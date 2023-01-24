Read full article on original website
Brenda Griffin Carms
3d ago
It’s a ripoff. Once you move into them some people are not going to do what is expected of them. It’s a status quote that means nothing. Nothing is of value on this earth except your SOUL. Anything and everything on this earth has to do with how much money is to be made in any given situation. LIFE is all that value anything and that’s only because man along doesn’t control that. GOD is in charge of the most important value. YOU. GOD is going to take care of all big and small.❤️❤️❤️
Reply(1)
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Piggly Wiggly is Closing a Location in South CarolinaBryan DijkhuizenLexington, SC
Cupid’s Chase 5k Coming to Three Cities in South Carolina on February 11PJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in South CarolinaTravel MavenColumbia, SC
4 Amazing Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
Related
WIS-TV
The future of Colony Apartments if management avoids federal notice
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Residents of the Colony Apartments could be forced to evacuate as soon as march if the complex fails to address a federal list of issues. More than 300 units have been under evacuation since late-December when a power outage revealed a series of life-threatening issues throughout the complex off W. Beltline Blvd.
Cassatt Fire Department construction approved by Kershaw County Council
CASSATT, S.C. — The Kershaw County Council met Tuesday evening to discuss and vote on the location of the new Cassatt Fire Station. There's currently a volunteer-based fire station located on Red Church Road, which will soon be closed as the new fire station is in the works down the street on Highway 1, next to the Dollar General.
WIS-TV
Master plan meeting for Villages of Columbia to be held by District One
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The city of Columbia and District One Councilwoman Tina Herbert will hold a community meeting about the future of one area of the capital. During the meeting, Councilwoman Herbert, along with City planning, and local developers who invested in the construction of the area, will provide updates on the master plan for the Villages of North Columbia.
carolinapanorama.com
Despite difficult past, Columbia Housing is poised for a successful 2023
On January 17, 2019, Columbia Housing experienced the unimaginable, when two of its residents from the Allen Benedict Court public housing community lost their lives due to carbon monoxide poisoning and hundreds of families had to be evacuated from their homes. It was a tragedy felt across the nation, particularly for those of us in the housing industry. At the time, I was the CEO for the Lafayette Housing Authority in Lafayette, LA, and I just remember being deeply saddened and certainly not thinking that months later I’d be tasked with responding to the devastation and community shake up that followed that tragedy.
WIS-TV
Seven students charged in Richland Northeast High School fight
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Seven students are facing charges after a fight at a Richland County high school. Sheriff Leon Lott said the seven students were charged after a fight on school property at Richland Northeast High School. On Jan. 25 the RCSD School Resource Officer was called to reports of a fight in the afternoon.
thenewirmonews.com
Town abandons main street, Disappointing for all
It’s a huge loss for the residents and for those that could have profited nicely from the Town of Irmo’s pursuit of an entertainment area ‘main street’. Due to public opposition from the nearby land owners that quest has been abandoned. A perfect storm was created...
WIS-TV
Nikki Setzler becomes longest-serving State Senator in office
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina State Senate honored Nikki Setzler for his 46 years of service by passing a resolution acknowledging his time in office. Democratic Senator Setzler represents District 26, made up of the Aiken, Calhoun, Lexington, and Saluda Counties. When his term is finished in 2024, the Senator will become the second-longest-serving senator in state history.
abccolumbia.com
Lexington firefighters fighting a mobile home fire in Pelion
LEXINGTON CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington County firefighters are still fighting an early morning fire at a single wide mobile home in Pelion. Authorities say they have a water shuttle operation to help extinguish the fire. Officials haven’t said if anyone is inside or if there are any injuries...
WRDW-TV
Dad returned to S.C. in murder case that sparked missing-child alert
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A murder suspect is back in South Carolina after being extradited in a case that sparked a nationwide hunt for a missing girl. Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said 47-year-old Antar Jeter was extradited Tuesday from Virginia, where he was found last month. Jeter is charged...
