Seven people killed, one child in critical condition after head-on crash in Comal County

news4sanantonio.com
Driver in white van still on the run after seriously injuring pedestrian
ATASCOSA, Texas — Police are looking for the driver of a white passenger van that struck and seriously injured a pedestrian on December 29th. The Bexar County Sheriff's Office needs the public's help identifying a suspect that was involved in a hit-and-run accident in the 18600 block of Luckey Road far Southwest of San Antonio.
mycanyonlake.com
Car Crash on FM 2722 Kills Seven, Seriously Injures Juvenile Passenger
A head-on collision between a car and a pickup killed seven people Sunday on FM 2722 approximately a half-mile north of Buffalo Springs Road in New Braunfels. Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Kenny Mata said a preliminary investigation indicates the driver of a black Ford F-150 traveling west on FM 2722 veered into the eastbound lane and struck a black Chrysler Aspen traveling east on FM 2722.
news4sanantonio.com
Two people found shot dead inside vehicle in Northwest Side neighborhood
SAN ANTONIO - Two people are are found shot dead early Friday morning in Northwest Side neighborhood. The bodies were found around 2 a.m. along Trudell Drive and Vance Jackson Road. Police said a man and woman were found with multiple gunshot wounds inside a vehicle that had been shot...
news4sanantonio.com
Man shot dead outside illegal gambling location on Southwest Side
SAN ANTONIO - A man is dead after being shot outside what police are calling an illegal gambling business on the Southwest Side. The deadly shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m. Thursday along Hayden Drive near Old Pearsall Road. Police said when they arrived, they found a man with a...
KSAT 12
7 killed, young passenger survives in Comal County crash, DPS says
COMAL COUNTY – Seven people were killed in a deadly wreck, and a young passenger appears to be the only survivor, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. DPS said the head-on crash happened in Comal County near Buffalo Springs Crossing on Sunday. Investigators said a black Ford...
news4sanantonio.com
Victim shot in back of head, causes major accident after fleeing altercation
SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot in the back of the head and soon after passed out on the highway after an altercation at a Whataburger. According to the San Antonio Police Department, the incident happened at a Whataburger restaurant at Poteet Jourdanton Freeway and Interstate 410 around 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday.
KSAT 12
Suspect shoots, kills 2 men on Northeast Side before calling police on himself, affidavit says
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man called the police on himself after he shot and killed two homeless men before leaving the scene, according to an arrest affidavit. Police executed an arrest warrant for Jonathan Lee Alfaro, 29, on Jan. 26, according to Bexar County court records. He’s charged with capital murder - multiple persons.
KVUE
Arrest made in deadly South Austin road rage shooting
U.S. Marshals arrested Manolo Gonzalez after a deadly shooting along Stassney Lane earlier this month. KVUE spoke with the victim's family.
CBS Austin
Head-on crash leaves 7 dead in Comal County, DPS says
Seven people are dead after a head-on crash in Comal County Sunday night, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. It happened in the 3100 block of FM 2722, near the intersection with Buffalo Spring Road, about five miles northwest of New Braunfels. DPS says troopers responded to the...
CBS Austin
Driver killed in crash on SH 130 in southeast Travis County
One person is dead after a crash on SH 130 in southeast Travis County early Monday morning, according to Department of Public Safety officials. It happened at the SH 130 and Elroy Road intersection. DPS investigators say troopers responded to the crash at around 12:30 a.m. Their preliminary report indicates...
KIII TV3
7 people killed in crash in Comal County, DPS confirms
SAN ANTONIO — Seven people were killed in a crash in Comal County Sunday evening, officials say. A little before 6:30 p.m., Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers responded to the crash at FM 2722 which is half a mile north of Buffalo Springs Road in Comal County, officials say.
KSAT 12
Man tied up, tortured, injected with bleach prior to body being dumped behind Live Oak apartments, warrant states
LIVE OAK, Texas – A man whose body was found dumped behind vacant apartments in Live Oak last month was tied up, tortured and injected with bleach, a murder warrant obtained Thursday by KSAT Investigates shows. Authorities have charged Justin Hunt, 32, in connection with the death of Matthew...
KSAT 12
Man arrested for shooting neighbor as he mowed the lawn, records show
SAN ANTONIO – Authorities have arrested a suspect who they say shot his neighbor as he mowed the lawn. Cristobal Alfonso Cuellar, 54, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the incident that happened on Saturday evening in the 100 block of Ohio St., records with the Bexar County Jail show.
news4sanantonio.com
Two men hospitalized after being shot during fight outside West Side bar
SAN ANTONIO - Two men are recovering after being shot outside a West Side bar late Wednesday night. The shooting happened just before 9:30 p.m. outside a bar off Frio City Road near Highway 90. Police said when they arrived, they found the two men, one shot in the back...
seguintoday.com
Man injured in motorcycle crash continues fight at SA hospital
(Seguin) – It’s been a week since a motorcyclist from Seguin was struck by a semi-truck. Today, Mike Buddenhagen, 52, continues his fight for life at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio. Buddenhagen has been in an induced coma and suffers a brain bleed from a fractured...
Vehicle torn apart in fatal crash on Elroy Road
DEL VALLE, Texas — A vehicle was torn apart in a high-speed fatal crash early Tuesday morning. At 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 24, the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a crash that occurred at Elroy Road and Highway 130. Troopers said that the driver was traveling northbound on Highway 130 at a rate of high speed. The driver was the only person inside the vehicle at the time of the crash.
Texas Teens Found Hiding In Dumpster After Chaotic Police Chase
Five teenagers were arrested.
news4sanantonio.com
Rollover accident backs up traffic for hours along Northeast Side highway
SAN ANTONIO - A rollover accident tied up traffic for several hours early Tuesday morning on the Northeast Side. The accident happened around 12:30 a.m. along Interstate 35 near Judson Road. Police said a driver ended up flipped over and upside down in the main lanes of the highway. Traffic...
news4sanantonio.com
Police release body-cam footage of officer involved shooting of suspect with BB gun
SAN ANTONIO - On Wednesday, January 4th, a suspect pointed a gun at officers when police were investigating a suspicious call from someone near a motel. According to the San Antonio Police Department, the incident happened around 8:30 p.m. near the 1400 block of Culebra Road on San Antonio's North Side.
news4sanantonio.com
Dryer sparks garage fire at Northwest Side home
SAN ANTONIO - A family of four are displaced after a fire did some heavy damage to their Northwest Side home. The fire started just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday at a home off Oriole Lane near Bandera Road. Fire officials said crews found a fire that they were able to...
