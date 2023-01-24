Read full article on original website
Author of Menacing Letters Terrorizes Entire Town for DecadesZoe DixonCircleville, OH
3 Bakeries To Check Out in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Places To Get Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Men’s Volleyball: No. 13 Buckeyes expect a challenge against Ivy League foe PrincetonThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
hawkeyesports.com
Iowa Falls, 63-61, at Michigan State
EAST LANSING, Michigan – The University of Iowa men’s basketball team fell, 63-61, at Michigan State on Thursday night at the Breslin Center. Iowa moves to 12-8 on the season and 4-5 in conference play. The lead changed hands 13 times and the Hawkeyes led by as many...
landgrantholyland.com
Column: It’s time to get real about the Ohio State men’s basketball team
For the last couple years, it felt like I was constantly defending Ohio State men’s basketball coach Chris Holtmann when people were trying to say the Buckeyes needed to move on and bring someone else in to coach the team. To those people that I laughed at, or asked them to name a realistic candidate to bring in as the successor to Holtmann, I am sorry.
Where Ohio State signees finished in final Top247
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and General Manager - Player Personnel Mark Pantoni brought in the country’s No. 2 2021 recruiting class in the final 247Sports Composite team recruiting rankings, putting a huge exclamation point on that class late when they landed the country’s No. 1 overall prospect in defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau.
Look: Ohio State Football Offers Notable In-State Recruit
Ohio State extended an offer to an in-state running back on Thursday. Marquise Davis, who is from Cleveland, tweeted that he received an offer from the school after he had a talk with assistant head coach and running backs coach Tony Alford. Davis is a prospect in the 2025 recruiting class and has ...
hawkeyesports.com
Game Notes: Nebraska at No. 10 Iowa
No. 10 Iowa (15-4, 7-1) is set to host Nebraska (12-8, 4-5) on Saturday afternoon. Tipoff for this contest is set for Noon (CT) inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Mediacom Court. The game will broadcast nationally on FOX. Brandon Gaudin and Sarah Kustok will call the action. THE SERIES. This will...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Offers Five-star 2025 CB Devin Sanchez and Three Other Prospects, Ole Miss Transfer CB Davison Igbinosun to Visit OSU
Ohio State has hit the recruiting trail hard in the month of January, seemingly extending offers to new prospects left and right. Naturally, it comes as no surprise that Ohio State offered four more players in the last 24 hours, with two coming in the 2024 cycle and two in the 2025 class. Among those offered include a highly-touted 2025 five-star cornerback, a talented four-star cornerback and four-star offensive tackle in 2024 and a rising in-state prospect in the 2025 cycle.
Ohio State coach bluntly calls out veteran players
The Ohio State Buckeyes men’s basketball team has not had a great stretch lately, losing six of their last seven games with most of those losses coming to unranked opponents. And it sounds like head coach Chris Holtmann is placing some of the blame on his veteran players. Following Ohio State’s latest loss to the Read more... The post Ohio State coach bluntly calls out veteran players appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
hawkeyesports.com
Kenlin Named Co-Big Ten Gymnast of the Week
IOWA CITY, Iowa – University of Iowa junior Adeline Kenlin has been named the Big Ten Gymnast of the Week, it was announced Tuesday by the league office. She shares the award with Nikki Smith from Michigan State and Hannah Joyner from Rutgers. The honor is Kenlin’s first of the season and fifth of her career.
landgrantholyland.com
Buckeyes offers new pair of prospects, five-star target updates his recruitment
Cornerback recruiting in 2024 is going to be a major priority for this staff. Not satisfied the last couple of years with the on-field results, the Buckeyes know they have to get better in the back end, and get back to being the program that churns out NFL Draft picks at the position more than anyone else. Help is on the way in 2023, and the trend needs to continue beyond that.
landgrantholyland.com
Column: Ohio State’s recent 2024 quarterback offer looks incredibly familiar
Over the last week, Ohio State has made moves in regards to their 2024 recruiting class by offering a new quarterback. The Buckeyes had the commitment of No. 1 overall player and quarterback Dylan Raiola until Dec. 17. His de-commitment was a huge loss, and was eerily similar to the abrupt ending to the Quinn Ewers-era at Ohio State, who came in with the same recruiting pedigree.
