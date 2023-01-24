Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady, Raiders Announcement
The NFL world today is fixated on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. Questions continue to follow the future Hall-of-Famers regarding their future. Is retirement on the table? What about a change of scenery? In the case of Brady, a report emerged Tuesday indicating Brady may play in 2023... just ...
Fans flock to Kansas City as Chiefs take on Bengals in AFC Championship
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - There’s a whole lot of buzz right now with the AFC Championship game just two days away, coming to town for the fifth straight season. The team will look to get back to the Super Bowl behind MVP frontrunner Patrick Mahomes by beating another MVP candidate, Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals.
Chiefs were slight home underdogs in AFC title game, but that line has changed
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - They started as favorites, then the underdogs, and now, it’s basically a toss-up. Sportsbooks are now offering the Chiefs/Bengals game as a pick-em, or Chiefs as one-point favorites. For reference, the last time the Chiefs were underdogs at home was Week 6 of this...
PHOTO GALLERY: Show us your Chiefs!
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas City Chiefs take on the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium for the AFC Championship game. Kick-off is set for 5:30 on Sunday on KWCH. We’ll have the most comprehensive coverage in town starting with a pregame special, “Chiefs Championship,” that airs right...
DeCamara & Ritchie go back and forth with Bay Area radio hosts
Joe DeCamara and Jon Ritchie and spoke with Bonta Hill and Joe Shasky from the Bay Area station 95.7 The Game, debating Sunday’s Eagles-Niners NFC Championship matchup.
Cookies on a canvas: KC artist creates Chiefs coach Andy Reid out of Oreos
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - For most of us, an Oreo is a delicious afternoon snack that pairs best with a glass of milk. But for Kansas City, Missouri-based tattooist Gabe Uvario, it’s the canvas to make hyper-realistic portraits of the city’s favorite Chiefs. “I get tempted to...
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes named finalist for NFL MVP
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Patrick Mahomes, who in spite of an injured ankle is expected to lead the Chiefs in the AFC Championship game against the Bengals this weekend in Kansas City, was named a finalist for the NFL’s MVP award, given by the Associated Press. Mahomes joins other...
Another deep playoff run for the Kanas City Chiefs is again paying off for businesses. 'Can't be thankful enough': Rashaun Woods addresses Tyler ISD board. "I'm a servant of these young men and women and the coaches and the district." Former Wichitan, avid Chiefs fan not letting weather, distance keep...
