ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Van Buren County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
WWMT

Marshall Township Board to vote on moving plans for mega-site forward

MARSHALL, Mich. — The Marshall Township Board is expected to vote Thursday on a property transfer needed to move forward with developments for a megasite in Marshall. The nearly 2,000 acres of land sits along I-94 and I-69 and will bring an anticipated 2,000-3,000 jobs to the area, according to James Durian, CEO of Choose Marshall.
MARSHALL, MI
WWMT

MDOT to hold meeting to discuss 2024 Allegan roundabout

ALLEGAN, Mich. — A public meeting discussing the construction of a roundabout in Allegan is scheduled to be hosted by the Michigan Department of Transportation, or MDOT, Thursday. MDOT plans to build a roundabout in 2024 with the City of Allegan at the M-89/M-40 intersection, and resurface M-89 from...
ALLEGAN, MI
WWMT

State Rep. formally declares 'Gas Stove Appreciation Day' in Michigan

WEST MICHIGAN — Michigan State Rep. (R) of Caledonia, Angela Rigas formally announced on Thursday, a commemorative day to declare Jan. 31 "Gas Stove Appreciation Day" in Michigan. Earlier in January, federal agency regulators considered a ban on gas stoves, after a commissioner of the U.S. Consumer Product Safety...
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

Upgrades proposed for downtown Arcadia Creek Festival Place

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Festivalgoers could soon be visiting an upgraded outdoor entertainment venue in downtown Kalamazoo. Development: Marshall Township Board to vote on moving plans for mega-site forward. The Arcadia Creek Festival Place has hosted an array of events and concerts since its inception in 2004. However, attendees may...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

St. Joseph County Road Commission struggles to clear off snowy roads

ST. JOESEPHY COUNTY, Mich. — St Joseph County was hit with snow for the second day in a row causing 18 school districts to close Thursday. The St. Joseph County Road Commission has one shift of road crew workers who go out on their routes between 5 a.m. and 1 p.m. making it difficult to keep up with the snow at other times throughout the day, according to Keith Triezenberg, road maintenance worker at the St. Joseph Road Commission.
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Lake effect snow arrives in southwest Michigan

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WSBT) — Yesterday was area-wide snow. Today, the focus is southwest Michigan, where we have been keeping a close eye on lake effect snow. This time of the year here in Southwest Michigan, people either love the snow or do not care for it too much.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Snow coats West Michigan causing slide offs

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Heavy, wet snow has made Wednesday a harrowing day for drivers all over southwest Michigan. Kalamazoo County road crews have been salting major roadways throughout the day. Deadly Crash: Kalamazoo man dies after Beadle Lake Road car crash. “We knew that snow was coming, we prepare...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Search for new Kalamazoo Public Schools superintendent continues

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The search for a new superintendent for Kalamazoo Public Schools continues. TiAnna Harrison, Board of Education President said at Thursday's meeting, the district is beginning the search process by sending out requests for proposals to search firms to aid in finding candidates. Former superintendent Rita Raichouduri...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Lawmakers voice reactions following annual State of the State Address

LANSING, Mich. — "Michigan, the state of our state is strong and ready to go," Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said during her fifth State of the State Address Wednesday night. In her annual address, which was held in-person for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020, Gov. Whitmer laid out plans to tackle challenges befalling Michiganders, including the following:
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

Winter season means repairs, improvements to Mackinac Island ferry

MACKINAC COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Shepler's Mackinac Island Ferry is spending the winter season working on repairs and improvements to the Wyandot Ferry. It's been 10 years since the ferry was repainted, so crews have been working since November to fix up any bumps and blemishes on the boat. They're...
MACKINAC ISLAND, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy