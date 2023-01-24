ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natrona County, WY

Comments / 0

Related
My Country 95.5

Natrona County Arrest Log (1/26/23 – 1/27/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
My Country 95.5

Another Felon Failed to Return to Casper Re-Entry Center

Another person has failed to return to the Casper Re-Entry Center. That's according to a press release from the Natrona County Sheriff's Office, who stated that they are seeking the public's assistance in locating Anthony Ortega, who is currently now wanted for Felony Escape from Official Detention. According to the...
CASPER, WY
My Country 95.5

Casper Fire-EMS Knocks Down House Fire This Morning

A news release from the Casper Fire-EMS said that they were dispatched to the 5000 block of East 17th Street this morning at 8:12 a.m. for a reported structure fire. The release said a home security system company reported it to telecommunications with the Casper Public Safety. When they arrived...
CASPER, WY
My Country 95.5

Casper Ghost Busters Save Wyoming Restaurant

It's no surprise that a restaurant called Little Shop Of Burgers might have ghosts in it. Right, well Casper Wyoming has its own set of ghostbusters. A father and daughter team who live not far off in Fort Danger. Fort Danger is another story for another time. One ghost you...
CASPER, WY
My Country 95.5

My Country 95.5

Casper, WY
24K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

My Country 95.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy