Sutherland, NE

North Platte Post

Lincoln County’s Most Wanted

From the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. Some warrants may no longer be active. Never attempt to apprehend a wanted individual, contact law enforcement. 3 warrants: Failure to appear (2 counts), attempt of a class 4 felony, possession of controlled substance methamphetamine and fentanyl, Minor in possession (2 counts) Alfonso...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Lexington man charged with motor vehicle homicide in 2022 case

LEXINGTON — A 20-year-old Lexington man has been charged with motor vehicle homicide after a pedestrian was struck and killed in September 2022. Arturo Navarrete Jr. has been charged with motor vehicle homicide, a Class 3 felony, and tampering with a witness, a Class 4 felony. Initially, Salvador Canales...
LEXINGTON, NE
klkntv.com

72-year-old Nebraska inmate dies in hospital

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Nebraska inmate died Tuesday night at a Lincoln hospital. John Epting, 72, was being treated for a medical condition, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. He was a prisoner at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution. In 2006, Epting was sentenced in Lincoln...
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

North Platte officials file fewer building-code lawsuits in 2022

The city of North Platte filed fewer District Court lawsuits over unsafe housing conditions in 2022, the second full year since the City Council updated health and safety codes. Five such suits were filed in Lincoln County District Court last year compared with 13 in 2021, based on a Telegraph...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
1011now.com

Deceased man found in eastern North Platte

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The North Platte Police Department responded to the report of a deceased 20-year-old man found in the backyard of a residence in eastern North Platte on Tuesday at 9:15 a.m. The body was located near the 1900 block of Burlington Blvd by an alley. The 20-year-old...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

North Platte city engineer notes Jeffers rebuild, possible new streets

The state-spearheaded rebuilding of South Jeffers Street is expected to be the city of North Platte’s only street construction project this year, City Engineer Brent Burklund told Planning Commission members Tuesday. Burklund offered a preview of the city’s draft 2023 one-and six-year road plan, which will be the subject...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Post

🎧 Taco bar, bake sale, silent auction to benefit North Platte woman battling leukemia

NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-A battle against cancer has nameless impacts on the patient and their family. From treatments to travel, cancer is an expensive battle to fight. Deb Foote of North Platte has just begun her battle against Leukemia and a group of friends and family are organizing a benefit to help offset some of the expenses incurred by Deb and her husband Jeff, a Lieutenant with the North Platte Police Department.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

915 N JEFFERS STREET, NORTH PLATTE, NE 69101

LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Lincoln County Courthouse squirrel loves peanut butter crackers

Olivia Newton-John is the name of a very popular squirrel at Lincoln County Courthouse. “She loves peanut butter crackers,” said security guard Neal Creekpaum. Creekpaum is the main person who looks after Olivia. Mixed nuts are another favorite. Showing a bag that contained only a few mixed nuts on Wednesday afternoon, he said it started out with two pounds last Friday.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
North Platte Telegraph

North Platte boys wrestling sweeps Millard West, Northwest

Brock Roblee just wanted the win more. That’s how North Platte wrestling coach Dale Hall described Roblee’s win during the Bulldogs’ second dual Thursday against Grand Island Northwest. Roblee, who was winning his match against Nolan Moorman by two, got caught in a near pin late in...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

First Presbyterian raises goods for aid to local homeless shelter

Every year, members of North Platte's First Presbyterian hold an annual charitable fundraiser for organizations in need. In the spirit of gift giving, they decided to accept donations to benefit the Lincoln Connection for this year. "We have collected all kinds of different products to give to the Lincoln Connection,"...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Teacher shortage changes recruiting practices for North Platte Public Schools

A dramatic reduction in applications for teaching positions at North Platte Public Schools brought about changes in recruiting for the district. Kevin Mills, director of Human Resources, said the process of seeking international applicants began about three years ago. Through his research, Mills said he discovered districts across the country have been hiring international teachers for hard to fill slots.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Kids Klub launches soccer program

The North Platte Public Schools Kids Klub afterschool program launched a soccer training workshop at Cody School on Thursday. Future Kids, a nonprofit organization from Omaha, will come to town for eight weeks on Thursdays and will touch every Kids Klub program location in the district. Graeme Eaglesham is the...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Flood advisory continues on ice-jammed North Platte River

A flood advisory first issued Friday continued in North Platte Monday as ice jams on the North Platte River continued to cause overflows into low-lying areas along the river's edge. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The National Weather...

