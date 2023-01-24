Read full article on original website
29-year-old woman was charged after she posed as a high school student for 4 days before she was caught.San HeraldNew Brunswick, NJ
Far Right News Media Dramatically Labels New Courthouse Statue, “Pro-Abortion Satanic Golden Medusa.”Matthew C. WoodruffNew York City, NY
Four Migrants Apprehended for Shoplifting Over 12K from MacysAnne SpollenNassau County, NY
Cop Run Over During License Plate Change FiascoBronxVoiceBronx, NY
21-Year-Old NJ Girl MissingBridget MulroyOld Bridge Township, NJ
NYC Education Department Says The Admission Pilot Program Is Successful
Some public schools have made encouraging progress in promoting diversity, according to education authorities, despite the uproar over revisions to the admissions procedures for middle and high schools in New York City.
Brooklyn principal leaves middle school after teacher complaints
An embattled Brooklyn middle school principal is leaving his post following months of tensions with teachers. M.S. 51’s Neal Singh will be replaced on Feb. 1 by Pui-Lam (Jack) Chan, who will serve as acting interim principal as the school embarks on the formal hiring process, according to a letter District 15 Superintendent Rafael Alvarez sent on Thursday to parents. Singh will be joining the superintendent’s team. Singh took over Park Slope’s M.S....
News 12
High school senior petitions lawmakers to pass bill to allow students to choose name on their diploma
A South Plainfield high school student wants to make sure that all students in the state can have a name on their diploma based on their gender identity. Reo Payne wrote an emotional petition to lawmakers to pass state bill A5918, which was introduced in June 2021. The name Reo is a play on the Spanish word río, which means river. He says he can relate to water as a person that is gender fluid. Payne says he does use he/him pronouns.
Armed guards to be stationed outside all school buildings in LI district
In a unanimous vote Wednesday night, the South Huntington school board voted to add the armed guards at the exterior of all school buildings, the district said in a news release.
3 Long Island school districts named on state report of districts dealing with fiscal stress
A total of fourteen school districts statewide were designated in some level of fiscal stress under New York State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli's Fiscal Stress Monitoring System.
Mayor Eric Adams wimps out on fight for the good schools his core NYC voters demand
Mayor Eric Adams just turned his back on those he claims to fight for the most — striving New York minorities — by letting Chancellor David Banks cancel a Panel on Education Policy vote on co-locating two new Success Academy primary schools in Queens and one in The Bronx. Thousands of parents, overwhelmingly black and Hispanic, in these communities hope to start their young kids at Success, with its long track record of helping its scholars excel. At the regular public schools in these areas, most children leave 5th grade unable to read. The demand is plain: A year ago, SA had...
State hearing to determine if tenured teachers at Babylon school district will be fired
Since fall 2021, one teacher in Babylon was arrested on rape charges and another has resigned.
The pandemic robbed thousands of NYC children of parents. Many aren’t getting the help they need.
This story was produced in collaboration with THE CITY, Columbia Journalism Investigations, Type Investigations and City Limits as part of “MISSING THEM,” THE CITY’s COVID memorial and journalism project. Do you know a child who has lost a parent or caregiver to COVID-19? Tell us more here. If you know someone who died due to COVID, share their story here or email us at memorial@thecity.nyc.This story was originally published on Jan. 16 by THE CITY.In April 2020, as the death toll from COVID...
NYU Professors Tell Their Students: Do Not Use ChatGPT
School's back in session and the hottest topic is ChatGPT. New York University professors are prohibiting the use of the AI tool in the “academic integrity” sections of their syllabuses, and many students were given an explicit warning from professors on the first day of class not to use the bot to cheat on assignments.
City Actuary Alleges He Was Passed Over Because He’s Asian and Gay
A former deputy chief actuary has sued the City of New York alleging he was denied a promotion to the top job because of his race and sexual orientation — not his ability to handle billions of dollars of pension and retirement investments.Craig Chu, 41, began working at the NYC Office of the Actuary in 2017 after years of...
Government Technology
New York City Expands Apprenticeship Program With Tech Jobs
(TNS) — Mayor Adams plans in his State of the City address to unveil a new push to place 30,000 New Yorkers into apprenticeship programs by 2030 in what would be a significant expansion of the city’s efforts. The new policy, which Adams is expected to announce Thursday,...
amny.com
New York City VA nurses demand more nurse recruitment
A group of about 30 registered nurses rallied outside at the VA New York Harbor Healthcare System in Lower Manhattan on Thursday demanding more nursing staff, a dedicated nurse recruiter, and better pay. Alongside union reps from National Nurses United (NNU), they called on Timothy Graham, the new executive director,...
Fence to keep child with autism safe gets pushback on L.I.
PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y. -- Dividing lines are being drawn over a fence in one North Shore, Long Island, community, where fencing is mostly prohibited in front yards.Parents of a child with autism said they installed the fence to keep their daughter safe, but the family tells CBS2's Jennifer McLogan that they are getting pushback from angry neighbors.Stella Bovis, age 4, peers out her front door at the new picket fence installed in her Port Washington front yard."What I'm afraid of is that she will bolt out the door. We are one house away from Port Washington Boulevard," Stella's mother, Stevie...
Mayor Adams outlines 'Working People's Agenda' in State of the City
The mayor's agenda for New York City in 2023 rests on four pillars: jobs, safety, housing and care.
Gotham Gazette
Mayor Adams Misses Campaign Promise to ‘Immediately' Take On Property Tax Inequities
Mayor Adams with Budget Director Jiha & Chief of Staff Varlack (photo: Benny Polatseck/Mayor's Office) When he was running for mayor in 2021, then-Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams promised that, if elected, in his first year he would "finally" tackle a particularly thorny area of city finance that impacts all New Yorkers: property taxes. As he takes the stage to deliver his second State of the City address on Thursday, the mayor has made no apparent progress on this significant campaign promise.
Bronx mother of slain teen starts foundation in her name to provide safe space for other kids
Yanely Henriquez says there's not a day that goes by she doesn't think of her beloved angel, Angellyh Yambo. Her home has a collage of photos of all her memories they shared since she was little.
News 12
'Most parents don't know.' Advocates raise awareness of subtle warning signs of child trafficking
Human trafficking has become the fastest growing criminal industry in the world, and the tri-state area is a gateway destination for this lucrative criminal enterprise. Activists are trying to fight back as the sex trade is flourishing in unexpected places, but what can you do as a parent to keep your children safe?
There are 400 asylum seekers on a job training class waitlist; Staten Island group is asking for more support
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Yesenia Mata, executive director of Stapleton-based community organization La Colmena, has been working tirelessly to help recent asylum seekers get jobs so they can start a new life in this country. So much so, word has spread of a La Colmena-sponsored course that certifies people for...
Environmental experts warn Indian Point owner plans to discharge radioactive waste into Hudson River
Environmental experts warn that the discharge into Hudson River could impact about 100,000 people and seven surrounding municipalities.
Subway Tunnel Paint Job Causes Outrage In New York’s Washington Heights Neighborhood
Residents of Washington Heights are up in arms after New York City’s Department of Transportation (DOT) painted over the murals and graffiti that decorated the 191st Street Subway tunnel in an attempt to tidy up the pedestrian throughway, ABC7 reported Monday. Members of the community and their city representative had complained about the condition of the tunnel, which is poorly lit and attracts more than its share of drug users and unhoused people looking for shelter. However, the artwork that lined the tunnel was a source of pride for the neighborhood. “What happened here is just a slap in the face to...
