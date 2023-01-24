ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Winning numbers drawn in ‘MyDaY’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Nebraska Lottery’s “MyDaY” game were:

Month: 10, Day: 28, Year: 87

(Month: ten; Day: twenty-eight; Year: eighty-seven)

