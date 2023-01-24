Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Buffalo Companies That Pay More Than $35 an HourEvan CrosbyBuffalo, NY
travel from Buffalo to Toronto by busmaltaBuffalo, NY
4 Third Wave Coffee Shops in Buffalo2foodtrippersBuffalo, NY
The Perfect Blend at A Touch of ItalyJ.M. LesinskiTonawanda, NY
Real-Life Hero Who Saved 20 People Stuck in School in Blizzard Rewarded with SuperBowl TicketsHerbie J PilatoCheektowaga, NY
Related
Lake Erie remains wide open and lake effect snow will still loom large in WNY
Lake Erie is looking very clear. Usually this time of year, it’s covered in ice. However, the National Weather Service says it’s not improbable could Western New York could get more lake effect snow this winter.
Where has the sun been this January?
BUFFALO, N.Y. — This January has featured two, very long stretches of gray weather interrupted by a brief weekend of partial sun. Those two days in mid-January were the only two days with sunshine during the entire month. In fact, going back 30 days there have been only three...
Buffalo's response to the latest round of snow
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The City of Buffalo Department of Public Works Commissioner told 2 On Your Side on Wednesday that one of the big things the city is focused on this storm is communication. That's why they sent out two BuffAlert texts Wednesday morning. "In kind of our after...
Lake Erie ice coverage continues to dwindle toward record low
BUFFALO, N.Y. — With air temperatures remaining at average or slightly above for much of the month of January, there has been little to no ice development on Lake Erie and much of the Great Lakes this month. In fact, it's just the opposite as lake ice coverage continues...
WNY leaders rethink Thruway shutdowns during severe weather
BUFFALO, N.Y. — There are more concerns being raised about the decision to close off the New York Thruway with major weather events and the potential impact on secondary roads with all the diverted commercial truck traffic. This stems from the major November lake effect storm, which really had...
City of Niagara Falls deals with more snowfall
BUFFALO, N.Y. — While the focus with last month's blizzard and other storms has been on Buffalo and often the Southtowns, those winds sometimes shift and take the snow north toward Niagara Falls. 2 On Your Side checked in with the leader of the Cataract City on their snow-fighting...
WKBW-TV
Winter Weather Advisory for WNY Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday for all of WNY. Snow and mixed precipitation will overspread the region early tomorrow from south to north. As temperatures warm above freezing during the afternoon and evening, the precipitation will change to mainly light rain Wednesday night. Snow could linger longer across Niagara and Orleans counties with 3-6" of snow possible. Otherwise, expect total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.
North Buffalo veteran still missing SUV lost in the December blizzard
On the first night of last month's blizzard, Friday, December 23rd, Bret Mandell said his SUV became stuck on NY-198, and one month later it remains missing.
Large Snowstorm Triggers Winter Storm Watch In New York
A massive snowstorm is coming through New York this week and it has already triggered a Winter Weather warnings. The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a Winter Storm Warning starting on Wednesday morning at 1 am. The Winter Storm Warning will be in place until 7 pm on...
Buffalo Schools Canceling After School Activities
Living in New York State means that we often have to deal with winter weather, and while the first few weeks of the year have been pretty quiet on the weather front, a significant storm is blowing its way into Buffalo and Western New York and officials are warning people to be prepared.
Seasonal depression, how you can cope
BUFFALO, N.Y. — This time of year, it's cold, snowy, and pretty gray. It's been days and possibly even weeks of seeing no sun and clear blue skies in Western New York. Because of this weather, it can possibly affect mood and behavioral habits, this is seasonal depression. Luckily,...
West Side Bazaar relocating to former Expo Market
BUFFALO, N.Y. — It has been four months since an accidental fire left multiple business owners at Buffalo's West Side Bazaar without a place to make their livelihood. Since then, a few have found temporary restaurant space, or have moved altogether, but for the owners that haven't been so lucky there's now a place for them to open up.
WKBW-TV
Buffalo police share the difficulty of recovery efforts during the Blizzard of '22
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — An unprecedented amount of calls and no way to get there. "It wasn’t a good feeling being stuck in a house and knowing how bad the situation was." - Lt. Peter Nigrelli, Buffalo Police SWAT Commander. It was until Christmas morning that members of...
NFTA meeting aims at assessing blizzard response by transportation authority
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A month after the blizzard of 2022, we're still learning new details about the response and impact of the storm. The NFTA preemptively shut down bus service ahead of the storm, something NFTA communications manager Kelley Khatib says the transportation authority stands behind. "In the end,...
Town of Tonawanda to spend $231,000 to repair golf dome
TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The Town of Tonawanda is getting ready to spend more than $200,000 to repair the Paddock Chevrolet Golf Dome. Monday, the town board approved a resolution to pay two companies to get the dome up and running. The total cost is $231,804. That includes funds for structure materials, fabric, and mechanical equipment.
travel from Buffalo to Toronto by bus
Buffalo and Toronto are two popular cities located in the Canadian province of Ontario and the US state of New York, respectively. Both cities are well-connected by various modes of transportation, including bus. This article will provide information on the different bus companies that operate between Buffalo and Toronto, as well as their prices.
Buffalo History Museum starts preserving stories of Blizzard of 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo History Museum has begun collecting photos, videos, objects, and audio testimonials from the Blizzard of 2022. According to Brian Hayden, the museum's director of communications and community development, all media and artifacts collected from the community will be preserved in the museum’s archives.
VIDEO: Buffalo Police release dramatic bodycam video of conditions at height of blizzard
“Just hold on,” shouts a Buffalo Police officer shortly after 7pm on Christmas Eve as he responds to people stranded in a building near Fuhrmann Boulevard and Ship Canal Parkway.
24 Words That Buffalo Transplants Absolutely BOTCH
If you are a Western New Yorker born and raised, you may not even realize how strong your Buffalo accent is. When you’re a Buffalo transplant, the accent is a bit more noticeable, and there’s a few words that tend to give it away. The Buffalo accent has...
Cheektowaga, Hamburg Getting Brand New Crumbl Cookie
Hamburg and Cheektowaga are getting brand new Crumbl Cookie locations this year! Crumbl Cookies came from Utah in 2021, but are now all the hype in Western New York. The first location to open up in 2021 was the one on Niagara Falls Boulevard. The other location just opened up at the end of 2022 on Transit Road by Maple.
2 On Your Side
Buffalo, NY
28K+
Followers
19K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Western New York local newshttps://www.wgrz.com/
Comments / 0