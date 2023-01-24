Cornerback recruiting in 2024 is going to be a major priority for this staff. Not satisfied the last couple of years with the on-field results, the Buckeyes know they have to get better in the back end, and get back to being the program that churns out NFL Draft picks at the position more than anyone else. Help is on the way in 2023, and the trend needs to continue beyond that.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO