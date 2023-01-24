Read full article on original website
New Ohio State baseball coach has managed over 90 MLB players
Bill Mosiello has invested 37 years in the game of baseball, and his resume is impressive to say the least. The Fresno State grad has coached or managed over 90 MLB players, including 14 first-round draft picks, 28 MLB All-Stars, and three current MLB managers. Bill Mosiello came to Columbus...
Columbus to host U.S. Figure Skating Championships for first time in 2024
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus will be hosting the U.S. Figure Skating Championships for the first time in 2024. The championships will take place Jan. 22-24, 2024 at Nationwide Arena. "We are excited to bring the U.S. Figure Skating Championships and High-Performance Development Camp to Columbus for the first...
614 Restaurant Week arrives in Columbus, Barrel and Boar previews favorite dishes
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — 614 Restaurant Week is here in Columbus!. The event is presented by Revolution Mortgage and this year's beneficiary is the Children’s Hunger Alliance. Barrel and Boar stopped by Good Day Columbus on Wednesday to share some of their favorite dishes. Residents have the chance...
Columbus Weather: Central Ohio wakes up to snowy, slushy roads
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) -- Early snow today changing to rain then back to pockets of snow showers tonight and Thursday. Radar | Maps | Closings | View, Share Weather Photos | Live Blog. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: scattered rain showers, becoming scattered snow showers, patchy refreezing, cold, windy, low 31. THURSDAY: mainly...
Weather Blog: Live, updating coverage from Central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) -- A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect across Central Ohio on Wednesday morning. Radar | Maps | Closings | View, Share Weather Photos. Here's what our crews are seeing out and about across the viewing area:
1 person injured in north Columbus crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was injured in a car crash in north Columbus early Friday morning. The accident happened around 2 a.m. on State Route 315 near Ackerman Road. Police said one person was taken to OSU Main in stable condition. Southbound lanes were closed for over...
Columbus 'Snow Warriors,' city leaders prepare for incoming snow
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Public Service crews are preparing for a winter storm that will cause slick conditions for Wednesday morning commuters. Mayor Andrew J. Ginther and Public Service Director Jennifer Gallagher are set to give an update Tuesday evening on the city's efforts as the Columbus Snow Warriors prepare for the overnight challenge.
Preps for wicked weather during central Ohio morning commute
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Road crews are planning their attack for the next round of wicked weather in central Ohio. Families are also preparing and stocking up as the winter storm gets closer. Columbus Public Service crews are treating roadways with anti-icing liquids prior to the weather event to...
Columbus Police celebrate 138th recruit class
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A new round of Columbus Police officers will soon hit the streets. 31 recruits will officially graduate on Friday. It's the 138th recruit class. The recruits have completed more than 30 weeks of intense academic, physical, and practical training in areas including patrol procedures, law enforcement tactics, firearms training, unarmed defense, vehicle operations, mental health and crisis intervention, emergency medical care, community-oriented public safety, and cultural diversity.
Intel unveils new renderings of future Ohio semiconductor campus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Intel has dubbed one of the sites of its future chip factories “Ohio One.”. Ohio One is part of the $20 billion investments by Intel that started a year ago. Intel released updated renderings of the "fabs" on Monday as it celebrated the anniversary...
Olentangy Schools superintendent to retire after 20 years in the district
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Superintendent Mark T. Raiff is set to resign from Olentangy Schools after 20 years with the fourth-largest school district in Ohio. Raiff began as an assistant principal at Olentangy High School in 2003. He later became Principal at Liberty High School, chief academic officer for the district, and has served as superintendent of Olentangy Schools for the past eight years.
'Snow Dogs' work to keep runways clear and flights on time at Columbus airport
Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — Travelers said they set out early for the airport Wednesday as Central Ohio was dealing with wicked weather. Some said they were anxious about road conditions driving to catch flights and pick up passengers. More people said they parked in the garage to avoid the...
20-year-old arrested for east Columbus murder
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man wanted for murder in east Columbus has been arrested. Dayveion Carroll, 20, was arrested on Wednesday. He is accused of shooting and killing 20-year-old Saadiq Teague on Jan. 16. The deadly shooting happened along South Hampton Road just before 12:30 p.m. Police arrived...
Detectives investigate threat against Fairfield Union High School
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There were no buses rolling at Fairfield Union Schools Thursday morning. Superintendent Chad Belville said he wanted to make sure he had all the information before he made the call to cancel classes after the district was notified by deputies of a threat of violence made against the high school.
Program teaches girls about self worth, tackling teen violence
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The idea is to empower girls to help them make the right choices. There are 20 girls in the class and they're learning that no matter what their circumstance is, they are valued. That's the message from Sherri Young, the instructor of a program called...
Columbus devoting more money, resources to fight gun crimes with federal partners
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus leaders and federal authorities are planning to devote more resources to combating gun crimes in the city. Mayor Andrew Ginther, Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein, Public Safety Director Robert Clark, and Assistant Police Chief LaShanna Potts were joined by U.S. Attorney Kenneth Parker and ATF Director Steve Dettelbach during a Thursday news conference. Columbus officials announced a partnership with federal agents and federal prosecutors to combat gun crimes through more manpower, new technology, and more money.
Columbus Zoo closed Wednesday due to inclement weather
Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium will be closed Wednesday due to inclement weather. “The safety and wellbeing of the animals, our guests, and staff is our top priority. Please know that the animals continue to be in great care, thanks to our devoted Animal Care and Facilities teams,” the zoo said on social media.
Local puzzlemaker shows off 3D wooden designs ahead of National Puzzle Day
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — As National Puzzle Day approaches on January 29th, local entrepreneur Kyle Vandeveer, inventor and founder of Intrism, joins Good Day Columbus to showcase his unique 3D wooden puzzles that transform into marble labyrinth maze games once assembled!. Intrism mazes offer a new level of engagement...
Local Bank Focuses On Making Your Life Better
If you're looking for a new bank, look no further than Buckeye State Bank. Former OSU Quarterback, Stanley Jackson, is the co-founder of the bank. BSB is privately owned by a diverse team of local business leaders. Formed in 1885, the Citizens Bank of DeGraff served the community through the...
Kids pack indoor parks as school districts give students snow day
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Snow days are known as some of the best days for kids with school being out. This year, there are more options for kids on snow days such as indoor trampoline parks. Big Air Trampoline Park in Polaris is one that saw tons of kids jumping around.
