Retirement question annoyed Tom Brady into an awkward F-bomb rant

Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady appears to be growing annoyed with all of the questions regarding his NFL future.

Jim Gray, the co-host of Brady’s “Let’s Go” podcast had to learn the hard way on Monday, when attempting to broach the topic with the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

“Tom, you’re leaving everybody guessing,” said Gray. “You’ve said you’ll take your time. Do you have any type of a timetable as to what you might want to do regarding your football career?”

Brady obviously wasn’t in the mood for the question and even dropped a couple of f-bombs in his response.

“Jim, if I knew what I was going to [expletive] do, I would have already [expletive] done it. Okay? I’m taking it a day at a time,” said Brady.

If you thought a couple of f-bombs were going to deter a sportscasting veteran like Gray, you were sadly mistaken. He stayed on topic and pointed out that Brady appeared to feel “antagonized” by the question. Even when Brady insisted he wasn’t upset, Gray continued to push.

“It’s only the question that everybody wants to hear,” said Gray.

“You’re scratching. I appreciate you asking. Thank you,” Brady responded.

The full interaction between Gray and Brady can be heard here. Brady, who turns 46 years old in 2023, has kept everything close to the chest, following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ wild card playoff loss to the Dallas Cowboys a week ago.

If he continues playing football, there will obviously be teams vying for his services, but no one could blame him for moving on and trying something new, either.

Brady is clearly the most accomplished football player in NFL history. What more does he have to prove?