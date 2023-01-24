ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

CBS News

Wall Street sends stocks to their highest levels since summer

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Friday, establishing the market's third winning week of the last four and sending the S&P 500 index to its highest levels since summer.The S&P 500 rose 0.2% Friday to 4,070, while the Nasdaq composite climbed 0.9% and the Dow ended up about 0.1%. The gain in the S&P 500 puts the index back at its level in late August. Investors were cheered by a Friday report showing that inflation is continuing to cool, raising hopes for a smaller interest rate increase from the Federal Reserve next week. Meanwhile, earnings reporting season is in full swing,...
C. Heslop

Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming

Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Motley Fool

Why Capital One, LendingTree, and World Acceptance Are Rising This Week

Capital One missed but already traded at a favorable valuation. World Acceptance beat on earnings and missed on revenue. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool

What Does 2023 Have in Store for This Leading E-Commerce Stock?

E-commerce businesses of all types are preparing for a tough 2023. One aspect of Coupang's business could help it remain more resilient than the rest of the industry. Investors aren’t expecting a lot out of Coupang in 2023, so this could provide an opportunity for investors. You’re reading a...
US News and World Report

Japan's Factory Activity Extends Declines for Third Straight Month - PMI

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's manufacturing activity contracted for a third straight month in January as export weakness persisted amid a worsening global outlook, a corporate survey showed on Tuesday. The au Jibun Bank flash Japan manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) was at a seasonally adjusted 48.9 in January, unchanged from...
US News and World Report

Musk Says China Rivals 'Work Hardest, Smartest'

(Reuters) - Detroit? Nope. Germany? Nein. Elon Musk sees the toughest competition for Tesla in China, home of the company he expects "most likely to be second" in electric vehicles. China is Tesla Inc's second-largest market - accounted for about two-thirds of all electric vehicles sales globally in 2022 -...
US News and World Report

Swiss Body Proposes Removing Barriers to Re-Export Arms to Ukraine

GENEVA (Reuters) - A Swiss parliamentary body proposed on Tuesday waiving a re-export ban that prevents ammunition it manufactures from being re-exported from another country to Ukraine. The recommendation passed with 14 in favour and 11 against and will require later approval from parliament. "The majority of the commission deems...
US News and World Report

IMF Visit in Focus After El Salvador Bond Payment

NEW YORK (Reuters) - El Salvador cleared a $600 million bond payment hurdle this week but lingering concerns over its financing sources and fiscal policy will be in focus as the country prepares for an annual visit from the International Monetary Fund. Investors will watch for any sign of closer...
WASHINGTON STATE
CoinDesk

UK Treasury Is Looking for CBDC Head as It Explores Digital Pound

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. A newLinkedIn job posting from the U.K. Treasury is seeking a "Head of Central Bank Digital Currency." "The successful candidate will be responsible for leadership of HM Treasury’s work on a potential digital pound...
TEXAS STATE

