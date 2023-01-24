Souley Boum scored 16 of his 21 points in the second half for No. 13 Xavier, which never trailed and held on for an 82-79 victory over No. 19 UConn on Wednesday night in Storrs, Conn. The Musketeers (17-4, 9-1 Big East) started hot and made enough plays down the...

STORRS, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO