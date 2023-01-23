Read full article on original website
comicon.com
‘Granblue Fantasy: Versus Rising’ Shows Massive Improvement On The Original
During the Granblue Fantasy Fes, Cygames and ArcSystemWorks revealed there was more to come for the Granblue Fantasy: Versus franchise. This upcoming game makes plenty of changes to the original title, starting with adding new characters and stages to the game. They didn’t talk specific numbers here, but considering the mobile game’s massive cast, there’s plenty of options available.
game-news24.com
Fuga: Madeland to Steel Release Date Set in New Trailer
CyberConnect2 got the first full trailer for its latest tank-based tactical sim Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2 – the trailer confirms the second release date of this series. It’ll be made on the PS4, PS5, Switch, PC, Xbox One and Xbox One on May 11 of 2023. Check...
Minecraft Legends releasing in April, preorders now available
During the Xbox Developer_Direct show, Mojang Studios revealed PvP details about Minecraft Legends and announced a release date. You can preorder now.
tryhardguides.com
Wild Hearts announces new gameplay trailer featuring Golden Tempest
Wild Hearts, the upcoming Monster Hunter-like RPG inspired by feudal Japan, has revealed that a new gameplay video will be released tomorrow, January 26th, 2023. The game’s official YouTube channel has it set for 6:58 AM pacific time. The new PlayStation 5 gameplay will feature three hunters battling the...
msn.com
PlayStation Just Had A Major Game Leak
It seems that some intriguing details for a brand-new PlayStation IP have leaked online. While Sony is known for its stable of legacy IP, such as the "God of War" series and the "Ratchet & Clank" series, the juggernaut video game company hasn't been afraid to put its weight behind the development of new exclusive titles. Square Enix's "Forspoken" and Housemarque's "Returnal" on PS5 are just a couple of the recent games that have made their bold console debut exclusively on Sony's platform. Now, another intriguing title for the brand appears to be on the horizon.
wegotthiscovered.com
Vin Diesel marks 10 years of teasing the same non-existent sequel by offering another vague update
This year marks 10 years since the release of Riddick, which brought the cult classic sci-fi franchise back from the brink following its disastrous initial sequel that tried and failed to reinvent the property as a sweeping space opera – but Vin Diesel is still telling us that the fourth installment is on the way without having anything to show for it.
ComicBook
Highly Rated PS4 Game Just $0.19 for Limited Time
Courtesy of a new PlayStation Store sale, one PS4 game is only $0.19 for a limited time. The PS4 game in question was developed by Digital Melody, published by Forever Entertainment, and released in 2018. Over on Steam, the game has nearly 3,000 user reviews, with 92 percent of these reviews reviewing the game positively, which gives the game a "Very Positive" User Review rating. And as the aforementioned pair notes, its predecessor has been played by millions. If you haven't connected the dots yet, the game in question is Timberman VS. Between now and January 19, the downloadable title is only $0.19 on PSN. And unlike most PSN games priced at this price, it's actually worth the loose change in your pocket.
digitalspy.com
GoldenEye 007 release date for Nintendo Switch and Xbox finally confirmed
GoldenEye 007, the classic James Bond video game that revolutionised split-screen multiplayer on consoles, has finally been given a release date for Nintendo Switch and Xbox. Following leaks dating back years and an announcement trailer back in September, the N64 classic is being re-released this week, on Friday, January 27 to be exact.
ComicBook
Big PS5 Game No Longer Available to Purchase on PlayStation Store
A big and upcoming PS5 game is no longer available to pre-order and purchase on the PlayStation Store. If this sounds peculiar, it's because it's not an extremely common occurrence. Furthermore, if you did purchase the game in question on the PlayStation Store, it looks like you will be getting a refund from Sony. In 2023, there are many big and highly-anticipated game releases, but none have been longer coming than Ubisoft's Skull and Bones. Up until last week -- when the latest delay for the game was announced -- the pirate game was scheduled to release on March 9. Now it's scheduled to release sometime in the window of April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024.