WYFF4.com
2 Laurens County women kicked, stomped vulnerable adult resident of state facility, warrants say
CLINTON, S.C. — Two Upstate women were arrested after investigators said a resident of a facility for people with disabilities was abused, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. Lila Denise Kerson, 37, of Newberry, was arrested Wednesday and charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult, and Lasheba...
live5news.com
Man accused of killing Orangeburg woman extradited to SC
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office has announced a man charged in the fatal shooting of his child’s mother has been extradited to South Carolina. Antar Jeter, 47, has been charged with murder in connection to the shooting death of Crystal Jumper, 46, who was...
WLTX.com
Ex-DDSN employees charged after vulnerable adult pushed to ground, stomped
CLINTON, S.C. — Two employees of a South Carolina state agency have been charged in connection to a case of violence against a vulnerable adult on Christmas day. Warrants provided by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) state that, on Dec. 25, 37-year-old Lila Denise Kerson pushed the victim's head to the ground and then stomped the person's head. The warrant states that she later bent the victim's finger back toward the person's own hand.
wach.com
Victim identified in homicide at Northeast Dr. restaurant
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County Coroner's Office say's it has identified the victim of a homicide on the 100 block of Northeast Drive in Columbia. Officials say the victim, Patrick L Johnson, 38, of Columbia was killed during an incident at the R&B's Bar and Grill. The incident happened around 3:10 a.m. on Sunday January 22.
City of Columbia to hold public meeting on update of development of Villages of North Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Have you heard of the Villages of North Columbia? It is a development plan put forth by the City of Columbia to revitalize and reinvent the image of North Columbia while preserving existing single-family neighborhoods. City Councilwoman Tina Herbert represents the North Columbia area in District...
'We hate those stubbed toe calls': Only use emergency services for emergencies Lexington Medical Center, EMS urge
LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lexington Medical Center is reminding people when and when not to use the Emergency Room through billboards. At Lexington Medical Center Urgent Care at Saluda Pointe, Dr. Evan Dingle says he sees confused patients frequently. "Some of the things we see at urgent Care are common...
WIS-TV
Richland Co. coroner identifies victim of shooting at Columbia bar
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified the victim of a homicide in the 100 block of Columbia Northeast Drive. According to officials, the shooting occurred around 3:10 a.m. on Sunday, January 22, 2023. “We will continue working with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department to...
abccolumbia.com
Increase in number of infants surrendered safely under Daniel’s Law in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina saw the highest number of infants surrendered under Daniel’s Law in 2022, according to the Department of Social Services. Daniel’s Law allows parents to safely surrender their unharmed infants up to 60 days old. Daniel’s Law went into effect in 2001...
'It can change your whole world': Barber traveling to all 50 states giving free haircuts makes stop in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Hawai'i resident is traveling across all 50 states giving out free haircuts to anyone who needs one. Irvin Pelton is now stopped in Columbia, which marks his 27th state. "My God, it can change somebody's life," Pelton shared about the power of a haircut. "It...
Former Youth ChalleNGe Academy cadet moves forward with education without the program
COLUMBIA, S.C. — It's been over a week since two fights broke out at the South Carolina Youth ChalleNGe Academy, injuring 14 cadets and 1 employee. Last week News19 spoke to Cadet Patrick Higgins, who decided to leave the program and was worried about how he could continue his education. Now, he's moving forward with the help of Midlands Tech.
columbiabusinessreport.com
South Carolina woman sentenced for unemployment insurance fraud
A South Carolina woman has been found guilty of unemployment insurance fraud. Diana B. Jordan and accomplices were arrested for the fraud in 2015 but trial was delayed because of the pandemic and not held until Jan. 11, according to a news release. Jordan was charged with four counts of forgery and four counts of making a false statement, or misrepresentation. A jury found her guilty on all counts, according to the release.
