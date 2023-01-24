Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Los Angeles Lakers Get Zach LaVine For Russell Westbrook And Two First-Round Picks, Zach Lowe Suggested This Blockbuster Trade
The trade deadline is about half a month away, and conversations between general managers and executives across the NBA are likely heating up. The Los Angeles Lakers have made the first move, acquiring Rui Hachimura in exchange for Kendrick Nunn and a few second-round picks. And with the team needing further reinforcements, they have remained in trade conversations even after.
Yardbarker
Shaq debuts ridiculous new look after losing bet with Candace Parker
Shaquille O’Neal should probably just stop betting at this point. The retired center great and current TNT analyst O’Neal recently lost a bet with co-host Candace Parker. At halftime of last week’s Philadelphia 76ers-LA Clippers game, O’Neal had bet Parker that 76ers star Joel Embiid, who had 26 points at the time, would finish the game with 50. O’Neal said he would get “baby hairs” if Embiid failed to reach the mark.
Yardbarker
Los Angeles Lakers Make A Roster Move On Thursday
The 2022-23 NBA season has not been kind to the Los Angeles Lakers. They currently find themselves 23-26 on the season and while they did recently pick up a victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night, the Lakers still have a lot of work to do if they are to make the playoffs this season.
Yardbarker
Report: Knicks attempting to package Cam Reddish, Evan Fournier in trade
The NBA trade deadline is just under two weeks away, and the New York Knicks are expected to be major players in the trade market. The Knicks currently sit in seventh place in the Eastern Conference standings at 26-23 but are just three games out of fifth place. With 33 games left and the league's hardest remaining schedule, the Knicks are seeking roster upgrades to bolster their efforts to earn a top-six seed in the East. The six spot is key, of course, because the top six teams in each conference avoid the play-in tournament.
Yardbarker
Tyronn Lue Jokingly Admitted That He Wanted LeBron James To Score 40 Points Against The Clippers So He Could Get A Record
Tyronn Lue and LeBron James have a lot of history together, Lue was his Head Coach during the King's second stint in Cleveland. And he was an essential figure in the Cavaliers winning the 2016 NBA championship. Those kinds of bonds cannot be severed even if players and coaches move to different situations, and it's apparent that both Ty Lue and LeBron James retain a high opinion of one another.
Yardbarker
Jazz CEO Danny Ainge being 'sent to voicemail' by NBA execs due to his roster strategies
Utah Jazz CEO Danny Ainge has earned a reputation around the league as a man you need to be very careful with when making trades, because there is a good chance he is seeing future far better than his contemporaries. The Jazz are one of the surprise teams in the...
Yardbarker
Ben Simmons Seemed Afraid Of Joel Embiid And Decides To Pass The Ball Immediately
Ben Simmons wasn't ready to shoot the ball in the Brooklyn Nets' 137-133 loss, and the bigger question was whether he was afraid of taking on Joel Embiid, his former Philadelphia 76ers teammate. Simmons has had a roller coaster run so far this season, and just when it looked like...
Yardbarker
Report: Knicks have standing offers for Cam Reddish
It’s a foregone conclusion that Cam Reddish has played his last game as a member of the New York Knicks. It’s just a matter of when and not if the former lottery pick will be traded. The latest intel from Ian Begley of SNY has the Knicks receiving...
Yardbarker
Report: Knicks 'believed to covet' reunion with former player via trade
The New York Knicks may be trying to reverse time a bit at this season’s trade deadline. Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus reported on Thursday that the Knicks, who are looking to trade Cam Reddish, are "believed to covet" Dallas Mavericks guard Reggie Bullock in a potential Reddish deal. Reddish will become a restricted free agent after the season, and Bullock has a non-guaranteed contract for 2023-24.
Yardbarker
Crazy fact about LeBron James, Kevin Durant comes to light
LeBron James and Kevin Durant had some classic battles against each other throughout the 2010s. But these days, that might as well be an eternity ago. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Tuesday that the Brooklyn Nets star Durant, who remains out with an MCL sprain, is making progress and will be re-evaluated again in two weeks.
Yardbarker
Los Angeles Lakers named as contender in potential Trae Young trade market
It is no secret the Los Angeles Lakers are on the hunt for another star player, and while they are unlikely to snag one at the NBA trade deadline, they could be a player in a possible Trae Young trade market this summer. It has been another disappointing season thus...
Yardbarker
NBA Analyst Blasts LeBron James, Says He Doesn't Impact Winning Anymore
LeBron James has been on a historic tear in 2023, scoring at will in every game he plays. Opponents cannot seem to slow LeBron down, and he has been on a different level as he continues to chase the all-time scoring record. LeBron James has scored 35 or more points in 6 of his last 11 games, which is absurd for a person that is now 38 years of age.
Yardbarker
Pacers Primed For Bold Trade To Acquire Raptors’ OG Anunoby
The Indiana Pacers and Toronto Raptors are two teams that need to make some changes at the NBA trade deadline. They could also benefit from engaging in a deal with each other. One player that stands out as a logical centerpiece is OG Anunoby. Heading into any season, we make...
Yardbarker
Chicago Bulls are on the way to the top this 2023
The Chicago Bulls are always one of the most polarizing teams in the NBA. It makes sense. At one time, this was a team that was perennially competing for an NBA Championship. However, those days with Phil Jackson, Michael Jordan, and Scottie Pippen are long gone, just to name a few of their elite assets from yesteryear. This is a team that needs a jolt in the right direction fast. Here’s why.
Yardbarker
Proposed Trade Sends Bulls Guard Coby White To The Celtics
Coby White was on the trade block with the Chicago Bulls last year and going by his own form, and the team's struggle this season, an analyst proposed a theory that would send the guard to the Boston Celtics. The Bulls selected White in the first round of the 2019...
Yardbarker
Fight-fest ends as Zuccarello nutmegs Flyers on OT winner
Mats Zuccarello put on a show with a dazzling game-winning goal to lift the Minnesota Wild to a 3-2 overtime win over the Philadelphia Flyers Thursday night in St. Paul. The game-winner was a thing of beauty as Zuccarello slid a puck between Travis Konecky's legs and then flipped the puck by Carter Hart to send the State of Hockey home with a victory to snap a three-game losing streak.
