Sheriff Bobby Jones reports that the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting that occurred at a residence on Normandy Lane in Pulaski County. Sheriff Jones stated that Natosha Robinson, age 44, was dropped off at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was dropped off by an unknown male. Ms. Robinson was later transported to the University of Kentucky Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky.

SOMERSET, KY ・ 22 HOURS AGO