Yardbarker
Jim Harbaugh, Michigan land commit from a top recruit from Ohio
Michigan football has earned two huge wins over the Ohio State Buckeyes in the past two seasons and they were rewarded both times with successful trips to the Big Ten championship as well as berths in the College Football Playoff. Both Michigan and Ohio State couldn't seal the deal in...
hawkeyesports.com
UI Athletics Announces the Iowa Hawkeyes NIL Marketplace for Student-Athletes
IOWA CITY, Iowa — The University of Iowa Athletics Department announced today it has created the Iowa Hawkeyes NIL Marketplace. The Opendorse-powered marketplace will maximize NIL support for Iowa student-athletes. This platform allows supporters to access student-athletes and offer NIL opportunities. The marketplace gives Iowa fans, brands, and sponsors...
hawkeyesports.com
Lee Earns 2nd B1G Wrestler of the Week Honor
IOWA CITY, Iowa – Fifth-year senior Spencer Lee has been named the Big Ten Wrestler of the Week, it was announced Tuesday by the league office. It is Lee’s second honor this season and the sixth of his career. The Murrysville, Pennsylvania, native earned the distinction after posting...
Everyone's Making Same Joke About Ohio State On Thursday
A new rule introduced by the Associated Press' AP Stylebook has tons of sports fans having a laugh at Ohio State this week. On Thursday, the AP Stylebook announced that it is discouraging writers from using the word "the" as a general descriptor of groups of people since it can be seen as a ...
cwcolumbus.com
New Ohio State baseball coach has managed over 90 MLB players
Bill Mosiello has invested 37 years in the game of baseball, and his resume is impressive to say the least. The Fresno State grad has coached or managed over 90 MLB players, including 14 first-round draft picks, 28 MLB All-Stars, and three current MLB managers. Bill Mosiello came to Columbus...
columbusmonthly.com
LeBron James, Student Athlete? Ranking the NBA Star’s Ohio State Athletic Options
Which OSU sport is Akron’s hometown hero, onetime Cleveland Cavalier and current L.A. Laker best-suited for? Columbus Monthly has the answers. On Sept. 24, LeBron James sent Ohio State fans atwitter when he asked on social media whether he was still eligible to play college sports. Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith replied in a tweet that he could be—in a sport other than basketball. Then Smith practically rolled out the scarlet-and-gray carpet—“Would love to help you!”
columbusmonthly.com
The Dazzling Rise and Stunning Fall of Ohio State University President Kristina Johnson
Kristina Johnson was different. Tanny Crane recognized that right away. Shortly after Ohio State University appointed Johnson its 16th president in June 2020, the new leader contacted both Crane and her mother, Loann, asking them to meet for lunch. This wasn’t surprising. Every new OSU president wants to talk to the Crane family, the owners of the Crane Group and major donors to several Central Ohio institutions, including Ohio State. But what was surprising was how quickly the call came—even before Johnson officially started at OSU—and how warm, approachable and considerate she was.
Republicans falsely created mistrust in elections and are now citing it to justify attacking voters
Do not fall for the Great Election Integrity Hoax. It goes like this: Politicians, courting MAGA love, keep the myth alive that massive voting fraud is real. Either explicitly or implicitly, they perpetuate the lie concocted by a sore loser who fraudulently tried to overturn his election defeat. The kicker? They cite (unfounded) mistrust in […] The post Republicans falsely created mistrust in elections and are now citing it to justify attacking voters appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
WKRC
Cincinnati restaurant to open third location in Columbus
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A Cincinnati-based mac and cheese bar is opening near Ohio State University. Keystone’s Mac Shack, a fast-casual eatery founded by Four Entertainment Group, will fill the 1,250-square-foot Gateway University District space at 1619 N. High St. that previously was a Panera Bread. It will...