ComicBook
New Xbox Game Pass RPGs Include One of the Best Games of All Time
Xbox Game Pass and Xbox game Psss Ultimate subscribers across both platforms -- PC and console -- have three new games, all of which aren't just RPGs, but three critically-acclaimed role-playing games. And one of these games is arguably among the best games of all time, of any genre, as evidenced by its 93 on Metacritic. If you haven't connected the dots yet, the game in question is Persona 4 Golden, which may not be as popular as Persona 5 Royal, but is equally critically-acclaimed. Joining Persona 4 Golden as new Xbox Game Pass games are Persona 3 Portable and Monster Hunter Rise, two critically-acclaimed games in their own right.
This Pokemon romhack is basically an all-new GBA RPG with modern combat and online features
Pokemon Crown is a medieval autobattler with online PvP
wegotthiscovered.com
What is the ‘GoldenEye 007’ Xbox release date, and what updates have been made to the re-release?
The long-awaited GoldenEye 007 makes its return after more than two decades since its first release. The updated game will come out on Jan. 27, 2023 for Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S players with the Xbox Game Pass, so the wait won’t be much longer. Nintendo will be re-releasing the game as well for the Nintendo Switch via Nintendo Direct and will release it on the same date.
ComicBook
Ubisoft Makes Nintendo Exclusive 100% Free
Ubisoft has made a former Nintendo exclusive 100% free to download. The only catch is that if you're on console -- whether Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, or Xbox Series X -- you're out of luck as the free codes for the game have been limited to PC because the offer comes via the Ubisoft Store. The game in question normally runs at $10, so if you're on PC it's a decent little bit of savings.
IGN
Redfall Gets May Release Date, Reveals New Gameplay Footage
Developer Arkane Studios will be releasing their story-driven shooter, Redfall, on May 2, they announced at today's Xbox Developer Direct. They also revealed some new gameplay footage, showing off more details on the players' unique abilities, as well as the titular setting of Redfall, Mass. Redfall features both single-player co-op multiplayer modes, with players choosing from one of four protagonists to fight off vampires.
IGN
The Last of Us HBO Series: Sony PlayStation Shares the Making of Episodes 2 as Spores Are Replaced; Google Adds an Easter Egg for Fans
HBO’s The Last of Us released its second episode earlier this week, and we saw more changes in the show’s adaptation of the video game. In a new PlayStation Blog post, members of the Naughty Dog team behind the game talked about creating Clickers and how the show’s creators translated that to a TV show.
PlayStation's latest exclusive has been destroyed by critics
Forspoken reviews have finally arrived, one day ahead of the game’s release, and oh dear. Let’s just say that Luminous Productions’ latest release hasn’t gone down well. I’ll admit, I’m sad to hear it. When Forspoken was first unveiled, then as Project Athia, it was definitely high up on my list of most-anticipated games. Now? Not so much.
The Verge
Here’s a fresh look at the next-gen Forza Motorsport, coming in 2023
The next Forza is called, well, Forza Motorsport. The next mainline game in the series is coming to the Xbox Series X / S and PC sometime in 2023. Microsoft made the announcement at a developer showcase today, while also showing off a fresh trailer. Developer Turn 10 Studios describes...
IGN
Astroneer - Official Awakening Update Trailer
Astroneer's Awakening update is available today, January 25, on PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch. In the Awakening story update for the space sandbox adventure game, players are given an urgent mission by a mysterious new character that will take them to the heart of the Sylva System itself. Check out the trailer for this free update which brings a conclusion to Astroneer's story.
comicon.com
Bluebird’s Brother Banged Up In ‘Punchline: The Gotham Game’ #4 Preview
Punchline and the Royal Flush Gang’s crusade to reshape the Gotham City underworld continues with a vengeance. But Punchline is done dealing with henchmen and hired assassins…she’s going right to the top, forcing a meeting with Black Mask and his criminal hive. Will Punchline have their ear, or will they rip out her heart?! And how will Bluebird recover from the vicious defeat Punchline dealt her as she tries to help her brother?”
Redfall release date officially confirmed during Xbox Developer Direct
The latest from the Dishonored devs is finally out this May
