Coach reveals Brandon Moreno suffered a “serious” knee injury before UFC 283 title fight against Deiveson Figueiredo

Former UFC champion Luke Rockhold calls out Jake Paul for fighting little dudes: “I’d beat that guy in my sleep”
Former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold has called out Jake Paul for fighting ‘little dudes’. Jake Paul started off 2023 by signing a deal with the PFL (Professional Fighters League), which saw him become a stake holder in their new PPV super-fights division. Paul also signed on as a fighter and is looking to make his MMA debut soon.
Randy Couture warns Jake Paul away from facing an established fighter in PFL debut: “Give him the chance to get his feet under him”
UFC Hall of Famer and PFL analyst Randy Couture believes Jake Paul needs to be careful with his MMA career. ‘The Problem Child’ has been out of action since his clash with Anderson Silva last October on Showtime pay-per-view. While ‘The Spider’ gave Paul the hardest fight of his boxing career thus far, the Brazilian came up short. A pivotal eighth-round knockdown healed seal the win for the YouTuber by unanimous decision.
Former UFC title challenger Nick Diaz set to make acting debut alongside Jean-Claude Van Damme
Former UFC title challenger Nick Diaz is set to make his acting debut alongside Jean-Claude Van Damme. Diaz (26-10 MMA) has won titles under the banners of Strikeforce, WEC, and IFC prior to challenging for gold inside the Octagon. And now the 39-year-old will be making his acting debut in...
Francis Ngannou reveals the UFC used Randy Couture as an example during failed negotiations: “Go ask him”
Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou has revealed he discussed his departure with Randy Couture. ‘The Predator’ has been out of action since his clash with Ciryl Gane at UFC 270 last January. That outing was an important one for Ngannou, as it could potentially be his last fight in the promotion due to his expiring contract. Despite fighting with a knee injury against ‘Bon Gamin’, he prevailed by unanimous decision.
Conor McGregor’s coach reveals fight he wants for UFC return as Notorious ramps up training for summer showdown
CONOR McGREGOR'S coach John Kavanagh has up to four names he would like the Irishman to fight in his UFC comeback. McGregor is braced for a huge return to the UFC this year having spent the entire of 2022 sidelined. But motivating the multimillionaire fighter to get back into training...
Dan Hooker believes Lauren Murphy vs. Jessica Andrade crossed the line of being a sporting endeavor: “Just like… a freak show”
Dan Hooker believes Lauren Murphy vs. Jessica Andrade crossed the line of being a sporting endeavour. UFC 283 saw Lauren Murphy (16-6 MMA) and Jessica Andrade (24-9 MMA) in a flyweight bout last Saturday night, January 21st at the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The result was a unanimous decision very impressive win for Andrade (30-25, 30-25 and 30-26). The Brazilian had picked up another win in front of her home country.
“If that’s where you’re at in life then you’re too far gone” UFC welterweight Randy Brown calls Andrew Tate’s ‘Top G’ courses “weird as hell”
In the wake of Andrew Tate’s arrest for crimes like money laundering, human trafficking, rape, and organized crime, the former professional kickboxer has been the target of widespread criticism and allegations. Recently, UFC fighter Randy Brown turned to Twitter in order to bash Tate. On December 29 in Romania,...
Anthony Smith details weight miss as the backup fighter for UFC 283 title fight: “I’ll be the first one on the scale for my next fight”
Anthony Smith has addressed why he missed weight as the backup fighter for the vacant light heavyweight title at UFC 283. In the main event of the pay-per-view card in Brazil, Glover Teixeira was set to face Jamahal Hill – who was originally booked to face Smith. With Smith’s fights off, he was asked to be the backup fighter for the main event but missed weight so he would’ve been ineligible to win the belt had either Teixeira or Hill not been able to fight.
Sean O’Malley understands why the UFC wouldn’t agree to Francis Ngannou’s sponsorship request: “You give him a little bit and then you got to give this guy a little bit”
Sean O’Malley has given his thoughts on Francis Ngannou not being allowed to have his own in-cage sponsors by the UFC. Earlier this month, Francis Ngannou was released by the Ultimate Fighting Championship. It came at the end of a negotiating period in which ‘The Predator’ listed a series of things he wanted.
Oscar De La Hoya believes “powers that be” swept Dana White’s slapping incident under the rug: “I mean c’mon!”
