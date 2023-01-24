Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
He Took His Little Girl To The Father-Daughter Dance. Then Someone Gunned This Memphis Father DownThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
5 Former Police Officers Charged With 2nd Degree Murder Of Tyre NicholsDaily DigestMemphis, TN
Star NBA Player Suffers Major InjuryOnlyHomersMemphis, TN
Protests break out over the weekend, as one Memphis community demands justice for the family of Tyre NicholsElizabeth A BryanMemphis, TN
Memphis Grizzlies blow a 10-point lead to the Warriors in the fourth quarter.FYF Sports Debates PodcastMemphis, TN
Related
St. Jude opens first treatment, staff free floor dedicated to leisure
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — St. Jude Children's Research Hospital opened its new Family Commons space Monday, Jan. 23, finding yet another way to provide relief for families and patients whose lives are interrupted by cancer. The new addition is the size of a football field, St. Jude said. The 45,000...
Tennessee Tribune
Trailblazing Pharmacist’s ‘Incredible Life and Legacy’ Spanned 65 Years
MEMPHIS, TN – He was a “Pill-er of the Community,” one of several slogans Dr. Charles A. Champion used to promote Champion’s Pharmacy & Herb Store in the Whitehaven community. A longtime independent pharmacist, Dr. Champion was widely known for dispensing both traditional drugs and herbal...
Friend gives back to dedicated teacher hit by hard times
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis educator loves her students. However, some recent events outside the classroom are making life quite challenging. The students at Leadership Prep Charter School are busy learning. They have bright minds, good attitudes, and caring teachers. But one teacher has been struggling. Our playmaker Jamar Wright shared the situation with us. […]
Memphis students share feelings with city leaders about Tyre Nichols’ death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The impacts of police violence and brutality may not be a lesson you think is typically taught in middle school. But after the death of Tyre Nichols, one Memphis teacher said her students spent the day learning about what happened and writing letters about how they were feeling.
Funeral services set for Memphis pharmacist Dr. Charles A. Champion
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Funeral services have been announced for beloved Memphis pharmacist Dr. Charles A. Champion. Dr. Champion will lie in repose Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Mt. Olive Cathedral C.M.E. at 538 Martin Luther King Blvd. The Homegoing celebration is set for Monday, Jan. 30, at Mt. Olive Cathedral at noon.
Justin J. Pearson becomes one of the youngest lawmakers in TN
At just 28 years old, Pearson becomes one of the youngest state lawmakers promising a fresh approach.
desotocountynews.com
Fundraiser underway for Southaven police officer
There’s a fundraising effort going on to help a Southaven Police Department officer dealing with a recovery from a heart attack. The people at GoFundMe have informed us about the fundraiser page for Officer Ray Godwin started by Colin Berryhill, a fellow police officer. Berryhill said Godwin suffered a...
YAHOO!
Blue Cross Blue Shield drops Methodist, creates competitive healthcare landscape for Memphis | Opinion
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee's recent decision to drop Memphis-area Methodist hospitals from its coverage plans is a coming attraction of the competitive healthcare system that will appear throughout the country in the years ahead. BCBS policyholders shouldn't consider the carve-out of these hospitals from its network negatively, as...
Dining with droids: Robot waiters deployed in East Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you have been out to eat in East Memphis recently, you may have witnessed the first signs of the robot uprising. There is no need to panic, though, because these robots are built to serve food, not kill. The cyber servers at El Porton on...
Thousands of children’s pajamas recalled
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thousands of children’s pajamas have been recalled because they failed to meet federal flammability standards and could pose a burn risk for children. Some of the pajamas were sold exclusively on Amazon under the “NewCosplay” brand. The recalled sleepwear featured animal-themed, one-piece garments. Another kids’ pajama recall affects more than 38,000 Selfie […]
actionnews5.com
South Memphis subdivision set to celebrate redevelopment
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Works Incorporated and others will celebrate its redevelopment of the new Lincoln Park Subdivision at the end of January. They will hold a short program for the redevelopment of its new subdivision in South Memphis on January 30 at 11 a.m. It will be at...
actionnews5.com
What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s Tuesday, which means Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin are talking about what’s trending in Memphis. Andrew and Telisa caught up at the Digital Desk to talk about an upcoming mental health class through the Methodist North Hospital Congregational Health Network.
Justin J. Pearson wins Tennessee District 86 election, filling the late Rep. Barbara Cooper's seat
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The special election to fill the seat of the late Tennessee State Rep. Barbara Cooper in the Tennessee House of Representatives came to a close Tuesday, with Memphis social justice activist Justin J. Pearson declared the winner. The Tennessee District 86 special election was held Tuesday,...
Tyre Nichols case stirs up memories of 1971 death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former Shelby County Commissioner and well-known civil rights attorney is commending Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis after firing five Memphis police officers in the wake of the death of Tyre Nichols. Former longtime Shelby County Commissioner Walter Bailey Jr. has been a big part of Memphis history. He’s worked to fight […]
WLBT
Visitor dies at Memphis hospital after crash on Ole Miss campus
OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - The Ole Miss Police Department continues to investigate a wreck that resulted in a death. According to a university statement, the one-vehicle incident happened on Jan. 13. A location was not provided. A student was involved and a campus visitor was severely injured, per the statement....
actionnews5.com
Funeral arrangements announced for Germantown church member killed in Texas plane crash
GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - Funeral arrangements have been made for Tyler Patterson, a member of Harvest Church killed in the fatal Jan. 17 plane crash near Yoakum, Texas. Patterson was among four killed in the crash. Lead Pastor Dr. Kennon Vaughan is the sole survivor. At last check, he is...
Biden, leaders react after Memphis officers charged in Tyre Nichols death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — President Joe Biden was among the national, state and local officials sounding off after five Memphis police officers were indicted on multiple charges, including second-degree murder, for their involvement in the death of Tyre Nichols. Wednesday night, Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis released a video statement, calling Nichols’ death “heinous, reckless, […]
‘I don’t want us burning up our city’: Tyre Nichols’ mom calls for peaceful protests
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The mother of Tyre Nichols is calling for peaceful protests after the video of her son’s confrontation with Memphis police is released Friday. Nichols’ stepfather said Monday he saw the video of his stepson’s arrest. During a candlelight vigil for Nichols Thursday night in Midtown, his mother Rowvaughn Wells said she […]
wvtm13.com
Former Crimson Tide football players gather at funeral of their teammate Ahmaad Galloway
They didn't want to hold a reunion there. How in the world did this group of Alabama football heroes wind up gathering in Millington, Tennessee?. Life goes by fast when you play football. One year, it's 2000 — the crowd is cheering and you are smiling. The next time you blink, it's 2023 — there is silence and you are crying.
Comments / 0