eastidahonews.com
Officials identify suspect involved in chase and officer-involved shooting
ABERDEEN — Deputies have identified a man involved in a chase and officer-involved shooting in Bingham County last week. The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office say Wisho Moss, 36, has been receiving medical attention due to injuries he received during the incident. He has been cleared from the hospital and is now in the Bingham County Jail.
eastidahonews.com
Man charged after allegedly molesting girl at hunting camp
IDAHO FALLS – A Blackfoot man was charged with a sex crime involving a child after the victim reported being abused at a hunting camp. James Lee Parkin, 36, is charged with felony lewd conduct with a child under 16. On Nov. 10, an Idaho Falls Police officer spoke...
eastidahonews.com
Man escapes house fire that claims dog’s life
IDAHO FALLS — A man was able to escape his home safely after it caught fire Tuesday night but a dog did not make it out in time and died. According to a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department, firefighters responded to a trailer home around 9:30 p.m. on the 400 block of College Street, across from Ermal’s Auto Body.
ifiberone.com
Ephrata father's 7-year-old son mauled to death by dogs in Idaho
FORT HALL, Idaho - An Ephrata family is in mourning after losing their son to a dog mauling last Saturday in Fort Hall, Idaho. Jesse Boner of Ephrata is the father of Kellan, the 7-year-old who lost his life in the weekend tragedy. Boner and his wife Ciara have four...
Utah semi-truck driver involved in fatal Idaho crash
A 66-year-old man has been pronounced dead after a head-on crash with a semi-truck on Tuesday.
eastidahonews.com
Teen arrested at Rigby Maverik
RIGBY – A person was arrested at the Maverik at 105 South State Street in Rigby Monday night. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Jennifer Fullmer tells EastIdahoNews.com it happened around 6 p.m. During a traffic stop, deputies determined a teenager had an outstanding warrant. Additional deputies were called...
Two men die, two others injured in four recent East Idaho wrecks
Two men died and two other men were injured in four separate East Idaho wrecks over the past few days. Bradley Keyes, 66, of Blackfoot, died at the scene of a 6:30 a.m. Tuesday crash on Interstate 15 when his pickup truck collided with a semi just south of Pocatello, authorities said. The wreck occurred while Keyes was traveling southbound on the freeway in a 2015 Ford F150 pickup and...
eastidahonews.com
Man charged with drug trafficking after officers find fentanyl in car during traffic stop
IDAHO FALLS – A Chubbuck man was charged with a felony after police found drugs in his car and he allegedly lied about his identity. Robert Harold Magoon, 35, was charged with felony drug trafficking methamphetamine or amphetamine, misdemeanor use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and misdemeanor providing false information to law enforcement.
eastidahonews.com
Local man dies after crash with semi-truck
POCATELLO — A local man is dead after a crash between a pickup truck and a semi-truck on Tuesday morning. The two-vehicle fatality crash occurred at around 6:30 a.m. on northbound Interstate 15 near milepost 62 in Bannock County. Police reports show a 66-year-old Blackfoot man was traveling southbound...
eastidahonews.com
Fleeing the faith: How Elizabeth Roundy escaped the FLDS Church and her message to her missing daughter
MONTEVIEW — Elizabeth Roundy believes her daughter is hiding with members of The Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the concerned mother is worried church leaders may force her 16-year-old to marry an older man. Elintra Fischer has been missing since Jan. 1 when she left...
eastidahonews.com
City of Idaho Falls declares snow event, parking restrictions now in place
The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls. The recent accumulation of snow has exceeded two inches which qualifies as a snow event. Parking restrictions are now in place for all roads located within Idaho Falls city limits. This is the fourth round of city-wide snow...
eastidahonews.com
Bridge damage on I-15 causes problems for multiple drivers
BLACKFOOT — Officials are urging drivers to be aware and use caution on Interstate 15 north of Blackfoot due to a damaged bridge. “There is damage to a bridge I-15 northbound near milepost 95 in the slow lane,” an alert from Bingham County Sheriff’s Office says. “Expect delays and please slow down through the area. Deputies are on scene directing traffic.”
eastidahonews.com
Trial set for man accused of stealing over $2k from hardware store
IDAHO FALLS – An Ammon man who reportedly stole thousands of dollars from a hardware store will now stand trial. Dennis M. Garrett, 50, is scheduled for a jury trial in front of District Judge Michael Whyte on April 11. Garrett pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to a felony charge of grand larceny.
eastidahonews.com
A local man saw our story, was touched and donated his kidney.
IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho Falls man who advertised his need for a kidney on the back of his truck window is now recovering from a kidney transplant thanks to a kindhearted local man. Scott Brown received a call from Justin Busby, of Idaho Falls, 20 minutes after EastIdahoNews.com...
eastidahonews.com
Biz Buzz: Idaho Falls Snow Park offers affordable wintertime fun for families
IDAHO FALLS – It’s been nearly five years since Jamie Rhoda lost his son in a motorcycle accident. After a lot of grief and sadness, the 47-year-old Idaho Falls man behind Rizo’s Pizza, which he sold in 2020 after four years of operation, is embarking on a new business venture.
Idaho Family’s Garage Caves in to Uncover Secret Hidden Room
There are some pretty interesting, unique and amazing homes in the state of Idaho. We have tons of castles, a potato hotel, a dog shaped hotel a house shaped like a boot and oh so many more impressive and creative dwellings in the gem state. Some Idaho homeowners have found surprises in their homes after they moved in. That is what happened to this Idaho Falls family a few years ago. They got a big surprise that started with a big bang!
eastidahonews.com
27th Annual East Idaho Fly Tying and Fly Fishing Expo returns
IDAHO FALLS — After a three-year hiatus, the 27th Annual East Idaho Fly Tying and Fly Fishing Expo will return to Idaho Falls, on March 24 and 25 at the new Mountain America Center. The event is organized and hosted by the Snake River Cutthroats, Idaho Falls Chapter for...
eastidahonews.com
Iris Dawn Hudson
Iris Dawn Olson Hudson, 79, of Idaho Falls, passed away Monday, January 23, 2023, at her home surrounded by her family. She was under the care of Alliance Hospice. Iris was born on February 7, 1943, in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Alf and Ruby Ferrel Olson. She grew up in Idaho Falls and attended Idaho Falls High School, graduating in 1961. She attended Idaho State University and received her associate degree.
eastidahonews.com
Will a new interchange for I-15/US-20 be built in Idaho Falls?
IDAHO FALLS – After more than five years of discussion and gathering data, the Idaho Transportation Department has settled on its recommendation for improving safety and resolving traffic congestion on the Interstate 15/U.S. Highway 20 interchange in Idaho Falls. Massive growth has led to more frequent delays at the...
eastidahonews.com
Idaho Falls Regional Airport saw more passengers in 2022 than ever before
IDAHO FALLS – The Idaho Falls Regional Airport (IDA) has seen yet another record-breaking year of passengers making their way through the terminal. As Idaho’s second busiest airport, 2022 saw 316,044 passengers depart, with an additional 312,285 flying into the facility for a total of 628,329 passengers for the year. This breaks the previous record set in 2021, which saw a total of 445,041 travelers taking flights through the airport.
