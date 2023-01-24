ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady, Raiders Announcement

The NFL world today is fixated on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.  Questions continue to follow the future Hall-of-Famers regarding their future. Is retirement on the table? What about a change of scenery? In the case of Brady, a report emerged Tuesday indicating Brady may play in 2023... just ...
KWCH.com

Fans flock to Kansas City as Chiefs take on Bengals in AFC Championship

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - There’s a whole lot of buzz right now with the AFC Championship game just two days away, coming to town for the fifth straight season. The team will look to get back to the Super Bowl behind MVP frontrunner Patrick Mahomes by beating another MVP candidate, Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals.
KWCH.com

PHOTO GALLERY: Show us your Chiefs!

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas City Chiefs take on the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium for the AFC Championship game. Kick-off is set for 5:30 on Sunday on KWCH. We’ll have the most comprehensive coverage in town starting with a pregame special, “Chiefs Championship,” that airs right...
KWCH.com

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes named finalist for NFL MVP

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Patrick Mahomes, who in spite of an injured ankle is expected to lead the Chiefs in the AFC Championship game against the Bengals this weekend in Kansas City, was named a finalist for the NFL’s MVP award, given by the Associated Press. Mahomes joins other...
KWCH.com

High School Sports

Another deep playoff run for the Kanas City Chiefs is again paying off for businesses.
