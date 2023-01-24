Read full article on original website
Marshall Township Board to vote on moving plans for mega-site forward
MARSHALL, Mich. — The Marshall Township Board is expected to vote Thursday on a property transfer needed to move forward with developments for a megasite in Marshall. The nearly 2,000 acres of land sits along I-94 and I-69 and will bring an anticipated 2,000-3,000 jobs to the area, according to James Durian, CEO of Choose Marshall.
MDOT to hold meeting to discuss 2024 Allegan roundabout
ALLEGAN, Mich. — A public meeting discussing the construction of a roundabout in Allegan is scheduled to be hosted by the Michigan Department of Transportation, or MDOT, Thursday. MDOT plans to build a roundabout in 2024 with the City of Allegan at the M-89/M-40 intersection, and resurface M-89 from...
Closings reported in West Michigan on Friday, January 27
Schools, places of worship, and governmental organizations reported closings or delays for Friday, January 27th. If you are interested in signing your organization up for the News Channel 3’s closing system, click here for instructions.
State Rep. formally declares 'Gas Stove Appreciation Day' in Michigan
WEST MICHIGAN — Michigan State Rep. (R) of Caledonia, Angela Rigas formally announced on Thursday, a commemorative day to declare Jan. 31 "Gas Stove Appreciation Day" in Michigan. Earlier in January, federal agency regulators considered a ban on gas stoves, after a commissioner of the U.S. Consumer Product Safety...
Local leaders across Calhoun County to give virtual State of the Community address
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — Local government leaders across Calhoun County are scheduled to give a State of the Community address at 9 a.m. Friday. Leaders are to gather virtually, and the public will be able to watch the event live on the City of Battle Creek YouTube channel, according to the press release.
Michigan legislators advocate for opposing tax cut plans for seniors
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Competing plans that aim to bring tax relief to Michigan's seniors are being debated in the state's legislature as a new term begins where Democrats have the majority. Doris Phillips, 74, began a career in the medical field before becoming a cleaner, a job she...
Closings reported in West Michigan on Thursday, Jan. 26
Schools, places of worship, and governmental organizations reported closings or delays for Thursday, Nov. 17. If you are interested in signing your organization up for the News Channel 3’s closing system, click here for instructions.
Upgrades proposed for downtown Arcadia Creek Festival Place
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Festivalgoers could soon be visiting an upgraded outdoor entertainment venue in downtown Kalamazoo. Development: Marshall Township Board to vote on moving plans for mega-site forward. The Arcadia Creek Festival Place has hosted an array of events and concerts since its inception in 2004. However, attendees may...
St. Joseph County Road Commission struggles to clear off snowy roads
ST. JOESEPHY COUNTY, Mich. — St Joseph County was hit with snow for the second day in a row causing 18 school districts to close Thursday. The St. Joseph County Road Commission has one shift of road crew workers who go out on their routes between 5 a.m. and 1 p.m. making it difficult to keep up with the snow at other times throughout the day, according to Keith Triezenberg, road maintenance worker at the St. Joseph Road Commission.
Former Van Buren County administrator hired as Kalamazoo County finance director
PAW PAW. Mich. — Former Van Buren County Administrator Ryan Post is expected to begin a new position in a different county, according to officials. Post will start his new position as finance director for Kalamazoo County March 27, Taylor Koopman, Kalamazoo County public information officer, said. Tax season...
Lake effect snow arrives in southwest Michigan
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WSBT) — Yesterday was area-wide snow. Today, the focus is southwest Michigan, where we have been keeping a close eye on lake effect snow. This time of the year here in Southwest Michigan, people either love the snow or do not care for it too much.
WATCH: Whitmer to hit on public safety, childcare in fifth State of the State address
LANSING, Mich. — In her fifth State of the State address on Wednesday night, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to touch on Democratic priorities in the new year, including public safety, tax relief, and childcare. The speech, the first in person since the COVID-19 pandemic struck the state in...
Snow coats West Michigan causing slide offs
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Heavy, wet snow has made Wednesday a harrowing day for drivers all over southwest Michigan. Kalamazoo County road crews have been salting major roadways throughout the day. Deadly Crash: Kalamazoo man dies after Beadle Lake Road car crash. “We knew that snow was coming, we prepare...
In State of the State, Whitmer urges passage of Democratic priorities stalled for decades
LANSING, Mich. — In her first State of the State addressing a Democratic majority in the legislature, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer called for the passage of priorities Democrats have passed for years. This time, unlike the decades before, the governor said she hopes they'll make it across the finish line.
SW Michigan road commissions prepping amid Winter Weather advisory
WEST MICHIGAN — With heavy, wet snow on the way for West Michigan, road commissions are expecting to gear up for a Winter Weather Advisory. John Lindsey, Managing Director of the St. Joseph County Road Commission, says that they are "prepared for whatever mother nature throws at us." "We...
Anonymous donation to fund program aimed at retaining, recruiting Holland teachers
HOLLAND, Mich. — An anonymous donation from a Holland donor will fund a new program at Holland Public Schools aimed at retaining and recruiting educators in the district, according to a Teachers Live Here press release. Every year, 10 Holland Public Schools teachers are set to receive $25,000 toward...
Search for new Kalamazoo Public Schools superintendent continues
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The search for a new superintendent for Kalamazoo Public Schools continues. TiAnna Harrison, Board of Education President said at Thursday's meeting, the district is beginning the search process by sending out requests for proposals to search firms to aid in finding candidates. Former superintendent Rita Raichouduri...
Lawmakers voice reactions following annual State of the State Address
LANSING, Mich. — "Michigan, the state of our state is strong and ready to go," Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said during her fifth State of the State Address Wednesday night. In her annual address, which was held in-person for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020, Gov. Whitmer laid out plans to tackle challenges befalling Michiganders, including the following:
Winter season means repairs, improvements to Mackinac Island ferry
MACKINAC COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Shepler's Mackinac Island Ferry is spending the winter season working on repairs and improvements to the Wyandot Ferry. It's been 10 years since the ferry was repainted, so crews have been working since November to fix up any bumps and blemishes on the boat. They're...
