ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

NE Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Monday:

2 By 2

Red Balls: 15-19, White Balls: 3-25

(Red Balls: fifteen, nineteen; White Balls: three, twenty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $22,000

Lucky For Life

01-02-26-36-38, Lucky Ball: 1

(one, two, twenty-six, thirty-six, thirty-eight; Lucky Ball: one)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 31,000,000

MyDaY

Month: 10, Day: 28, Year: 87

(Month: ten; Day: twenty-eight; Year: eighty-seven)

Pick 3

7-3-7

(seven, three, seven)

Pick 5

01-23-30-34-35

(one, twenty-three, thirty, thirty-four, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

Powerball

12-31-47-58-60, Powerball: 23, Power Play: 3

(twelve, thirty-one, forty-seven, fifty-eight, sixty; Powerball: twenty-three; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $526,000,000

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Wisconsin's La Follette helps fund plaque honoring ancestor

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Secretary of State Doug La Follette is helping to pay for a new plaque to be installed Friday in the state Capitol honoring one of Wisconsin’s most famous politicians who is also a distant relative of the longtime officeholder. The bust of Robert “Fighting Bob” La Follette has a prominent place on the first floor of the Capitol Rotunda, but it bears only his name and no explanation of who he was. Doug La Follette, who was reelected in November to his 11th consecutive term as secretary of state, said he walked by it for 30 years without realizing there was no plaque. Finally, La Follette said the omission dawned on him and he decided to do something about it. La Follette, 82, won approval for the idea from a committee that oversees the Capitol, on the condition that he raise the $2,700 to pay for it. La Follette said Friday he raised $1,200 but he intends to cover the rest of the cost.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Associated Press

Wisconsin governor takes total control of resources agency

MADISON, Wis., (AP) — The board that regulates Wisconsin’s natural resources entered a new phase Wednesday, meeting for the first time with a majority of members appointed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers after months of stonewalling by a Republican who refused to step down. Evers’ new appointee as Department of Natural Resources secretary, Adam Payne, presided over his first meeting and declared that his top priority will be water quality. He praised Evers for proposing $100 million more to fight PFAS contamination during the State of the State address Tuesday. That money is far from locked in; however, Republican lawmakers would have to approve it first. PFAS, or short for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are man-made chemicals used widely in consumer products and certain types of firefighting foam. The chemicals don’t break down in the natural world and accumulate and linger in the human body for long periods. Exposure may lead to cancer and other health problems. A host of Wisconsin communities have discovered the chemicals in their groundwater. Payne warned that the agency won’t make everyone happy but will listen to everyone.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Associated Press

United Health Foundation Awards $3 Million Grant to Children’s Minnesota To Address Health Disparities

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 27, 2023-- The United Health Foundation, the philanthropic foundation of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH), and Children’s Minnesota today announced a three-year, $3 million grant partnership to address pediatric disparities related to asthma, vaccinations and mental health for underserved children and families in the Twin Cities. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230127005083/en/ The partnership will support Children’s Minnesota, a nonprofit and the largest pediatric provider in the state. The initiative will provide culturally responsive health interventions with existing community partners, as well as local public school districts. The programming will be developed with Children’s Minnesota’s Collective for Community Health, which is focused on improving community health and advancing health equity through collaboration between The Kid Experts TM from Children’s Minnesota and community partners. The announcement was made today at Phyllis Wheatley Community Center in Minneapolis.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Associated Press

Hawaii man imprisoned for 1991 murder, rape released

HONOLULU (AP) — A judge on Tuesday ordered a man released from prison immediately after his attorneys presented new evidence and argued that he didn’t commit the crimes he was convicted of and spent more than 20 years locked up for: the 1991 murder, kidnapping and sexual assault of a woman visiting Hawaii. Albert “Ian” Schweitzer, who was convicted in 2000 and sentenced to 130 years in prison, should be “released from his shackles immediately,” Judge Peter Kubota ruled. That prompted applause in the Hilo courtroom and hugs for Schweitzer, who was flown to the Big Island for the hearing from the Arizona prison where he was serving his sentence. “My feelings were all over the place,” Schweitzer told the AP during a phone interview in recalling the moment of his release. “Nerves, anxiety, scared.”
HAWAII STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
628K+
Post
667M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy