the university of hawai'i system
UH News Image of the Week: Soil sample
This week’s UH News Image of the Week is from University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa’s Kristina Estrada, a graduate student in natural resources and environmental management in the College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resources. Estrada shared “Ken Kiehl sampling soil from an onion field on...
the university of hawai'i system
In memoriam: Ronald Heck, education leadership advocate
Nationally renowned education scholar, teacher and University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa professor Ronald Harvey Heck died on January 11, 2023, at the age of 71. Since 1987, Heck taught at the College of Education (COE) as a professor and chair of the Department of Educational Administration (EDEA). Heck wrote influential work on the effects of school leadership for more than 30 years.
the university of hawai'i system
Lt. Gov. credits UH with launching public service career
The State of Hawaiʻi’s second highest ranking official credited her experience in student government at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa with inspiring her for a career in public service. Hawaiʻi Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke served as president and as a senator of the Associated Students...
the university of hawai'i system
UH Hilo appoints new dean of College of Arts and Sciences
University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs Kris Roney announced the selection of Michael Bitter as the new permanent dean of the College of Arts and Sciences (CAS) following the UH Board of Regents meeting on January 19. Bitter previously served as interim dean of CAS.
the university of hawai'i system
UH System selected to national cohort on incremental credentials
The University of Hawaiʻi System is one of 28 institutions nationwide selected to the Credential As You Go (CAYG) 2023 cohort. Members of the cohort are invited to participate in CAYG’s Incremental Credentials Expansion and Adoption Initiative, which focuses on informing and facilitating the development of an incremental credentialing system.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Record label introduces Hawaii rock band Kalapana to a new generation
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Attention Kalapana fans, it’s time to celebrate the iconic 70′s band that has captivated both older and newer generations of Hawaii music fans. Record label Aloha Got Soul is celebrating as they release their third and final installment of re-released Kalapana music on vinyl in the form of a box set.
Virus found in whales and dolphins across the Pacific
A virus that could be fatal to dolphins and whales was recently discovered by University of Hawaii and Stranding Lab researchers.
the university of hawai'i system
LexBreezy Hawaiʻi founder helps Honolulu CC fashion students chase their dreams
LexBreezy Hawaiʻi founder Alexis Akiona is working to engage Hawaiʻi’s younger generation through aloha wear with her own modern twist on classic Native Hawaiian designs. She’s giving back to her alma mater with a scholarship at Honolulu Community College to help dozens of other students create careers in fashion.
Hawaii Magazine
These are the Hawaiʻi Semifinalists for the 2023 James Beard Awards
Considered to be among the country’s most prestigious honors, the James Beard Awards recognize exceptional talent in the culinary and food media industries. Today, the foundation announced the semifinalists for the 2023 James Beard Awards, which includes 11 Hawaiʻi restaurants and chefs. From hole-in-the-wall eateries to upscale restaurants,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Former Kamehameha Schools CEO appointed as new interim leader of Bishop Museum
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Bishop Museum has appointed a new interim CEO after three top leaders were ousted following a months-long internal investigation. Former Kamehameha Schools CEO Dee Jay Mailer has been appointed to a one-year term as interim president and CEO of Bishop Museum. “Dee Jay brings deep experience in...
The richest person in Honolulu is giving away millions
This week Forbes released a list of the 25 most generous people in the United States. I love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good people can do for their communities, and it is great to share positive, uplifting stories with readers.
Freed after 20 years, Hawaii man reflects on case, future
HONOLULU — (AP) — On Ian Schweitzer's first morning of freedom Wednesday, he woke up in a hotel room, looked over the balcony at the ocean and took in the beauty of the island he had been away from for over 20 years while imprisoned for a 1991 killing and rape he has always maintained he didn't commit.
the university of hawai'i system
UH Hilo program provides student support, community engagement
In 2021, as pandemic effects seeped into everyday life, not only were university students struggling academically, they also encountered challenges with mental health. Through a combination of state and non-profit support, Julie Mowrer, director of the Center for Community Engagement (CCE) at the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo, responded quickly to students’ malaise and put together a needs-based support program. The UH Hilo Bonner Program connects students with community organizations to help them with network building and to stimulate self-esteem, academic and workforce skills and personal growth. It’s part of a nation-wide non-profit program dedicated to advancing higher education through universities engaging with their communities.
Washington Examiner
Hawaii's HART troubles in Honolulu
HONOLULU, Hawaii — Back on the mainland, if you climb onto a public bus in a big city, you might call it something fancy like “the Metro.” But on the Hawaiian island of Oahu, home to over two-thirds of the state's population, it’s just TheBus. The...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Environmentalists are making headway against the ‘menace’ that is the albizia tree
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Environmental protection groups are making gains when it comes to defending Hawaii’s forest against invasive species like albizia trees. The Koolau Mountains Watershed Partnership has treated over 11,000 albizia trees on Oahu so far. These trees aren’t only a menace to the ecosystem, they can be...
Celebrate Pacific Rim culture with Honolulu Festival
Who doesn't love a good festival. A grand parade followed by a fireworks show along with free multicultural performances all come together to create the Honolulu Festival, which returns March 11-12.
KHON2
Market City Shopping Center is Celebrating the Chinese New Year with Participating Businesses.
Honolulu (KHON2) – Guests can visit Market City Shopping Center on Saturday, January 28 to help ring in the Chinese New Year Celebration featuring Taiko Drummers, Lion Dancers, Firecrackers, and Fortune Cookie. Market City Shopping Center is Hawaii’s first, family-owned shopping center which includes family-owned local businesses. “We...
the university of hawai'i system
James Beard Award winning Chef Robynne Maii cooks with Leeward CC students
For more than 15 years, Leeward Community College held a special event, featuring a guest chef, at the on-campus restaurant The Pearl every semester as a capstone class for culinary students. Chef Robynne Maii, owner of Fête restaurant in Chinatown, had been scheduled for spring 2020 but the dinner was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, in December, the students and appreciative diners were able to welcome Maii to the campus for the delayed Chef Dinner, this time as a 2022 James Beard award-winning chef.
honolulumagazine.com
Beer Festivals to Watch for Around Hawai‘i in 2023
While the Islands’ beer festivals started pouring again last year, mostly with reduced crowd sizes for safety, the outlook for 2023 is more positive: A full slate of Hawai‘i festivals is returning. Are you into thoughtful sampling or splurging on all-you-can-drink events? Is live music the main attraction for you, with beer on the side? Is the food lineup just as important as the beer you pair with it? Regardless of how you like to party, there is a festival for you!
hawaiinewsnow.com
What's Trending: Wait, is that Troy?
Kalihi tops the list with almost 10 million square feet of industrial space. University of Hawaii President David Lassner discusses updates to university system, including tuition, enrollment and other projects. As dangerous surf continues to roll in, here's some ocean safety tips. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Dangerous surf led...
