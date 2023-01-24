ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, KY

Comments / 0

Related
WKYT 27

Police: Lexington woman taken in for psyche evaluation after multi-county chase

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington woman was taken in for a psychological evaluation after a multi-county police chase ended on Thursday. Kentucky State Police says they were pursuing a vehicle on I-75 south that went into Madison County and continued into Clark County before ending on Boonsboro Road near George Rogers Clark High School.
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVW

Lengthy pursuit ends with ‘peaceful surrender’ in Kentucky

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — Kentucky State Police say a woman led law enforcement officials on a high speed chase through three counties on Thursday. According to police, officers were actively chasing a suspect on I-75 South in Fayette County when they entered Madison County past the 99-mile marker. Officers say the pursuit continued on I-75 until the driver exited at the 95-mile marker and made a stop near Stone Crest Road in Clark County.
CLARK COUNTY, KY
WHAS11

Former Kentucky state trooper sentenced to 8 months in fraud case

FRANKFORT, Ky. — A former Kentucky State Police lieutenant colonel has been sentenced to eight months in prison for taking ammunition and weapons from the state armory over several years. Michael Crawford, 58, was sentenced in federal court Wednesday on one count of defrauding the government. Prosecutors said Crawford...
FRANKFORT, KY
wdrb.com

Lebanon man found guilty for fatally shooting 42-year-old woman in 2020

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Lebanon man has been found guilty for shooting a woman in the head. A jury found Timothy Mays, 51, guilty of intentional murder with an aggravating circumstance and tampering with evidence Wednesday. Mays also violated a protection order in April 2020 and then shot and...
LEBANON, KY
WKYT 27

Multiple crashes close parts of I-75 in central Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A series of crashes caused major backups on sections of I-75 in central Kentucky. The little bit of snow we got Friday morning was just enough to create some icy spots, especially on the interstate. Early Friday morning, Lexington Police were detouring drivers off of I-75...
LEXINGTON, KY
somerset106.com

Sheriff’s office obtains arrest warrant for suspect

Sheriff Bobby Jones reports that the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting that occurred at a residence on Normandy Lane in Pulaski County. Sheriff Jones stated that Natosha Robinson, age 44, was dropped off at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was dropped off by an unknown male. Ms. Robinson was later transported to the University of Kentucky Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky.
SOMERSET, KY
WLKY.com

2 plead guilty in connection to torture killing of Louisville man

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two people have pleaded guilty in connection to the torture killing of a Louisville man. In September 2020, Jeremy Lind's body was found off Lentz Avenue. Lind had been kidnapped, beaten and suffocated. James Branham and Samantha Johnson both pleaded guilty to charges in connection to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WTVQ

Vehicle pursuit causes George Rogers Clark High School to go into lockdown

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) — A vehicle pursuit that shut down part of Highway 627 caused a nearby high school to go into lockdown. Winchester police say Kentucky State Police and the Clark County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area for a pursuit, and “out of an abundance of caution” put George Rogers Clark High School on lockdown during the incident. Police clarified that there is no incident at the school, just the road nearby.

Comments / 0

Community Policy