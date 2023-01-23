Read full article on original website
Zelenskyy fired 9 top officials after reports that members of his government went on vacation to Spain and France and took bribes during the war
The wave of dismissals comes amid claims of bribery among leaders and criticism levied at two officials who took holidays in Spain and France.
Ex-Wagner Commander Witnessed Comrades Shot for Fleeing, Says His Norwegian Lawyer
OSLO (Reuters) - A former commander of Russia's Wagner mercenary group who fled to Norway has spoken about how he witnessed some of his comrades being shot as they were trying to flee from the frontline in Ukraine, his Norwegian lawyer told Reuters. Andrei Medvedev, who fled from Russia by...
Ukraine Officials Who Shirk Wartime Duties Will Be Quickly Removed -Zelenskiy Aide
(Reuters) -Ukrainian government officials who shirk their duties during wartime will be quickly removed, a top aide to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday amid a crack down on corruption. More than a dozen officials have been removed this week following a series of scandals and graft allegations. Political analysts...
Zelenskiy Calls Situation on Ukrainian Front 'Extremely Acute'
(Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday said the situation at the front remained "extremely acute", particularly in the eastern Donetsk region where Russia is stepping up an offensive. Zelenskiy reported major battles for Vuhledar, to the southwest of Donetsk, and Bakhmut, to the northeast. Bakhmut has largely been...
Total of 321 Heavy Tanks Promised to Ukraine - Ukraine Ambassador to France
PARIS (Reuters) - A total of 321 heavy tanks have been promised to Ukraine by several countries, Ukraine's ambassador to France said on BFM television on Friday. "As of today, numerous countries have officially confirmed their agreement to deliver 321 heavy tanks to Ukraine," Vadym Omelchenko, Ukraine's ambassador to France, said in an interview with French TV station BFM.
Footage From Attack on Paul Pelosi Released by Authorities
SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) -San Francisco authorities released video footage on Friday of former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, being struck by an intruder's hammer as police rushed into their home to stop the attack. The police body-worn camera footage of the Oct. 28 violence was released alongside...
In Change of Course, U.S. Agrees to Send 31 Abrams Tanks to Ukraine
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States announced on Wednesday it will supply Ukraine with 31 advanced M1 Abrams tanks worth $400 million in a matter of months, a decision that helped break a diplomatic logjam with Germany over how best to help Kyiv in its war against Russia. President Joe...
Ukraine Sets up Drone Assault Units
KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine said on Friday it was setting up drone assault companies within its armed forces that will be equipped with Starlink satellite communications, as it presses ahead with an idea to build up an "army of drones". Commander-in-chief Valeriy Zaluzhnyi signed off on the creation of the...
Trainer Plane Crashes in Philippines, Killing 2 Air Force Pilots
MANILA (Reuters) - Two Philippine military pilots were killed when their plane crashed during a training flight on Wednesday, the air force said. The SF-260 TP Marchetti was seen going down into a paddy field in Bataan province west of the capital Manila 40 minutes after takeoff, and an investigation was underway into the cause of the accident, the air force said.
