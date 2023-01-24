ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2 On Your Side

Where has the sun been this January?

BUFFALO, N.Y. — This January has featured two, very long stretches of gray weather interrupted by a brief weekend of partial sun. Those two days in mid-January were the only two days with sunshine during the entire month. In fact, going back 30 days there have been only three...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Buffalo's response to the latest round of snow

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The City of Buffalo Department of Public Works Commissioner told 2 On Your Side on Wednesday that one of the big things the city is focused on this storm is communication. That's why they sent out two BuffAlert texts Wednesday morning. "In kind of our after...
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

Winter Weather Advisory for WNY Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday for all of WNY. Snow and mixed precipitation will overspread the region early tomorrow from south to north. As temperatures warm above freezing during the afternoon and evening, the precipitation will change to mainly light rain Wednesday night. Snow could linger longer across Niagara and Orleans counties with 3-6" of snow possible. Otherwise, expect total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo Schools Canceling After School Activities

Living in New York State means that we often have to deal with winter weather, and while the first few weeks of the year have been pretty quiet on the weather front, a significant storm is blowing its way into Buffalo and Western New York and officials are warning people to be prepared.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Seasonal depression, how you can cope

BUFFALO, N.Y. — This time of year, it's cold, snowy, and pretty gray. It's been days and possibly even weeks of seeing no sun and clear blue skies in Western New York. Because of this weather, it can possibly affect mood and behavioral habits, this is seasonal depression. Luckily,...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

West Side Bazaar relocating to former Expo Market

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It has been four months since an accidental fire left multiple business owners at Buffalo's West Side Bazaar without a place to make their livelihood. Since then, a few have found temporary restaurant space, or have moved altogether, but for the owners that haven't been so lucky there's now a place for them to open up.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Town of Tonawanda to spend $231,000 to repair golf dome

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The Town of Tonawanda is getting ready to spend more than $200,000 to repair the Paddock Chevrolet Golf Dome. Monday, the town board approved a resolution to pay two companies to get the dome up and running. The total cost is $231,804. That includes funds for structure materials, fabric, and mechanical equipment.
TONAWANDA, NY
malta

travel from Buffalo to Toronto by bus

Buffalo and Toronto are two popular cities located in the Canadian province of Ontario and the US state of New York, respectively. Both cities are well-connected by various modes of transportation, including bus. This article will provide information on the different bus companies that operate between Buffalo and Toronto, as well as their prices.
BUFFALO, NY
Country 106.5 WYRK

Cheektowaga, Hamburg Getting Brand New Crumbl Cookie

Hamburg and Cheektowaga are getting brand new Crumbl Cookie locations this year! Crumbl Cookies came from Utah in 2021, but are now all the hype in Western New York. The first location to open up in 2021 was the one on Niagara Falls Boulevard. The other location just opened up at the end of 2022 on Transit Road by Maple.
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

Buffalo, NY
28K+
Followers
19K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Western New York local news

 https://www.wgrz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy