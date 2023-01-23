ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

US News and World Report

Ex-Wagner Commander Witnessed Comrades Shot for Fleeing, Says His Norwegian Lawyer

OSLO (Reuters) - A former commander of Russia's Wagner mercenary group who fled to Norway has spoken about how he witnessed some of his comrades being shot as they were trying to flee from the frontline in Ukraine, his Norwegian lawyer told Reuters. Andrei Medvedev, who fled from Russia by...
US News and World Report

Ukraine Officials Who Shirk Wartime Duties Will Be Quickly Removed -Zelenskiy Aide

(Reuters) -Ukrainian government officials who shirk their duties during wartime will be quickly removed, a top aide to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday amid a crack down on corruption. More than a dozen officials have been removed this week following a series of scandals and graft allegations. Political analysts...
US News and World Report

Zelenskiy Calls Situation on Ukrainian Front 'Extremely Acute'

(Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday said the situation at the front remained "extremely acute", particularly in the eastern Donetsk region where Russia is stepping up an offensive. Zelenskiy reported major battles for Vuhledar, to the southwest of Donetsk, and Bakhmut, to the northeast. Bakhmut has largely been...
US News and World Report

Total of 321 Heavy Tanks Promised to Ukraine - Ukraine Ambassador to France

PARIS (Reuters) - A total of 321 heavy tanks have been promised to Ukraine by several countries, Ukraine's ambassador to France said on BFM television on Friday. "As of today, numerous countries have officially confirmed their agreement to deliver 321 heavy tanks to Ukraine," Vadym Omelchenko, Ukraine's ambassador to France, said in an interview with French TV station BFM.
US News and World Report

Footage From Attack on Paul Pelosi Released by Authorities

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) -San Francisco authorities released video footage on Friday of former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, being struck by an intruder's hammer as police rushed into their home to stop the attack. The police body-worn camera footage of the Oct. 28 violence was released alongside...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
US News and World Report

In Change of Course, U.S. Agrees to Send 31 Abrams Tanks to Ukraine

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States announced on Wednesday it will supply Ukraine with 31 advanced M1 Abrams tanks worth $400 million in a matter of months, a decision that helped break a diplomatic logjam with Germany over how best to help Kyiv in its war against Russia. President Joe...
WASHINGTON STATE
US News and World Report

Ukraine Sets up Drone Assault Units

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine said on Friday it was setting up drone assault companies within its armed forces that will be equipped with Starlink satellite communications, as it presses ahead with an idea to build up an "army of drones". Commander-in-chief Valeriy Zaluzhnyi signed off on the creation of the...
US News and World Report

Trainer Plane Crashes in Philippines, Killing 2 Air Force Pilots

MANILA (Reuters) - Two Philippine military pilots were killed when their plane crashed during a training flight on Wednesday, the air force said. The SF-260 TP Marchetti was seen going down into a paddy field in Bataan province west of the capital Manila 40 minutes after takeoff, and an investigation was underway into the cause of the accident, the air force said.

