hawaiinewsnow.com
Man wrongfully convicted in Dana Ireland’s murder could be compensated by the state
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The search for Dana Ireland’s real killer is already underway. Hawaii County Police and prosecutors said they are awaiting the results of analysis on a DNA sample from the 1991 murder scene in Puna. The Hawaii Innocence Project contracted a private lab to do the testing.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Day after exoneration, attorneys move to clear other men convicted in Dana Ireland case
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - One day after Albert Ian Schweitzer was exonerated for the rape and murder of Dana Ireland, the focus has turned to the others convicted in the case ― his brother Shawn and Frank Pauline, Jr., who died in prison in 2015. Judge Peter Kubota vacated Albert...
Sentenced to life in prison for Maui murder case
Bernard Brown was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole Thursday Jan. 26 for the murder of his ex-girlfriend Moreira Monsalve.
bigislandnow.com
Big Island police chief, county prosecutor committed to finding ‘Unknown Male No. 1’ in Dana Ireland case
Two days after a Big Island man was exonerated in the decades-long Dana Ireland murder case thanks in part to new DNA evidence, the island’s top cop and lead prosecutor are reaffirming their commitment to bringing those responsible for the December 1991 rape and murder of the 23-year-old Virginia resident in a remote section of Puna.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Kids pack courtroom to support youth lawsuit against DOT on climate change
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dozens of children packed an Oahu courtroom Thursday to support a climate change lawsuit against the state. It’s one of dozens of similar lawsuits across the country, but it’s the only one suing a transportation system. There are 14 plaintiffs ages 8 to 19 who...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Emotions run high in court at sentencing of man convicted for deadly Halawa crash
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A young man who killed a woman while drunk driving two years ago will spend just a year and half in jail. A judge sentenced Jayson Abad to 18 months in jail and 4 years probation. The victim’s family is outraged and demanding justice. 21-year-old Azalia...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Maui man convicted of murdering ex-girlfriend sentenced to life in prison
WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Maui man who murdered his ex-girlfriend nearly a decade ago was sentenced Thursday to life in prison with the possibility of parole. Bernard Brown was convicted in August of murdering Moreira “Mo” Monsalve back in 2014. Monsalve, a mother of three, was last seen...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hearing on motion to vacate conviction in Dana Ireland murder underway
Police, FBI looking for Hawaii-born boy, missing since June
The FBI is seeking information in the disappearance of a boy who was born in Hawaii.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Innocence project attorneys ask judge to vacate conviction 3 decades after Dana Ireland’s murder
hawaiinewsnow.com
14 Hawaii youth plaintiffs move forward with lawsuit against state
hawaiinewsnow.com
In State of the Judiciary, chief justice talks about court reforms ... and correcting mistakes
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -The leader of Hawaii’s courts system and legislative leaders responded Wednesday to Tuesday’s exoneration of Albert Ian Schweitzer for the murder of Dana Ireland. Chief Justice Mark Recktenwald delivered his annual State of the Judiciary address to a joint session of the state Legislature on Tuesday...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Large fire puts a halt to popular Maui bike shop — and its mission
Maui man convicted of murdering ex-girlfriend sentenced to life in prison. Bernard Brown was convicted in August of of murdering his ex-girlfriend ― Moreira “Mo” Monsalve ― back in 2014. HFD investigating cause of 2-alarm blaze that tore through Pauoa Valley home. Updated: 4 hours ago.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Ahead of Kawananakoa's private funeral, one friend shares fond memories of the time they spent together
hawaiinewsnow.com
Mystery of flying spiral over Mauna Kea solved
hawaiinewsnow.com
2 arrested amid ongoing dispute over ownership of Maui land slated for affordable housing
WAIEHU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A land dispute in Waiehu escalated on Tuesday after two people were arrested for trespassing at a site being developed for affordable housing. About noon Tuesday, MPD arrested a woman who was living on the Waiehu site and refused to leave. Just two hours later, a second...
23 DUI arrests on Big Island this past week
Big Island police released their weekly DUI numbers for the week of Jan. 16 through Jan. 22.
KITV.com
Hawaii lawmakers, advocates renew push to lower blood alcohol limit for drunk driving
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- While the years-long effort to lower Hawaii's blood alcohol concentration (BAC) limit from 0.08 to 0.05 has become popular among Hawaii voters, it has also faced obstacles in the state legislature. Still, lawmakers and advocates are renewing the push with a new bill this legislative session proposing...
Courthouse News Service
Police can’t subpoena reporter’s notes
HONOLULU — A federal judge in Hawaii issued a protective order to an investigative reporter and quashed a subpoena that requested her to turn over information gathered for a story about a police officer who used his position to establish a physical relationship with women he arrested. The information is protected under journalistic privilege.
Hawaii reports 1,052 COVID cases, 11 deaths
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 1,052 COVID cases and 11 deaths over the past week. There are 784 cases in Oahu, 120 on the Big Island, 73 on Maui, 56 on Kauai and 19 diagnosed out of state. The state’s total case count is 376,977 The state death toll rose to 1,786. […]
