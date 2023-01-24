The wrestling community was deeply saddened by the passing of Jay Briscoe at the age of 38. His unfortunate passing has led to an outpouring of support and condolences from fans and fellow wrestlers on social media. The loss of Jay Briscoe is deeply felt and will be mourned for a long time, yet fans and professional wrestlers continue to offer their support and condolences to his family and loved ones. That being said, the family of the other driver and their family did not get the same warmth and have been getting attacked on social media. Now it seems Jay Briscoe’s wife and friends are against these attacks.

DELAWARE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO