ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Half Moon Bay, CA

TIMELINE: Half Moon Bay mass shooting leaves 7 dead

By Amy Larson
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dBjhY_0kOvcTZB00

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KRON) — A mass shooting left seven victims dead in Half Moon Bay , a small California beach town known for pumpkin patches and surfing. Four victims were gunned down at a nursey and farm, and three more victims were fatally shot at a second farm.

Children and farm workers witnessed the horrific violence, San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus said.

The suspected gunman was tackled by deputies in front of TV news reporters who were gathered in a media staging area at a sheriff’s substation.

Sheriff’s Captain Eamonn Allen identified the suspect as 66-year-old Chunli Zhao of Half Moon Bay. Chunli was a “disgruntled worker” who worked for one of the farms, according to County Supervisor Dave Pine.

The mass shooting and arrest rapidly unfolded in just over two hours.

Half Moon Bay Mass Shooting Timeline

2:22 p.m. – San Mate County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a farm on the 12700 block of Highway 92 to investigate a shooting with multiple victims.

  • When deputies arrived at the first shooting scene, they found four victims dead. All four had been shot. A fifth victim was suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds.
  • Minutes later, deputies arrived at a second farm on the 2100 block of Cabrillo Highway and found three more victims dead. The two homicide scenes were about five miles apart.

3:30 p.m. – The gunman remained at large.

3:48 p.m. – The Sheriff’s Office asked all members of the media to gather at a media staging area set up at the sheriff’s Half Moon Bay substation at 537 Kelly Avenue.

4:02 p.m. – A Stanford Life Flight helicopter landed in Half Moon Bay and flew the surviving gunshot victim to a trauma center.

4:30 p.m. – The gunman still remained at large.

4:40 p.m. – Chunli Zhao drove up to the media staging area in the sheriff’s sub station parking lot near where TV cameras were set up. A sheriff’s deputy spotted Zhao parking the SUV and recognized his license plate. Three deputies with guns drawn ordered Zhao to put his hands up and lay facedown on the ground. KRON4 Reporter Sara Stinson recorded video showing deputies swarming around the man and hauling him away in handcuffs.

The man apparently wanted to turn himself in with cameras rolling and he shouted at one camera.

4:50 p.m. – Deputies searched the SUV and found the suspected mass shooting weapon, a semi-automatic handgun.

5:30 p.m. – San Mateo County Board of Supervisors President Dave Pine issued a statement writing, “The scourge of gun violence has sadly hit home. We have not even had time to grieve for those lost in the terrible shooting in Monterey Park.” California Governor Gavin Newsom said he was in a hospital meeting with Monterey Park mass shooting victims, when, “I get pulled away to be briefed about another shooting. This time in Half Moon Bay. Tragedy upon tragedy.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GdElL_0kOvcTZB00
(KRON4 image)

5:40 p.m. – U.S. President Joe Biden was briefed by his Homeland Security Advisor on Half Moon Bay.

6:50 p.m. – Sheriff Sheriff Christina Corpus held a press conference and announced “Zhao is believed to have acted alone. We know he acted alone. There is no further threat to the community.” There were children present when the mass shooting occurred. Corpus said, “This is a devastating tragedy for this community and the many families touched by this unspeakable act of violence.”

  • At the press conference Half Moon Bay’s vice mayor said the victims were “families and farm workers.”
What we know about Half Moon Bay shooting suspect Chunli Zhao
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GCry7_0kOvcTZB00

7:40 p.m. – The San Mateo County Sheriff has not released a motive yet behind the violence. A connection between the suspect and victims was revealed. Zhao and the victims worked at one of the farms. Some workers at one farm lived on the premises with their families, Sheriff Corpus said. Zhao was cooperating with investigators as of Monday evening.

