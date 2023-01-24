ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celtics at Magic: Depleted Boston squad falls to Orlando 113-98 on the road

By Justin Quinn
 3 days ago
The Boston Celtics paid a price for winning nine games in a row, with injuries and fatigue taking the fire and focus out of the healthy Celtics on the floor in their 113-98 Monday night loss to the Orlando Magic.

Boston was sloppy with the ball, turning it over 18 times, and lost the battle for the paint 54-32, and gave up 24 points in transition, reflecting numerous defenses lapses. Even still, the Celtics were into it until the contest’s final moments due to solid outings by Jayson Tatum (26 points, 6 rebounds, 7 assists), Jaylen Brown (26 points, 5 boards), and Sam Hauser (13 points off of the bench).

Let’s take a look at some of the best plays captured in images from the Celtics’ 48th game of their 2022-23 campaign.

Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