Oscar De La Hoya is seemingly frustrated with the lack of repercussions for UFC president Dana White. Earlier this month, a video was released showing the MMA promoter and his wife, Anna, at a nightclub in Mexico. The pair were seemingly in a heated argument, which took place on New Year’s Eve. During the argument, White was slapped by his wife, and he returned with several of his own.
Dana White says commission is working on enforcing proper rules in Power Slap: “It will be MUCH safer”
UFC president Dana White has revealed that the commission is working on improving the safety in the Power Slap league. Through all of the chaos and confusion, Power Slap’s premiere went ahead as scheduled earlier this month. As was expected, there was a whole lot of outcry in response to the first episode.
Diego Sanchez fires back at people who think he has CTE and brain damage: “I will get out of this sport if I ever have one underlying factor of CTE”
Diego Sanchez is tired of people saying he has brain damage and CTE. Sanchez has been fighting professionally since 2002 and has fought a total of 44 times. Although all those matches have been in MMA, he will be making his BKFC debut at KnuckleMania 3 on February 17 against a former boxing world champion, Austin Trout.
Michael Bisping reacts to the latest “nasty accusation” made against UFC star Conor McGregor: “Either way, it’s certainly not a good look”
Michael Bisping is reacting to the latest ‘nasty accusation’ made against UFC star Conor McGregor. It was just yesterday that news broke that a previous allegation of assault on McGregor’s yacht during his birthday celebrations in Ibiza has been reopened. The UFC star had been cleared of...
Conor McGregor escapes death after being struck by vehicle while riding his road bike: “It wasn’t our time”
Conor McGregor encountered a lucky escape this Friday after being struck by a vehicle while riding his road bike. McGregor, who handled the situation extremely well, took to Instagram to showcase the aftermath of the incident that had just occurred. The former two-division UFC champion did seem in good spirits...
John McCarthy and Josh Thomson critical of Dana White’s Power Slap league and athlete pay
John McCarthy and Josh Thomson have questioned the legitimacy and future of Dana White’s Power Slap league. Ever since day one, we’ve seen many questions hanging over the head of Dana White’s new Power Slap league. Some are intrigued, whereas others have some serious concerns. The main...
Benavidez vs Plant takes Vegas PPV date eyed for Wilder vs Ruiz
Premier Boxing Champions confirmed David Benavidez vs Caleb Plant for the Pay Per View date initially eyed for the Wilder vs Ruiz heavyweight bout. World Boxing News reported in 2022 that Deontay Wilder and Andy Ruiz Jr. only needed a mark on the calendar to be confirmed. However, the fight...
Chael Sonnen questions whether Dana White ‘understands’ gravity of Volkanovski vs Makhachev
Chael Sonnen has underlined just what a monster of a match-up Alexander Volkanovski vs Islam Makhachev is. The Australian will challenge the Russian for his UFC lightweight belt in the main event at UFC 284 in Perth. If he’s successful, Volkanovski will become the fifth fighter in the history of the promotion to hold two title simultaneously after Conor McGregor, Daniel Cormier, Amanda Nunes and Henry Cejudo.
Belal Muhammad reacts to Gilbert Burns win at UFC 283: “Congratulations on beating #14 Neil Magny, who would probably lose to Jake Paul”
Belal Muhammad has taken a shot at Gilbert Burns following his victory over Neil Magny at UFC 283 last weekend. For a while now, Belal Muhammad has been climbing the welterweight ranks. Aside from his no contest with Leon Edwards, the Palestinian star has been on fire. In the eyes...
Kenny Florian believes PFL’s best heavyweights “can hang” with Francis Ngannou if the promotion signs him
Kenny Florian, a commentator for the Professional Fighters League, believes the promotion’s best heavyweights can hang with Francis Ngannou should the free agent sign with the PFL. Once it was revealed Ngannou was free from his UFC contract many pointed to the PFL as a potential option. Ngannou had...
Legendary coach John Hackleman retires from cornering after attempting to stop Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill at UFC 283
Don’t expect to see coach John Hackleman in the corner on fight night in the future. The longtime head coach of The Pit is mainly known for his work with Chuck Liddell. ‘The Iceman’ was coached by Hackleman for the majority of his career. Although, he declined to train the former champion for his final fight against Tito Ortiz in 2018.