  • The FBI announced its agents are assisting the sheriff for the investigation.
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pajaronian.com

19 dead in 3 Calif. mass shootings

CALIFORNIA—Nineteen people were shot and killed in three separate mass shootings in California in three days. On Monday around 2:20pm four people were killed at the Mountain Mushroom Co. on Highway 92 in the surf-side city of Half Moon Bay. A short while later the suspect, identified by Half Moon Bay Police as Chunli Zhao, 67, of Half Moon Bay, killed three more people a short distance away at a farm nearby on Highway 1.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

CA investigating “deplorable” conditions at Half Moon Bay farms following mass shooting

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Governor Gavin Newsom said California would begin investigating the farms involved in the Half Moon Bay mass shooting that took the lives of seven farm workers and injured another farm worker. All the victims were Asian and Hispanic migrant workers living on the farm. Governor Newsom met with farm workers The post CA investigating “deplorable” conditions at Half Moon Bay farms following mass shooting appeared first on KION546.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
lookout.co

Half Moon Bay suspect lived at mushroom farm where shootings occurred

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. — The shooting rampage Monday in Half Moon Bay that left seven people dead appears to be a case of workplace violence, law enforcement officials said. The gunman allegedly targeted specific co-workers in the coastal agricultural community in San Mateo County. “The only known connection...
HALF MOON BAY, CA
KRON4

Bomb threat at Jewish high school in Palo Alto causes evacuation

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — A high school in Palo Alto was evacuated after a bomb threat was received via phone Thursday, the Palo Alto Police Department (PAPD) announced in a press release. Staff at Kehillah Jewish High School called police around 2:54 p.m. to report the bomb threat.
PALO ALTO, CA
KRON4 News

Half Moon Bay mass shooting: 5 new details released by sheriff

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KRON) — A gunman went on a rampage in the quiet coastal town of Half Moon Bay, killing seven farm workers in broad daylight Monday. San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus and District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe released new details Tuesday morning at a news conference held outside a Redwood City courthouse. […]
HALF MOON BAY, CA
NBC Bay Area

7 Dead, 1 Injured in Half Moon Bay Mass Shooting; Suspect in Custody

Seven people were killed in a mass shooting that spanned two separate scenes in Half Moon Bay Monday afternoon, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office. Four victims were found dead at about 2:22 p.m. at a nursery along the 12700 block of Cabrillo Highway, the sheriff's office said. Another victim was transported to Stanford Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
kalw.org

State, Bay Area reeling from recent mass shootings

A man accused of shooting eight people in the Half Moon Bay area on Monday, killing seven of them, is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in Redwood City, according to San Mateo County District Attorney Stephen Wagstaffe. Chunli Zhao, 67, will be arraigned this afternoon at the Hall of Justice...
REDWOOD CITY, CA
iheart.com

Death Toll Rises In Northern California Shootings; Suspect In Custody

---- At least four people have died in relation to separate shootings in Northern California on Monday (January 23), California state Senator Josh Becker announced citing the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office. "According to the @SMCSheriff, at least 4 people are dead following separate shootings in @CityofHMB, "Becker tweeted. "Deputies...
HALF MOON BAY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Update: 'Workplace violence' blamed in Half Moon Bay mass killing spree

HALF MOON BAY -- The 66-year-old gunman who went on a killing spree at two mushroom farms in Half Moon Bay had legally purchased his firearm, had no prior contact with local law enforcement, and was an employee of one of the farms he targeted.At a news conference Tuesday, San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus said six men and two women were allegedly shot by Half Moon Bay resident Chunli Zhao.Officials later confirmed that five of the men and both women were killed. A male victim underwent surgery at Stanford and is in stable condition.They also confirmed that Zhao was...
HALF MOON BAY, CA
KRON4

Search continues for suspects in Oakland mass shooting

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Oakland police are still searching for the people involved in Monday night’s mass shooting, which killed one man and injured multiple others. Wednesday, a new Oakland city councilmember talked with KRON4 about his plan to decrease gun violence. “Oakland is a resilient town with...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

63K+
Followers
18K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy