starvedrock.media
Emergency Transports Now Having To Bypass Hospital In Peru
A big step in the closure of St. Margaret's Health-Peru went into effect on Thursday. EMS providers transporting patients in an ambulance now must bypass the Peru hospital and take them instead to Spring Valley or perhaps Ottawa. If a patient is stable enough, paramedics will take them to the hospital of their choice. If the patient needs immediate, critical care and is not stable, paramedics will then just go to the closest hospital.
starvedrock.media
Apology Issued In New St. Margaret's Health Message
As time keeps on ticking closer to the hospital in Peru shutting down, administrators with St. Margaret's Health have issued an apology. In a message released on social media Thursday afternoon, hospital leaders say “We would like to apologize to our employees and the community for not delivering our announcement in the best way possible. It was never our intent to blindside any of our employees or the community with such a sensitive and life-impacting announcement.” The message goes on to say St. Margaret's administration is working to improve their communication to both employees and the community.
Peru community, hospital workers scrambling in wake of St. Margaret's Health closure
PERU, Ill. — The Peru, Illinois community is facing uncertainty in jobs and health care as St. Margaret's Health prepares for its incoming Jan. 28 closure. On Friday, Jan. 20, the hospital revealed that operations will be temporarily suspended on Saturday, Jan. 28 as the facility attempts to reinvent itself to help recover from difficulties first inflicted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
starvedrock.media
OSF Ottawa Chief Nursing Officer Says They're Ready For Influx Of Expectant Moms
If you're due date is quickly approaching and you live in La Salle, Bureau or Putnam counties, a drive to Ottawa could be in your future. With the announcement that the OB unit is closing at St. Margaret's Health-Peru, OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center Chief Nursing Officer Heather Bomstad says her staff immediately began preparing for an increase in patients. One way they're getting ready for more expectant moms is to add OB nurses.
starvedrock.media
SMH Leaders Pushing To Keep Peru Hospital Running But Without OB And Inpatient Services
If you take administrators with St. Margaret's Health at their word, they want a hospital in Peru. It just may never return to what it is now. St. Margaret's Health President and CEO Tim Muntz says temporarily stopping operations in Peru was a last resort measure. He and St. Margaret's Health Board President Terry Judd say they will reopen the facility in Peru as a Rural Emergency Hospital which doesn't include any inpatient services. A future St. Margaret's in Peru also won't include an OB unit for baby deliveries.
tspr.org
Short notice of suspension of services at Peru's St. Margaret's hospital 'blindsides' the Illinois Valley
It didn't take long for the news that emergency room staffing issues would force a suspension of operations at St. Margaret's hospital in Peru to spread like wildfire. A letter sent to employees by hospital president and CEO Tim Muntz and board chairman Terry Judd on Friday informing them of the Jan. 28 suspension quickly found its way to social media.
starvedrock.media
Peru Mayor "Very, Very Concerned" About Handling of SMH Peru Closing
Peru Mayor Ken Kolowski called in to the WLPO morning show Tuesday to offer his take on the upcoming closing of St. Margaret's Health in Peru, formerly IVCH. Since Friday afternoon's abrupt announcement of the upcoming closing of St. Margaret's Health in Peru, the mayor of that city has been busy working the phones, along with other government officials. Peru Mayor Ken Kolowski called in the the WLPO morning show Tuesday to talk it over.
WSPY NEWS
St. Margaret's Hospital in Peru closing on Saturday
Local lawmakers are looking into why St. Margaret's Hospital in Peru is closing later this week. A joint statement from State Senator Sue Rezin and State Representative Lance Yednock says they heard on Friday that the hospital will be temporarily closing this Saturday. Employees at the hospital are said to have received a note about the closure.
25newsnow.com
Peru Mayor, Senator Rezin speak out about St. Margaret’s-Peru closing
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peru Mayor Kenneth Kolowski says he found out about St. Margaret’s closing at the same as everybody else, Friday afternoon. He’s spent hours on the phone with state lawmakers talking about options for both employees and patients who received care there. Following the...
starvedrock.media
Long-Time Hospital Employee: Closure Reflects Today's Healthcare Business
With the news that St. Margaret's Peru facility will be closing its doors this weekend, employees left in the lurch have not been shy about sharing their perspective on the development. One man called in to the Rod and Tom morning show on WLPO this (Wednesday) morning. He identified himself...
aroundptown.com
CGH Medical Center, Sterling, IL, to Host Hiring Event on January 26 in Peru
On Thursday, January 26 from 12 pm to 3 pm, CGH Medical Center, 101 E. LeFevre Road, Sterling, IL will host a Healthcare Hiring Event in Peru at the First Congregational Church of Peru, 1431 4th Street. Representatives from lab, respiratory and recruiting for various departments will be on site to offer direct hiring, with day one benefits.
starvedrock.media
Peru Mayor Reacts After Call With St. Margaret's Administration
“Blindsided” is how Peru Mayor Ken Kolowski says he felt when finding out plans to close the hospital in his town. Kolowski says he took part in a Zoom call Monday with St. Margaret's Health President & CEO Tim Muntz along with other hospital administrators. State Senator Sue Rezin and State Representative Lance Yednock were also on the call.
