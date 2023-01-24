ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Nearly 40 businesses participating in Erie Restaurant Week 2023

By Matt Mathias
YourErie
 3 days ago

January is often a tough month financially for those in the hospitality business, and this is felt even more so by locally-owned restaurants.

That’s why VisitErie started Erie Restaurant Week to encourage people to get out and try something new while supporting local businesses.

The Flagship City Food Hall is home to just a few of those choosing to participate in restaurant week and they’re excited to welcome in new faces There’s no better time than the present to expand your palate and excite your tastebuds.

Erie Restaurant Week kicked off Friday, Jan. 20, and runs until Sunday, Jan. 29. Nearly 40 restaurants are participating in restaurant week this year — the most they’ve had since it was founded in 2020.

“We started this back in 2020 with the pandemic, and the restaurant industry was really struggling. This was just one of our ways to further promote what they do,” said Christine Temple, director of communications, VisitErie.

Restaurant week has only expanded since that time by providing community members with a good reason to find a new favorite place to eat. It started as a way to organize support for local restaurants during a tough financial time of the year, but now, it shows off all of the great places that people can find in Erie.

Temple added that cultural diversity in Erie cuisine is alive and well, with options including Dominican, Italian, Asian, Mexican and much more.

Some restaurants at the Flagship City Food Hall told WJET that this is a great opportunity for businesses to bring new customers into their stores.

“We’ve had a number of new customers coming in to try Noodlelove for the first time, which is great. It gives us the exposure through restaurant week and other people to try and focus on some new places,” said Chris Potter, partner, Noodlelove.

“Obviously with nine different restaurants in here, part of the goal always was to showcase all of the diversity of talent and different cultural backgrounds and ethnic backgrounds of people that all mingle together here in Erie and make up the community,” said Elliot Smith, general manager, Perry’s Tavern.

VisitErie is also doing a giveaway for those eating at participating restaurants this week with a chance to win visa gift cards. The winner will be drawn at the end of Erie Restaurant Week.

In order to enter:

  • Text ERW23 to 888-503-7324
  • Follow the prompt to submit your receipt (must show in its entirety, including date of purchase)

If you can’t upload your receipt, mail a self-addressed letter with your name, street address and email address to VisitErie at 208 E Bayfront Pkwy Ste 103, Erie PA 16507.

