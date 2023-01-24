Read full article on original website
Related
Kelly Walsh Girls Golf, Tennis Teams Say Hi to the Natrona County School Board
The Natrona County School District board of trustees saw some of the fruit of their education efforts when they greeted representatives of two championship sports teams on Monday. Most of the members of the Kelly Walsh High School girls tennis team and one member of girls golf team gathered at...
WYDOT Hosting Public Open House Regarding I-25 Bridge Reconstruction Project
The Wyoming Department of Transportation announced that they are hosting a public open house on Thursday, January 26 from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. regarding the upcoming project that will replace four interstate 25 bridges, as well as the F Street bridge, over the North Platte River. That's according to...
Natrona County Public Library Hosting ‘Poetry Out Loud’ Competition for High School Students
The Natrona County Public Library is hosting the 'Poetry Out Loud' regional competition on Saturday, February 11, 2023. This competition is geared towards high schools with a story to tell. "The Library is seeking registrants for Poetry Out Loud, a national recitation competition for high school students organized by the...
Winter Storm Advisory: Heavy Snow, Bitter Cold Expected in Natrona County
The National Weather service warns of a winter storm for the Casper-area, with the possibility of 8" of snow. Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Saturday through Tuesday...Bitterly cold temperatures likely East of the Divide. High temperatures may stay below zero with...
Which Abandoned Wyoming Town Top 15 To Stay Away From In World?
The internet is full of people with bad attitudes and even worse opinions. A list was released of the Top 15 Towns To Stay Far Away From and of course on person has decided Wyoming has one of those 15. As always, we have to take these 'reviews' with a...
Natrona County Arrest Log (1/26/23 – 1/27/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
Another Felon Failed to Return to Casper Re-Entry Center
Another person has failed to return to the Casper Re-Entry Center. That's according to a press release from the Natrona County Sheriff's Office, who stated that they are seeking the public's assistance in locating Anthony Ortega, who is currently now wanted for Felony Escape from Official Detention. According to the...
Casper Man Will Spend Time Behind Bars After Crashing into City Planter
A Casper man was sentenced to 2-4 years in prison for leading a trooper on a chase resulting in the destruction of one city planter, tree, and another's parked vehicle. Jesse James Dewitt heard the charges against him from Judge Catherine Wilking in Natrona County District Court today, Jan. 26.
Can You Save Money On Eggs By Raising Your Own Wyoming Chickens?
Egg prices are out of control and we're all looking for ways to save. How about raising your own chickens?. Depending on where you live, there's a good chance you can raise chickens in your backyard. Casper for instance allows for 6 chickens to be raised at your families residence.
Casper Fire-EMS Knocks Down House Fire This Morning
A news release from the Casper Fire-EMS said that they were dispatched to the 5000 block of East 17th Street this morning at 8:12 a.m. for a reported structure fire. The release said a home security system company reported it to telecommunications with the Casper Public Safety. When they arrived...
VIDEO: Off-the-Clock Arborist Rescues Cat From High Atop a Tree
Alexander Jennings has never met a tree he hasn't wanted to climb. That's how it was when he was a kid, and that's how he is now. Some people have mountains, others have trees. The metaphor is the same. Which is why when Jennings (known to his friends and coworkers...
Casper Ghost Busters Save Wyoming Restaurant
It's no surprise that a restaurant called Little Shop Of Burgers might have ghosts in it. Right, well Casper Wyoming has its own set of ghostbusters. A father and daughter team who live not far off in Fort Danger. Fort Danger is another story for another time. One ghost you...
Casper Man Pleads Guilty to Being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm
A Casper man -- convicted and sentenced for a fourth DUI in 10 years after being found passed out at an intersection downtown in 2021 -- pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm during a hearing in federal court in Cheyenne on Monday. Steven Robert Venjohn...
PHOTOS: These Are the Doggos You Can Adopt Right Now From the Casper Humane Society
Every so often, we find ourselves looking at animal adoption websites. This is a mistake, because we then want to adopt every single dog that we see. It happened with Metro and now it's happening with the Casper Humane Society. The Casper Humane Society currently has 26 dogs available for...
My Country 95.5
Casper, WY
24K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
My Country 95.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0