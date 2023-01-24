USC’s NCAA Tournament math just became a lot more favorable after the monster win over UCLA. USC not only beat the Bruins; it beat up the first-place team in the Pac-12, winning by 13 points. That’s a hefty NET ranking changer for the Trojans, who were squarely on the bubble and are now well inside the cut line for the NCAA Tournament. They haven’t ceased to be a bubble team, but they’re close to crossing the boundary between a true bubble team and a team which is safely in the field. They do have work left, and they’re definitely not a lock, but they’re also no longer in that cluster of teams which is missing a signature win and is still fighting an uphill battle to get into the field.

