ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Op-Ed: Illinois state leaders see taxpayers’ ‘no’ as reason to just ask again

By Brad Weisenstein
The Center Square
The Center Square
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tHD8c_0kOvfayR00
Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks at an event in Rockford on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. Courtesy of Facebook

You’ve been in the supermarket and seen the beleaguered parent bugged by a child for a package of cookies. “No” is followed by asking again, and whining, and asking yet again.

Illinois taxpayers are seeing this scene, only they are the parents and state leaders the needy youngsters.

Voters already said “no” in November 2020 to replacing the Illinois Constitution’s flat tax protection with a progressive state income tax. They did so by a nearly 7 percentage point margin.

But some in Springfield are refusing to take “no” for an answer.

The day after the proposal failed, Gov. J.B. Pritzker had his spokesman claiming voters were deceived into rejecting the tax, despite the $58 million of his own money he dumped into his failed campaign that claimed taking another $3 billion from Illinois taxpayers was a “fair tax.”

Duped? More like adults deciding Pritzker & Co. needed no more cookies – or rather denying them a way to consume taxes from different income groups, including retirees, whenever they wanted.

And don’t forget that pols let slip exactly what the progressive tax could lead to.

“One thing a progressive tax would do is make clear you can have graduated rates when you are taxing retirement income,” Illinois Treasurer Michael Frerichs said while speaking at an event hosted by the Des Plaines Chamber of Commerce in 2020. “And, I think that’s something that’s worth discussion.”

We also heard from indicted former Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan’s successor, Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch, when he let the proposal resurface about three months after voters rejected it.

“We need to tell the taxpayers how we will spend this money,” Welch said in February 2021 at the Economic Club of Chicago. “Tie progressive tax(es) to paying off pension(s). Voters will trust us more.”

Which brings Illinois taxpayers to state leaders’ latest refusal to listen. On the heels of giving themselves 18% raises in their base pay, state lawmakers again are looking for that power to end the state’s flat income tax of 4.95% and they expect voters to let them set whatever rates they wish by targeting whatever income groups they wish.

It’s a progressive tax. They call it fair. And they are fine with ignoring the “no” from voters.

The chief House sponsor for putting the progressive tax on the ballot recently told Crain’s Chicago Business he is planning to bring it back, maybe in a month, now that he’s a state senator.

“If you really believe in something, you don’t give up after one loss,” state Sen. Robert Martwick, D-Chicago, said about reviving the plot. “It’s the right thing to do.”

Right for state lawmakers who want ever more to spend, even with a record $46 billion budget this year? Right for taxpayers who can only be sure their taxes will never go down in Illinois?

Pritzker reacted: “That’s not something I am focused on this session.” That’s far from telling Martwick to stand down, but maybe Pritzker is getting the message?

Illinois lost a record 104,437 residents last year – the ninth straight year of population loss. Losses are because people are moving away. They’ve said they are moving away because of taxes, and for the better job and housing markets lower-tax states offer.

Whether they are insistent, or deaf or just want what they want regardless of the consequences, members of the new 103rd Illinois General Assembly should not take their supermajority status for granted. They may get what they want for now, but they also may get abandoned in the supermarket.

Comments / 27

Delbert Nordbrock
3d ago

any tax passed by politicians saying it will tax wealthy is just a lie. wealthy give donations for campaigns aka bribes. think politicians would cut off those funds

Reply
22
WeThePeople
3d ago

After seeing what Illinois citizens were willing to lose last election this will pass within 7 ,or so minutes while 49 percent of eligible voters sit home on their couch complaining, and not voting.

Reply(1)
19
WeDeserveBetter‼️
3d ago

FUNNY, ILLINOIS IS BROKE BUT RUN BY A BILLIONAIRE. WHOSE ONLY GETTING RICHER, and you people voted for this!

Reply(2)
26
Related
The Center Square

GOP senators oppose prospect of another progressive income tax proposal in Illinois

(The Center Square) – Illinois Republican lawmakers are vowing to block any proposed progressive state income tax. The Illinois Constitution requires a flat income tax. The progressive income tax proposal in 2020 would have brought a tiered income tax structure with increased taxes on higher income earners, but voters rejected the idea. State Sen. Robert Martwick, D-Chicago, said he plans to offer the measure in the coming weeks. ...
ILLINOIS STATE
collinsvilledailynews.com

Gov. Pritzker Announces Illinois Has Paid Off Remaining Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund Debt

SPRINGFIELD — Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) announced today that the state has officially repaid the remaining $1.36 billion unemployment insurance (UI) Trust Fund debt. The payment was made possible after an historic agreement was reached between the state, and representatives from business, labor, and bipartisan members of the General Assembly. It was then signed into law by the Governor.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

School choice movement gaining momentum in Illinois

(The Center Square) – The COVID-19 pandemic spurred scores of parents to search for other educational opportunities for their children, and now school choice is gaining a foothold in Illinois. This is National School Choice Week, a chance for Illinois families to raise awareness about school choice while parents are exploring new schools. A survey this month by the National School Choice Awareness Foundation showed that nearly 54% of parents...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Report: Pennsylvania's slashed corporate tax rate still lags

