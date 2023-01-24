ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tully, NY

Syracuse.com

Syracuse women’s basketball box score vs. Virginia

Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 90-72 victory vs. Virginia on Thursday night in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU Women's Basketball vs. Virginia by The Post-Standard on Scribd. MORE ORANGE WOMEN’S...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse recruit Elijah Moore ‘a little in awe’ after being flown in for whirlwind visit

Syracuse, N.Y. -- If Elijah Moore ends up picking Syracuse University as his college basketball destination this Saturday, he’s already got a jump start on the trash talk. Moore, ranked as the No. 97 recruit in the Class of 2024 in the 247 Sports composite rankings, took a final look at the JMA Dome on Tuesday night when, after finishing a high school game, he was whisked up to Central New York on a private jet by SU booster Adam Weitsman.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse lands long snapper Tom Callahan from transfer portal

Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football has earned a commitment from Fordham grad transfer Tom Callahan. The long snapper shared the news via Twitter on Thursday night. At Fordham, Callahan stepped in as long snapper in 2021, his junior year. He was previously a defensive lineman, and also continued to see time on the line during his final two seasons with the Rams.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Home values rose at near-record pace in Central NY in 2022: Check your area

Syracuse, N.Y. — Home values rose in every ZIP code in a six-county region of Central New York last year, according to national real estate firm Zillow. Zillow’s Home Values Index had data on over 140 ZIP codes in Cayuga, Cortland, Madison, Oneida, Onondaga and Oswego counties. Not one ZIP saw home values fall in 2022. Values were up by double digit percentages in more than half the region’s ZIP codes.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

SU basketball comes up short; plus audit says social services in NY botch child death probes (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 25)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. Adam Weitsman says he’s paying $1 million to Syracuse players, and that’s just a start: The payments could help Syracuse hold onto its best players and attract some of the country’s top talent as the school tries to catch up in a new ballgame in which players are permitted to be compensated for use of their name, image and likeness (NIL).
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Stephanie Crockett named CEO of Syracuse’s Mower agency

Syracuse, N.Y. -- Stephanie Crockett has been named CEO of Mower, assuming the title from Eric Mower, who is moving into the position of executive chairman of the independent marketing, advertising and public relations agency he has led since 1968. Crockett, 49, a graduate of SUNY Geneseo, joined Syracuse-based Mower...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
