ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cookeville, TN

Nazi flag seen at protest against Cookeville drag brunch

By Adam Mintzer
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dYzZh_0kOvfznM00

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A group carrying a flag with a swastika and signs accusing people of child abuse, while chanting a phrase used by hate groups in the past, protested a drag brunch in Cookeville Sunday.

The “Drag Me to Brunch” event, hosted by Upper Cumberland Pride, was discussed just a few days earlier at a Cookeville City Council meeting. A spokesperson for the group says there is a “direct correlation” between the rhetoric at that meeting and the protest that took place.

“This was an 18 and up event, with no children. The people of Cookeville invited these white power groups and Nazis into our community based on misinformation provided by people that don’t even live in the city of Cookeville,” the spokesperson said.

Tennessee General Assembly 2023 legislative session: Transgender Therapy and LGBTQ+ Rights

During the council meeting , citizens called drag “shameful,” said “this agenda is out to defile your grandkids” and that the event must be “stopped.”

In response, Cookeville city leaders said that despite the continued reference to a section of state law, there was nothing they could do to prevent the brunch from happening.

“We are trying. Trust us. We’re going to look at this we’re going to do something we’re going to we’re going to talk about it,” said Vice Mayor Luke Eldridge.

In a statement to News 2 about the protest, Cookeville Mayor Laurin Wheaton said, “This was not the Cookeville we know and love. We are hoping that we can come together and respect one another.”

Tennessee leaders sound off on transgender legislation as session inches forward

At the meeting, council members also told citizens who were concerned about drag performance in their town to contact members of the Tennessee General Assembly because there are pieces of legislation being proposed that add restrictions to drag and “adult cabaret” shows.

But Rachel Carroll-Rivas, Deputy Director of Research at the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC), warned that often hate groups use these hot-button social issues to further their own agenda.

“Taking political issues, really controversial social issues in our community, going into those spaces and then inserting their opinions and their ideas and trying to test the waters with antisemitic, anti-Black, anti-LGBTQ sentiment,” Carroll-Rivas said of hate groups’ strategies.

Read today’s top stories on wkrn.com

And according to SPLC’s most recent data, there are 28 active hate groups in Tennessee, which puts Tennessee in the top five states with the most hate groups per person in the nation.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 72

Edith Grandmaison
3d ago

I never thought I would ever see the day Cookeville TN would allow crazy stuff like this. I had hoped that our community would not allow crazy people do this. Tell all to go back where they came we don't want this crap here

Reply(3)
7
Libtard Nation Blows
3d ago

Demented degenerates frolicking and prancing around... good grief.... Go back to California with this nonsense. TN does not follow CA in the cult existence. Not wanted here by the majority so ba bye...

Reply(8)
11
Bigchevy
2d ago

The Nazi flags gotta go, that stuff will not help your cause or hurt theirs. If anyone disagrees, then please Google Nazi crimes and war. Nobody was spared by the real Nazis, not even fellow Nazis.Protest in numbers, mass protests, and noise make it hard for them to perform but peacefully.

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvlt.tv

One East Tenn. church responsible for feeding hundreds

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The church and food pantry started out feeding 50-60 families every week, now that has grown to them providing hot meals and groceries to around 300 families every Friday at noon. The total amount is around 750 people, this equates to six to seven thousand pounds of food weekly.
HARRIMAN, TN
wgnsradio.com

UPDATE: Investigation into Murder / Suicide Involving 2-Children and their Father in Murfreesboro

(Murfreesboro, TN) On February 25th, a 9-lap cruise around the Veterans Motorplex in Greenbrier, Tennessee will take place in memory of 11-year-old Sean LePore who was killed by his father. The shooting took place inside a home on Cason Lane in Murfreesboro on January 19th. Suspect Jamie LePore, the child's father, shot and killed Sean and his 9-year-old brother Jesse and then turned the gun on himself.
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

After Tragedy, Murfreesboro Couple Serving Others Through Foundation and Careers

(Rutherford County, TN) In the summer of 2015, Murfreesboro couple Jennifer and Tyson Donaldson were ecstatic to learn that they were pregnant with their third child. Their excitement was cut short at 15 weeks when they discovered that the baby, a little girl, had a rare chromosomal disorder known as Turner Syndrome. Jennifer and Tyson named their daughter Blakelyn and continued forward with prayer and cautious optimism under the close watch of an OB-GYN who specialized in high-risk pregnancies. Tragically, Blakelyn's heart stopped at 23 weeks.
MURFREESBORO, TN
ucbjournal.com

