Lincoln County’s Most Wanted
From the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. Some warrants may no longer be active. Never attempt to apprehend a wanted individual, contact law enforcement. 3 warrants: Failure to appear (2 counts), attempt of a class 4 felony, possession of controlled substance methamphetamine and fentanyl, Minor in possession (2 counts) Alfonso...
North Platte Telegraph
Lexington man charged with motor vehicle homicide in 2022 case
LEXINGTON — A 20-year-old Lexington man has been charged with motor vehicle homicide after a pedestrian was struck and killed in September 2022. Arturo Navarrete Jr. has been charged with motor vehicle homicide, a Class 3 felony, and tampering with a witness, a Class 4 felony. Initially, Salvador Canales...
klkntv.com
72-year-old Nebraska inmate dies in hospital
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Nebraska inmate died Tuesday night at a Lincoln hospital. John Epting, 72, was being treated for a medical condition, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. He was a prisoner at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution. In 2006, Epting was sentenced in Lincoln...
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte officials file fewer building-code lawsuits in 2022
The city of North Platte filed fewer District Court lawsuits over unsafe housing conditions in 2022, the second full year since the City Council updated health and safety codes. Five such suits were filed in Lincoln County District Court last year compared with 13 in 2021, based on a Telegraph...
1011now.com
Deceased man found in eastern North Platte
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The North Platte Police Department responded to the report of a deceased 20-year-old man found in the backyard of a residence in eastern North Platte on Tuesday at 9:15 a.m. The body was located near the 1900 block of Burlington Blvd by an alley. The 20-year-old...
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte city engineer notes Jeffers rebuild, possible new streets
The state-spearheaded rebuilding of South Jeffers Street is expected to be the city of North Platte’s only street construction project this year, City Engineer Brent Burklund told Planning Commission members Tuesday. Burklund offered a preview of the city’s draft 2023 one-and six-year road plan, which will be the subject...
🎧 Taco bar, bake sale, silent auction to benefit North Platte woman battling leukemia
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-A battle against cancer has nameless impacts on the patient and their family. From treatments to travel, cancer is an expensive battle to fight. Deb Foote of North Platte has just begun her battle against Leukemia and a group of friends and family are organizing a benefit to help offset some of the expenses incurred by Deb and her husband Jeff, a Lieutenant with the North Platte Police Department.
knopnews2.com
Two Lincoln County Students are among the winners of NDOT’s name a snowplow contest
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation revealed the winners of the second “Name a Snowplow” Contest. With almost 700 submissions by elementary school students from throughout the state, the list was narrowed down to 16 winners, two from each of NDOT’s eight highway districts.
North Platte Telegraph
915 N JEFFERS STREET, NORTH PLATTE, NE 69101
North Platte Telegraph
Lincoln County Courthouse squirrel loves peanut butter crackers
Olivia Newton-John is the name of a very popular squirrel at Lincoln County Courthouse. “She loves peanut butter crackers,” said security guard Neal Creekpaum. Creekpaum is the main person who looks after Olivia. Mixed nuts are another favorite. Showing a bag that contained only a few mixed nuts on Wednesday afternoon, he said it started out with two pounds last Friday.
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte boys wrestling sweeps Millard West, Northwest
Brock Roblee just wanted the win more. That’s how North Platte wrestling coach Dale Hall described Roblee’s win during the Bulldogs’ second dual Thursday against Grand Island Northwest. Roblee, who was winning his match against Nolan Moorman by two, got caught in a near pin late in...
North Platte Telegraph
First Presbyterian raises goods for aid to local homeless shelter
Every year, members of North Platte's First Presbyterian hold an annual charitable fundraiser for organizations in need. In the spirit of gift giving, they decided to accept donations to benefit the Lincoln Connection for this year. "We have collected all kinds of different products to give to the Lincoln Connection,"...
North Platte Telegraph
It’s a top 4 snowy winter in North Platte, but drought progress lagging
North Platte’s all-time single-day record snowfall Jan. 18 wasn’t enough to peel away the next layer from Lincoln County’s ongoing drought. But that 13.9-inch snowfall has propelled the city’s running total since Nov. 1 to No. 4 in the city’s recorded weather history as of Wednesday.
North Platte Telegraph
Teacher shortage changes recruiting practices for North Platte Public Schools
A dramatic reduction in applications for teaching positions at North Platte Public Schools brought about changes in recruiting for the district. Kevin Mills, director of Human Resources, said the process of seeking international applicants began about three years ago. Through his research, Mills said he discovered districts across the country have been hiring international teachers for hard to fill slots.
North Platte Telegraph
Mid-Plains Board approved HVAC, window contracts for work at North Platte Community College
Mid-Plains Board approves NPCC HVAC, window contracts. The Mid-Plains Community College Board of Governors approved HVAC and windows contracts for work on the North Platte Community College South Campus housing pod A Wednesday. The board also swore in new members Kim Korgan, Tyler Pribbeno and Tricia Schaffer at its regular...
🎧 Nebraska Cattlemen Report - Meet new President Steve Hanson
North Platte, Ne - Elsie and Arthur County rancher Steve Hanson was elected the new President of the Nebraska Cattlemen Organization in December. Hanson, a 4th generation rancher recently visited with Derek Beck about his background and vision for the Cattlemen organization.
North Platte Telegraph
Kids Klub launches soccer program
The North Platte Public Schools Kids Klub afterschool program launched a soccer training workshop at Cody School on Thursday. Future Kids, a nonprofit organization from Omaha, will come to town for eight weeks on Thursdays and will touch every Kids Klub program location in the district. Graeme Eaglesham is the...
North Platte Telegraph
Flood advisory continues on ice-jammed North Platte River
A flood advisory first issued Friday continued in North Platte Monday as ice jams on the North Platte River continued to cause overflows into low-lying areas along the river's edge. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The National Weather...
