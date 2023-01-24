Read full article on original website
Related
WKYT 27
Police: Lexington woman taken in for psyche evaluation after multi-county chase
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington woman was taken in for a psychological evaluation after a multi-county police chase ended on Thursday. Kentucky State Police says they were pursuing a vehicle on I-75 south that went into Madison County and continued into Clark County before ending on Boonsboro Road near George Rogers Clark High School.
WTVW
Lengthy pursuit ends with ‘peaceful surrender’ in Kentucky
CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — Kentucky State Police say a woman led law enforcement officials on a high speed chase through three counties on Thursday. According to police, officers were actively chasing a suspect on I-75 South in Fayette County when they entered Madison County past the 99-mile marker. Officers say the pursuit continued on I-75 until the driver exited at the 95-mile marker and made a stop near Stone Crest Road in Clark County.
935wain.com
Update: Mays Found Guilty By Jury; Marion County Man Arrested Following Shooting Incident
UPDATE — LEBANON, Ky. (January 26, 2023) – Timothy R. Mays, 51 of Lebanon, was found guilty by a jury on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 in Marion County Circuit Court. The jury found that Mr. Mays was guilty of Intentional Murder with an Aggravating Circumstance. The aggravating circumstance...
Former Kentucky state trooper sentenced to 8 months in fraud case
FRANKFORT, Ky. — A former Kentucky State Police lieutenant colonel has been sentenced to eight months in prison for taking ammunition and weapons from the state armory over several years. Michael Crawford, 58, was sentenced in federal court Wednesday on one count of defrauding the government. Prosecutors said Crawford...
wdrb.com
Man accused of stealing checks from southern Indiana businesses arrested in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man accused of stealing and washing checks from several southern Indiana businesses was arrested in Kentucky after trying to cash one of them. Police arrested Steve Wright, 54, after he tried to cash a check at a bank in Shepherdsville. At least two southern Indiana...
wdrb.com
Lebanon man found guilty for fatally shooting 42-year-old woman in 2020
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Lebanon man has been found guilty for shooting a woman in the head. A jury found Timothy Mays, 51, guilty of intentional murder with an aggravating circumstance and tampering with evidence Wednesday. Mays also violated a protection order in April 2020 and then shot and...
Two Louisville Police Officers Has Been Shot at a Protest That Erupted After Decision in Breonna Taylor Case
Two Louisville police officers were shot Wednesday night during a protest over the Kentucky grand jury’s decision earlier in the day that none of the officers involved in the death of Breonna Taylor will be held accountable.
WLKY.com
Man dies in Washington County, KY crash; police say snow may be factor
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ky. — A man is dead after a crash in Washington County, Kentucky, and police say they believe snow may have contributed. Police said the crash happened around 6:30 a.m. Thursday on Highway 555, south of the Mayes Creek intersection. They said a man lost control of...
wymt.com
Man wanted for questioning after woman dropped off at Southern Ky. hospital with gunshot wounds
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man after police said he dropped a woman off at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital on Thursday. Pulaski County Sheriff Bobby Jones said Natosha Robinson, 44, was dropped off at the hospital with “multiple gunshot wounds.”...
wdrb.com
DUI suspect in court after crashing truck into Louisville Penn Station, landing 'against the grill'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man accused of being drunk when he crashed into a Penn Station restaurant in Louisville Thursday night appeared before a judge Friday morning, where his bond was set at $10,000. Ryan Thompson, 58, of West Point, Kentucky, is charged with operating a motor vehicle while...
WKYT 27
Multiple crashes close parts of I-75 in central Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A series of crashes caused major backups on sections of I-75 in central Kentucky. The little bit of snow we got Friday morning was just enough to create some icy spots, especially on the interstate. Early Friday morning, Lexington Police were detouring drivers off of I-75...
somerset106.com
Sheriff’s office obtains arrest warrant for suspect
Sheriff Bobby Jones reports that the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting that occurred at a residence on Normandy Lane in Pulaski County. Sheriff Jones stated that Natosha Robinson, age 44, was dropped off at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was dropped off by an unknown male. Ms. Robinson was later transported to the University of Kentucky Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky.
935wain.com
Update: Kentucky State Police Charges Washington County Man With Criminal Abuse
UPDATE: The Washington County Grand Jury has returned an indictment for James Dalton Jeffries and Savannah Brooke Turner, both of Springfield, for this investigation. The charges are the following:. Murder. Criminal Abuse 1st Degree – Child 12 or Under. Wanton Endangerment – 1st Degree. Trafficking Controlled Substance –...
wdrb.com
Man back in Louisville jail after Corrections officers say drugs were sewn into his clothing
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man is back in jail after allegedly sewing drugs into his clothing before a court hearing. In a release, Metro Corrections says Trey Smith was on home incarceration, but he was in court on Thursday to revoke his parole after he was charged with possessing drugs inside the jail in Aug. 2022.
wdrb.com
UPDATE | Man arrested, charged with DUI after car crashes into Penn Station on Dixie Highway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was arrested and charged with driving under the influence after sideswiping a vehicle and crashing into a Penn Station restaurant. According to Alicia Smiley, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, said officers responded on a reported vehicle vs. a building in the 10800 block of Dixie Highway around 6:40 p.m.
WLKY.com
2 plead guilty in connection to torture killing of Louisville man
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two people have pleaded guilty in connection to the torture killing of a Louisville man. In September 2020, Jeremy Lind's body was found off Lentz Avenue. Lind had been kidnapped, beaten and suffocated. James Branham and Samantha Johnson both pleaded guilty to charges in connection to...
wdrb.com
'Grandmaster Jay' sentenced for pointing rifle at officers during Breonna Taylor protest
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- John Johnson, a militia leader who goes by the name "Grandmaster Jay," was sentenced Thursday in Jefferson Circuit Court to one year in prison for pointing a rifle at five police officers during the Breonna Taylor protests in 2020. Johnson is already serving seven years and...
wdrb.com
Celebration of Life scheduled for 3 Lebanon Junction fire victims
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Celebration of Life will be held next week for three Lebanon Junction fire victims. Eryn Toogood, her 6-year-old daughter Haisley Heath and 6-year-old Raegan Maraman, all died in a fire on Jan. 19. The Celebration of Life will be from 6 p.m.-9 p.m. on Feb....
LMPD: Up to 3 people sent to hospital after vehicle crashes into building in Valley Station
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some people were sent to the hospital with minor injuries after a vehicle crashed into a restaurant in Valley Station Thursday according to officials. Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) said a truck swiped another car which sent the truck crashing through the window of a building in the 10800 block of Dixie Highway.
WTVQ
Vehicle pursuit causes George Rogers Clark High School to go into lockdown
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) — A vehicle pursuit that shut down part of Highway 627 caused a nearby high school to go into lockdown. Winchester police say Kentucky State Police and the Clark County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area for a pursuit, and “out of an abundance of caution” put George Rogers Clark High School on lockdown during the incident. Police clarified that there is no incident at the school, just the road nearby.
Comments / 0