESPN’s Seth Greenberg said of the Panthers chances
