ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Missouri Lottery’s “Pick 4 Evening” game were:

9-1-2-9

(nine, one, two, nine)

Comments / 0

Related
mymoinfo.com

Several Local Basketball Teams are State Ranked by Coaches Association

(Farmington) The Regional Radio listening area still has several teams ranked in the latest Missouri Basketball Coaches Association state polls. In Class 1 boys, the South Iron Panthers and Bunker Eagles continue to stay at 1st and 2nd. Class 2 boys, the Greenville Bears are 7th. The Steelville Cardinals are...
FARMINGTON, MO
FOX2now.com

Missouri lawmakers call for governor to appoint special prosecutor

A growing concern statewide about crime going unpunished in the City of St. Louis has a bi-partisan group of lawmakers calling for the Missouri governor to appoint a special prosecutor for St. Louis. Missouri lawmakers call for governor to appoint special …. A growing concern statewide about crime going unpunished...
MISSOURI STATE
The Associated Press

Wisconsin's La Follette helps fund plaque honoring ancestor

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Secretary of State Doug La Follette is helping to pay for a new plaque to be installed Friday in the state Capitol honoring one of Wisconsin’s most famous politicians who is also a distant relative of the longtime officeholder. The bust of Robert “Fighting Bob” La Follette has a prominent place on the first floor of the Capitol Rotunda, but it bears only his name and no explanation of who he was. Doug La Follette, who was reelected in November to his 11th consecutive term as secretary of state, said he walked by it for 30 years without realizing there was no plaque. Finally, La Follette said the omission dawned on him and he decided to do something about it. La Follette, 82, won approval for the idea from a committee that oversees the Capitol, on the condition that he raise the $2,700 to pay for it. La Follette said Friday he raised $1,200 but he intends to cover the rest of the cost.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
628K+
Post
667M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy