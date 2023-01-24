ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

WREG

Friend gives back to dedicated teacher hit by hard times

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis educator loves her students. However, some recent events outside the classroom are making life quite challenging. The students at Leadership Prep Charter School are busy learning. They have bright minds, good attitudes, and caring teachers. But one teacher has been struggling. Our playmaker Jamar Wright shared the situation with us. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

Fundraiser underway for Southaven police officer

There’s a fundraising effort going on to help a Southaven Police Department officer dealing with a recovery from a heart attack. The people at GoFundMe have informed us about the fundraiser page for Officer Ray Godwin started by Colin Berryhill, a fellow police officer. Berryhill said Godwin suffered a...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WREG

Thousands of children’s pajamas recalled

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thousands of children’s pajamas have been recalled because they failed to meet federal flammability standards and could pose a burn risk for children. Some of the pajamas were sold exclusively on Amazon under the “NewCosplay” brand. The recalled sleepwear featured animal-themed, one-piece garments. Another kids’ pajama recall affects more than 38,000 Selfie […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

South Memphis subdivision set to celebrate redevelopment

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Works Incorporated and others will celebrate its redevelopment of the new Lincoln Park Subdivision at the end of January. They will hold a short program for the redevelopment of its new subdivision in South Memphis on January 30 at 11 a.m. It will be at...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Tyre Nichols case stirs up memories of 1971 death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former Shelby County Commissioner and well-known civil rights attorney is commending Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis after firing five Memphis police officers in the wake of the death of Tyre Nichols. Former longtime Shelby County Commissioner Walter Bailey Jr. has been a big part of Memphis history. He’s worked to fight […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WLBT

Visitor dies at Memphis hospital after crash on Ole Miss campus

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - The Ole Miss Police Department continues to investigate a wreck that resulted in a death. According to a university statement, the one-vehicle incident happened on Jan. 13. A location was not provided. A student was involved and a campus visitor was severely injured, per the statement....
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Biden, leaders react after Memphis officers charged in Tyre Nichols death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — President Joe Biden was among the national, state and local officials sounding off after five Memphis police officers were indicted on multiple charges, including second-degree murder, for their involvement in the death of Tyre Nichols. Wednesday night, Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis released a video statement, calling Nichols’ death “heinous, reckless, […]
MEMPHIS, TN

