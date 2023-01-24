Read full article on original website
Related
1470 WMBD
European shares slip as investors weigh earnings reports
(Reuters) – European stocks inched lower on Wednesday as investors assessed a slew of earnings reports including chip equipment maker ASML’s, while fears of more interest rate hikes kept investors on edge. The pan-European STOXX 600 fell 0.2% by 0816 GMT, with technology and financials declining the most.
1470 WMBD
Japan’s Suzuki to invest $35 billion through FY 2030
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s Suzuki Motor Corp said on Thursday it will invest a total of 4.5 trillion yen ($34.79 billion) in research and development as well as in capital expenditure as part of its growth strategy through fiscal 2030. The Japanese automaker said it would invest 2...
1470 WMBD
Intel sees more losses as PC makers sharply cut chip buying, shares slump
(Reuters) -Intel Corp said it expects to lose money in the current quarter, surprising investors with a bleaker-than-expected outlook for both the PC market and slowing growth in its key data center division. The company’s shares fell 7% in trading after the bell. Two of Intel’s most important markets...
1470 WMBD
Spirits maker Remy Cointreau’s sales fall less than feared as China rebounds
(Reuters) – French spirits maker Remy Cointreau posted a smaller-than-expected drop in third-quarter sales on Friday, as steep shipments to China ahead of the Lunar New Year partly offset lower cognac consumption in the United States. The maker of Remy Martin cognac and Cointreau liqueur reported a revenue of...
1470 WMBD
Marketmind: Gloomy economic signals
(Reuters) – A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. South Korea and the Philippines’ GDP data are on the Asian data docket for investors on Thursday, as the upbeat mood that has propelled global stocks and risk assets higher this year shows signs of fading.
1470 WMBD
Chevron sets $75 billion share buyback program, raises dividend
(Reuters) -Chevron Corp on Wednesday said it would triple its share buyback program to $75 billion, the oil industry’s most ambitious shareholder payouts to date, as high oil and gas prices pad profits. The oil industry has been facing calls from investors and the White House to put last...
1470 WMBD
Atlas Copco profit misses forecast as vacuum business tumbles
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Swedish industrials group Atlas Copco reported softer-than-expected fourth-quarter profits on Thursday and said demand was expected to remain around the current level, sending its share price down nearly 5%. Persistent supply chain challenges and higher costs have weighed on the maker of compressors, vacuum pumps and industrial tools...
1470 WMBD
Microsoft misses quarterly revenue estimates
(Reuters) – Microsoft Corp narrowly missed Wall Street estimates for second-quarter revenue on Tuesday, squeezed by a slump in the personal computer market that hammered its Windows software business. Revenue rose 2% to $52.7 billion in the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with the average analyst estimate of...
1470 WMBD
Mastercard beats profit estimates on resilient spending
(Reuters) – Mastercard Inc on Thursday reported a better-than-expected profit for the fourth quarter as resilient spending volumes helped the payments company cushion the blow from higher expenses. Mastercard, which has a bigger exposure to Asia Pacific than peer Visa Inc, benefited from the reopening of borders and pent-up...
1470 WMBD
U.S. securities regulator awards whistleblowers more than $28 million
NEW YORK (Reuters) – The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Tuesday said it has awarded a whistleblower payout of more than $28 million to joint tipsters who shared “critical information” for one of the agency’s enforcement actions. The whistleblowers, who were not identified, provided...
1470 WMBD
Factbox-The sun never sets on Google’s antitrust woes
(Reuters) – Alphabet Inc’s Google, whose clout in search, the Android smartphone operating system and online advertising upended those markets, faces antitrust fights in the United States, Europe and India. The following are some of the antitrust battles Google is fighting globally:. INDIA: Google lost a big fight...
1470 WMBD
Sanofi’s and Regeneron’s Dupixent wins new stage of EU regulatory approval
PARIS (Reuters) – Healthcare companies Sanofi and Regeneron said on Friday the European Union’s medicines regulator had given a new stage of approval for their Dupixent product to treat children as young as 6 months old with severe atopic dermatitis. The European Commission is expected to announce a...
1470 WMBD
IBM to cut 3,900 jobs – Bloomberg News
(Reuters) – International Business Machines Corp will cut 3,900 roles, or about 1.5% of its global workforce, its chief financial officer, James Kavanaugh, told Bloomberg News in an interview on Wednesday. (Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
1470 WMBD
Malaysia says Luxembourg court sets aside request to enforce $15 billion arbitration award
KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysia’s law minister on Thursday said a Luxembourg court had set aside an attempt made by the heirs of a former sultanate to enforce a $15 billion arbitration award they won against Malaysia. A French court last year had ordered Malaysia to pay $14.9...
1470 WMBD
U.S. economy grows strongly in fourth quarter; weekly jobless claims fall
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. economy maintained a strong pace of growth in the fourth quarter as consumers boosted spending on goods, but momentum appears to have slowed considerably towards the end of the year, with higher interest rates eroding demand. Gross domestic product increased at a 2.9% annualized...
1470 WMBD
Walmart to raise minimum wage for U.S. hourly workers to $14
(Reuters) – Walmart Inc on Tuesday said it will raise average hourly wages for its U.S. store workers starting next month, as it seeks to attract and retain employees in a tight domestic labor market. Walmart’s new wage hikes lift its average hourly wage pay to $17.50 from the...
1470 WMBD
Norway finds ‘substantial’ mineral resources on its seabed
OSLO (Reuters) – A Norwegian study has found a “substantial” amount metals and minerals ranging from copper to rare earth metals on the seabed of its extended continental shelf, authorities said on Friday in their first official estimates. The Nordic country, a major oil and gas exporter,...
1470 WMBD
KLA forecasts Q3 revenue below estimates
(Reuters) – U.S. chip toolmaker KLA Corp on Thursday forecast third-quarter revenue below Wall Street estimates, sending its shares down about 5.3% after market. The chip manufacturing equipment maker expects third-quarter revenue between $2.2 billion and $2.5 billion, falling short of analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES.
1470 WMBD
Chipotle to hire 15,000 workers across North America
(Reuters) – Burrito chain Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc said on Thursday it was looking to hire 15,000 new full and part-time restaurant workers across North America for its busiest time of the year – March to May. The California-based chain said its staffing remains above pre-pandemic levels, with...
1470 WMBD
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes western Sichuan, China region -EMSC
(Reuters) – An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 struck western Sichuan, China region, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) reported on Thursday. The quake was at a depth of 60 kilometers (37.28 miles), the EMSC said. (Reporting by Lavanya Ahire in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)
Comments / 0