ClickOnDetroit.com

SAP to cut up to 3,000 jobs worldwide, mulls Qualtrics sale

BERLIN – SAP said Thursday that it is cutting up to 3,000 jobs worldwide, or about 2.5% of its workforce, after a sharp drop in profits at Europe’s biggest software company. It comes amid a broader wave of job cuts in the technology industry, including mass layoffs at...
S. Korea to support civilian aid to North in hopes of talks

SEOUL – South Korea’s government said Friday it will promote civilian efforts to provide humanitarian assistance to North Korea in hopes of softening a diplomatic freeze deepened by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s growing nuclear ambitions. South Korean Unification Minister Kwon Youngse didn’t specify the type...
US economy slowed but still grew at 2.9% rate last quarter

WASHINGTON – The U.S. economy expanded at a 2.9% annual pace from October through December, ending 2022 with momentum despite the pressure of high interest rates and widespread fears of a looming recession. Thursday’s estimate from the Commerce Department showed that the nation’s gross domestic product — the broadest...
