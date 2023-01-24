BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday for all of WNY. Snow and mixed precipitation will overspread the region early tomorrow from south to north. As temperatures warm above freezing during the afternoon and evening, the precipitation will change to mainly light rain Wednesday night. Snow could linger longer across Niagara and Orleans counties with 3-6" of snow possible. Otherwise, expect total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO