Saturday Saviors: A Bridge Street Vet Center of East Syracuse Is Now Open for Critical Pet CasesJeremy BrowerEast Syracuse, NY
Syracuse Police Department Takes Bold Action To Tackle Gun Violence: Community Outreach & Gun Buy Back ProgramsJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Syracuse Residents Left Shaken and Puzzled by Mysterious Booms - Is Your Neighborhood Next?Jeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Beware: Scammers Targeting National Grid Customers in Syracuse - Don't Fall for Their Tricks!Jeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Winter Disaster: Syracuse Residents Irritated as Cars Block Snow PlowsJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Homer girls basketball senior becomes school’s first player to reach 1,000-career points
Homer girls basketball senior Catherine Apker wasn’t pressured into getting her 1,000th-career point as soon as possible. Once she got it on Thursday against Hannibal, the humble yet confident Apker felt a sense of relief.
Jamesville-DeWitt/Christian Brothers Academy edges Fulton in boys swimming battle (88 photos)
Jamesville-DeWitt/Christian Brothers Academy played host to Salt City Athletic Conference Empire Division rival Fulton on Thursday. Both going into the contest with a 6-0 mark, J-D/CBA and Fulton pitted their loaded roster of swimmers against each other for Empire Division supremacy.
Section III says all boys, girls basketball teams will qualify for playoffs
Syracuse, N.Y. — Section III has announced that the boys and girls basketball sectional tournament will be open this winter. The usual requirement states that teams must win 40% of their games in class, league or division to qualify for playoffs. Today’s announcement suspends that rule and allows every team entry to the Section III playoffs.
Twelve teams crowned at Mohawk Valley Indoor Track Association Championships (89 photos)
Twelve indoor track and field teams earned division titles at the Mohawk Valley Indoor Track Association Championships on Friday at Utica University. Section III teams from the Tri-Valley League, Center State Conference and Independent League competed for league titles during the single-day event.
High school roundup: Westhill girls basketball snaps Mexico’s 10-game win streak
Westhill and Mexico engaged in a solid battle between two Onondaga High School League Division II squads Thursday evening. Both teams had extensive win streaks going into Thursday’s contest, with the Tigers winning 10 straight and the Warriors holding on to an 7-game streak.
Cortland/Homer boys hockey player joins program royalty with 150 career points
Cortland/Homer senior Andrew Partigianoni scored two goals in the team’s 5-1 win over Oswego to reach the 150-point mark on Tuesday night. Partigianoni is just the fourth player in school history to accomplish this feat.
We pick, you vote: Who are the best all-around players in Section III boys basketball? (poll)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Being a contributor to a basketball team means more than being able to put the ball in the hoop. Being able to rebound the ball, create for teammates, block shots and cause turnovers are all qualities that players must possess. Players that can stuff the stat...
Who are the best shooters in Section III boys basketball? Coaches pick 19 opposing players
Syracuse, N.Y. — The game of basketball has changed drastically over the years. A game that was once dominated by power play in the post has seen a transition to a perimeter-centric style of play. With this change, the reliance on shooters has become more and more important. Having...
Dyaisha Fair catches fire for 36 points, Syracuse snaps losing streak vs. Virginia
Syracuse, N.Y. — All season, Felisha Legette-Jack has been waiting for Dyaisha Fair to take over a game. All it took was an illness.
Syracuse women’s basketball box score vs. Virginia
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 90-72 victory vs. Virginia on Thursday night in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU Women's Basketball vs. Virginia by The Post-Standard on Scribd. MORE ORANGE WOMEN’S...
Syracuse recruit Elijah Moore ‘a little in awe’ after being flown in for whirlwind visit
Syracuse, N.Y. -- If Elijah Moore ends up picking Syracuse University as his college basketball destination this Saturday, he’s already got a jump start on the trash talk. Moore, ranked as the No. 97 recruit in the Class of 2024 in the 247 Sports composite rankings, took a final look at the JMA Dome on Tuesday night when, after finishing a high school game, he was whisked up to Central New York on a private jet by SU booster Adam Weitsman.
Orange Weekly: Why Syracuse basketball struggles in crunch time, SU football’s new faces (video)
Syracuse, N.Y. —The Syracuse University men’s basketball team has to bounce back from losing to two opponents on Tuesday night and SU football has a lot of new faces in the facility. Syracuse.com’s Brent Axe discussed both of those topics and more on a new episode of “Orange...
Syracuse lands long snapper Tom Callahan from transfer portal
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football has earned a commitment from Fordham grad transfer Tom Callahan. The long snapper shared the news via Twitter on Thursday night. At Fordham, Callahan stepped in as long snapper in 2021, his junior year. He was previously a defensive lineman, and also continued to see time on the line during his final two seasons with the Rams.
House of the Week: Owners say their Manlius home is in a friendly and ‘special community’
MANLIUS, N.Y. – It was work which brought Kate and Ryan Michaels to the Syracuse area in late 2017 and was also responsible for them relocating to California last weekend. The couple have just begun their stay in “The Golden State,” and they hope that it is just as rewarding as their time in Central New York.
Syracuse basketball lost to North Carolina and overzealous ACC officials (Brent Axe recap)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse University men’s basketball team certainly created its own problems that tipped Tuesday night’s game in favor of the North Carolina Tar Heels in a 72-68 loss at the JMA Wireless Dome. It doesn’t excuse the officiating disaster the Orange also had to...
Home values rose at near-record pace in Central NY in 2022: Check your area
Syracuse, N.Y. — Home values rose in every ZIP code in a six-county region of Central New York last year, according to national real estate firm Zillow. Zillow’s Home Values Index had data on over 140 ZIP codes in Cayuga, Cortland, Madison, Oneida, Onondaga and Oswego counties. Not one ZIP saw home values fall in 2022. Values were up by double digit percentages in more than half the region’s ZIP codes.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Vintage snowmobiles to be featured at Great Eastern Whiteout in Fulton
FULTON — No matter how cold it is or how much snow is on the ground, there will be Arctic conditions in Fulton on Feb. 11. That’s the date of the 23rd Great Eastern Whiteout vintage snowmobile show, showcasing Arctic Cat as the featured model.
Syracuse’s biggest nursing home operator wins Central NY’s first legal weed license
Loretto, the operator of Central New York’s largest nursing home and other senior health care services, has been awarded the region’s first license to sell recreational marijuana. But the non-profit agency’s plans are still in the early stages. In statements, Loretto said the license was technically awarded to...
SU basketball comes up short; plus audit says social services in NY botch child death probes (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 25)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. Adam Weitsman says he’s paying $1 million to Syracuse players, and that’s just a start: The payments could help Syracuse hold onto its best players and attract some of the country’s top talent as the school tries to catch up in a new ballgame in which players are permitted to be compensated for use of their name, image and likeness (NIL).
Stephanie Crockett named CEO of Syracuse’s Mower agency
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Stephanie Crockett has been named CEO of Mower, assuming the title from Eric Mower, who is moving into the position of executive chairman of the independent marketing, advertising and public relations agency he has led since 1968. Crockett, 49, a graduate of SUNY Geneseo, joined Syracuse-based Mower...
