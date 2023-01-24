Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. Adam Weitsman says he’s paying $1 million to Syracuse players, and that’s just a start: The payments could help Syracuse hold onto its best players and attract some of the country’s top talent as the school tries to catch up in a new ballgame in which players are permitted to be compensated for use of their name, image and likeness (NIL).

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO