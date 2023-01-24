Coach reveals Brandon Moreno suffered a “serious” knee injury before UFC 283 title fight against Deiveson Figueiredo

Anthony Smith has addressed why he missed weight as the backup fighter for the vacant light heavyweight title at UFC 283. In the main event of the pay-per-view card in Brazil, Glover Teixeira was set to face Jamahal Hill – who was originally booked to face Smith. With Smith’s fights off, he was asked to be the backup fighter for the main event but missed weight so he would’ve been ineligible to win the belt had either Teixeira or Hill not been able to fight.

2 DAYS AGO