Cookeville businesses to host chocolate festival

Cookeville – What is Valentine’s Day without chocolate? This Feb. Cookeville businesses are joining Jamie’s Eat’s and Sweets (JES) in celebrating with the inaugural Cookeville Chocolate Festival. The event will be held Feb. 11 from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Chocolate festival – Pick up chocolate...
COOKEVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Wilson County residents push for noise ordinance after ReAwaken America Tour

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — People who live near a popular Wilson County church are calling for a noise ordinance. The issue came to a head over the weekend when Global Vision Bible Church hosted the ReAwaken America Tour. Global Vision Church often hosts large events and people who...
fox17.com

Rutherford County considers replacing volunteer firefighters with full-time employees

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Rutherford County is considering replacing volunteer firefighters with a full-time professional fire department. The volunteer firefighters, chiefs and chaplains are speaking out against this proposal. They feel underappreciated, not wanted, unneeded, criticized unnecessarily and more. "There's a lot of hurting...that's not a request," Herbert...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
carthagecourier.com

‘Most Wanted’ man found deceased

A man who managed to elude Nashville Metropolitan police in Davidson County since December of last year was discovered deceased inside a Smith County residence. Jeremiah Abel, 41, Wilson County, has been listed on Metro-Nashville Police Department’s “Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted”, according to a spokesperson with the police department’s public information office.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Rumors spark police presence at Lebanon High School

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are investigating potential threats at Lebanon High School following rumors that had been circulating. Students reportedly began circulating rumors that the school was on lockdown and that a possible firearm was in the building on Thursday morning. This happened after a group of students were...
LEBANON, TN
WKRN

Camper stolen from Maine found in Middle TN

A camper stolen from Maine was found in Lebanon with the help of license plate readers. A camper stolen from Maine was found in Lebanon with the help of license plate readers. Closing arguments underway in Clarksville murder …. Closing arguments underway in Clarksville murder case. Suspect sought after woman...
LEBANON, TN
Advocate Andy

Tennessee Pastors Call Out ReAwaken America Tour for Peddling "Unholy" Theology

Southern Christian Coalition says event featuring General Michael Flynn and Wilson County Pastor Greg Locke promotes "Christian Nationalism" A group of Tennessee pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition is calling out a national religious tour called "ReAwaken America" as the event travels to Nashville. Speakers at the event include retired General Michael Flynn, who resigned from the Trump Administration under federal investigation, and Wilson County shock pastor Greg Locke.
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Parent

New Dunkin’ Opens in Murfreesboro

Dunkin’ will host the grand opening celebration of its newest Next Generation restaurant in Murfreesboro located at 5619 Franklin Rd on Tuesday, January 24th. Beginning at 5 a.m., the new restaurant will give out free samples and limited-edition Dunkin’ T-shirts to guests, while supplies last. At 8:30 a.m.,...
MURFREESBORO, TN
On Target News

Old Scam back again in Coffee County

Please be aware that the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department has received calls regarding a phone scam that has been done in the past and is happening again. The callers identify themselves as members of the sheriff’s department and advise victims that they have an active warrant. If the victim pays a fee, this will satisfy the warrant, and they will not be arrested. The phone scammers request Green Dot cards or other forms of payment, possibly credit card or banking information.
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
wjle.com

Three Charged with Public Intoxication After Coming to Court Intoxicated

Three people believed to have come to General Sessions Court under the influence have been charged with public intoxication. Bond for 40-year-old Bradley Shane Redmon of King Ridge Road, Dowelltown, and 29-year-old Samantha Shaye Goodson of Hendrixson Road, Smithville, is $2,500 each and they will make a court appearance on January 26.
SMITHVILLE, TN
wpln.org

Tennessee residents are tired of coal ash pollution. TDEC could help.

The Tennessee Valley Authority has five coal plants in operation today: Bull Run, Cumberland, Kingston, Gallatin and Shawnee. Every coal plant sits next to a river. TVA draws water from a river, uses it for cooling or waste processing, separates it back out, and then dumps it back in — sometimes at a rate of over a billion gallons per day.
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

More than a dozen smash-and-grabs in Murfreesboro over weekend

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Thieves broke into more than a dozen cars across Murfreesboro over the week, including six in the SportsCom parking lot, Murfreesboro Police said. The crimes happened in broad daylight Saturday afternoon during a youth basketball tournament, according to a worker at SportsCom. Detectives believe the thieves...
MURFREESBORO, TN
wjle.com

Former DCHS Cafeteria Employee Charged with Theft

A former cafeteria employee at DeKalb County High School has been charged with theft for allegedly stealing money from the wallet of a fellow worker there. 60-year-old Teena Cone Mooney of Rolling Acres Road, Smithville is under a $1,000 bond for theft of property under $1,000 and she will appear in General Sessions Court on February 2.
SMITHVILLE, TN
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

61K+
Followers
18K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy