The U.S. Economy Is Screwed Whether Inflation Slows Or Not
Also, emerging markets are one of the hottest opportunities in the market right now.
Wall Street sends stocks to their highest levels since summer
Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Friday, establishing the market's third winning week of the last four and sending the S&P 500 index to its highest levels since summer.The S&P 500 rose 0.2% Friday to 4,070, while the Nasdaq composite climbed 0.9% and the Dow ended up about 0.1%. The gain in the S&P 500 puts the index back at its level in late August. Investors were cheered by a Friday report showing that inflation is continuing to cool, raising hopes for a smaller interest rate increase from the Federal Reserve next week. Meanwhile, earnings reporting season is in full swing,...
Motley Fool
The Federal Reserve Likes to Keep Inflation at 2%. But Will We Ever Get Back There?
The answer? Possibly…but not anytime soon. As of December 2022, annual inflation sat at 6.5%. It's an improvement from a recent peak of 9.1%, but it's a far cry from where the Fed wants to be. It's hardly a secret that inflation has been battering consumers for well over...
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Elon Musk Has a Simple Idea to End U.S. Debt-Ceiling Standoff
The White House and Republicans in Congress are at an impasse that could cause a U.S. default.
China tells US to fix its own debt problems after Yellen Africa remarks
WASHINGTON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - After U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen called China a "barrier" to debt reform in Africa this week, Chinese officials in Zambia had a pointed response - get your own house in order.
U.S. refinery activity, gasoline production on the decline
The total amount of refined petroleum products supplied to the market was below pre-pandemic levels during the week ending Jan. 20.
Russia is selling record amounts of crude oil to India to plug the gap in its energy exports after the EU ban
Indian imports of Russian oil hit a record 1.2 million barrels a day in December, and 1.3 million barrels a day in the first two weeks of January.
China fires back at Yellen, tells US to 'cope' with its own debt
China clapped back at U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen after she accused Beijing of being a debt reform 'barrier' for Africa and told Washington to 'cope with its own debt problem.'
UK placed in third tier in global index of free expression
Index on Censorship lists UK as only ‘partially' open’ in every key metric for the year 2021
Motley Fool
Why Capital One, LendingTree, and World Acceptance Are Rising This Week
Capital One missed but already traded at a favorable valuation. World Acceptance beat on earnings and missed on revenue. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
What Does 2023 Have in Store for This Leading E-Commerce Stock?
E-commerce businesses of all types are preparing for a tough 2023. One aspect of Coupang's business could help it remain more resilient than the rest of the industry. Investors aren’t expecting a lot out of Coupang in 2023, so this could provide an opportunity for investors. You’re reading a...
US News and World Report
Japan's Factory Activity Extends Declines for Third Straight Month - PMI
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's manufacturing activity contracted for a third straight month in January as export weakness persisted amid a worsening global outlook, a corporate survey showed on Tuesday. The au Jibun Bank flash Japan manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) was at a seasonally adjusted 48.9 in January, unchanged from...
US News and World Report
Musk Says China Rivals 'Work Hardest, Smartest'
(Reuters) - Detroit? Nope. Germany? Nein. Elon Musk sees the toughest competition for Tesla in China, home of the company he expects "most likely to be second" in electric vehicles. China is Tesla Inc's second-largest market - accounted for about two-thirds of all electric vehicles sales globally in 2022 -...
US News and World Report
Swiss Body Proposes Removing Barriers to Re-Export Arms to Ukraine
GENEVA (Reuters) - A Swiss parliamentary body proposed on Tuesday waiving a re-export ban that prevents ammunition it manufactures from being re-exported from another country to Ukraine. The recommendation passed with 14 in favour and 11 against and will require later approval from parliament. "The majority of the commission deems...
US News and World Report
IMF Visit in Focus After El Salvador Bond Payment
NEW YORK (Reuters) - El Salvador cleared a $600 million bond payment hurdle this week but lingering concerns over its financing sources and fiscal policy will be in focus as the country prepares for an annual visit from the International Monetary Fund. Investors will watch for any sign of closer...
CoinDesk
UK Treasury Is Looking for CBDC Head as It Explores Digital Pound
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. A newLinkedIn job posting from the U.K. Treasury is seeking a "Head of Central Bank Digital Currency." "The successful candidate will be responsible for leadership of HM Treasury’s work on a potential digital pound...
Classified Chinese satellite releases small object in orbit
A classified Chinese technology verification satellite that launched earlier this month has released an object into orbit alongside it, for reasons that remain mysterious.
insideevs.com
Tesla, Harley, ABB, And Accountability In CA: Top EV News Jan 27, 2023
Let's hope it's still a Happy New Year! This week, we have news on Harley-Davidson, Tons of Tesla, ABB, and Accountability in California: This is our Top EV News for the week of Jan 27, 2023. Check out the full newsletter for the week, which includes more Electric Vehicle News,...
Japan, Netherlands to join U.S. in restricting chip equipment exports to China-Bloomberg
TOKYO, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Japan and the Netherlands will soon agree to join the United States in restricting exports of semiconductor manufacturing equipment to China, Bloomberg News reported.