(The Center Square) – Most states collect a corporate income tax – and historically, Pennsylvania levies one of the highest rates. That's why lawmakers approved a plan in 2022 to cut it in half over the next decade. A new report shows it's still not enough, however, to bring Pennsylvania near the top of the leaderboard – the state won't even crack the top 10. ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Center Square

From $146.3M to $1.1B, Michigan Legislature approves spending plan

(The Center Square) – The Michigan House and Senate approved a $1.1 billion spending plan that gives $200 million to restore a paper mill in the Upper Peninsula and places $150 million into the business attraction program. What started as a $146.3 million “book closing” supplemental bill was changed by lawmakers to increase spending to about $1.1 billion without committee hearings. Extra added spending includes $150 million for affordable housing,...
MICHIGAN STATE
wmay.com

College tuition increasing for some, not others, across Illinois

College tuition is on the rise for some in Illinois this academic year – but for those attending the University of Illinois Springfield, that hike will not be felt. Meanwhile, for incoming freshmen at the University of Illinois in Urbana-Champaign, as well as Chicago, students’ personal budgets will likely be more constrained than ever before.
CHICAGO, IL
The Center Square

Tennessee is middle of pack with 6.5% corporate income tax rate

(The Center Square) – Tennessee ranks near the middle of the pack, tied for 23rd, in a new ranking of state corporate income tax rates heading into 2023. Tennessee’s 6.5% rate is tied for 23rd with Alabama and West Virginia in the Tax Foundations new rankings but local taxes in the state can also increase that rate. The top rates in the country belong to New Jersey (11.5%), Minnesota (9.8%),...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Center Square

West Virginia is middle of pack with 6.5% corporate income tax rate

(The Center Square) – West Virginia ranks near the middle of the pack, tied for 23rd, in a new ranking of state corporate income tax rates heading into 2023. West Virginia’s 6.5% rate is tied for 23rd with Alabama and Tennessee in the Tax Foundations new rankings but local taxes in the state can also increase that rate. “Some localities in Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia likewise impose gross receipts...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Center Square

Pritzker to make no leadership changes to embattled child welfare agency

(The Center Square) – Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker says Department of Children and Family Services Director Marc Smith will keep his job despite ongoing issues within the department. Smith has received eight contempt of court orders after DCFS failed to place youth in proper care in a timely manner. There is also a fresh lawsuit filed against the department concerning the placement of youth. In early January, a 248-page report...
ILLINOIS STATE
wdbr.com

More voices against ban

A southern Illinois sheriff, who says it’s unconstitutional for him to enforce Illinois’ new assault weapons ban, says emohasis on mental health works. And if the question is whether public leaders will pony up the money needed for it, Crawford County’s William Rutan says – it’s already being done.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Holcomb touts health agenda at Indiana Statehouse rally

(The Center Square) – Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb reiterated his support for improving the state's overall health to supporters and advocates at the Statehouse in Indianapolis on Thursday. Holcomb spoke to a group of hundreds who gathered in the North Atrium as part of Public Health Day in the state capital. He mentioned Indiana has become a regional or national leader in tax policies, regulatory reform and economic development. Now,...
INDIANA STATE
The Center Square

Gov. Carney's budget hikes spending

(The Center Square) — Pay raises for public school teachers and other government workers, tax relief and increased spending on healthcare, housing and education are among the highlights of Delaware Gov. John Carney's preliminary budget proposal. The spending plan, unveiled Thursday, calls for spending $5.48 billion — a more than 7% increase over the current fiscal year — and includes pay increases for teachers and other school workers ranging from 3% to 9%, which would cost $149.7 million. ...
DELAWARE STATE
The Center Square

How Living Off the Grid in Illinois Compares to Other States

In the wake of the pandemic, with growing economic uncertainty and climate change stressing public infrastructure, more Americans are seeking ways to live off the grid. This does not necessarily mean forgoing all modern conveniences. Rather, living off the grid simply often means just that - being disconnected from local utility grids and having a higher degree of self-sufficiency. A recent study released by LawnStarter, a lawn care company that frequently conducts research into city and state amenities, created a weighted index of 23 key...
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois bill would block counties from too many wind farm restrictions

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — A bill sitting on Illinois Governor JB Pritzker’s desk would keep counties from putting too many restrictions on wind farm projects. The legislation passed earlier this month after some counties had effectively banned wind farms by setting certain standards for turbine setbacks. This bill, however, caps the amount of distance counties […]
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

25 states sue Biden administration over federal ESG policy

(The Center Square) – Twenty-five attorneys general and several other plaintiffs have sued the Biden administration asking the court to halt a federal ESG policy that could negatively impact the retirement savings of 152 million Americans. The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court Northern District Amarillo Division naming Secretary of Labor Martin Walsh and the U.S. Department of Labor as defendants. It alleges the U.S. Department of Labor created...
TEXAS STATE
The Center Square

New tax credit floated for Pennsylvania’s historic homeowners

(The Center Square) – A proposed tax credit may breathe new life into Pennsylvania’s inventory of deteriorating historic homes. Reps. Joe Ciresi, D-Royersford, and R. Lee James, R-Seneca, said they will soon introduce a bill expanding the state’s existing Historic Preservation Tax Credit to include homeowners. Currently, the program offers credits to owners who plan to renovate their properties into income-producing units. ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
43K+
Followers
20K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy