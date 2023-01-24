ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookfield Township, OH

Crestview coach reflects on marquee MVAC win

By Chad Krispinsky
 3 days ago

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Crestview topped Brookfield 38-31 in Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference girls’ basketball action on Monday night.

The game was televised live as the WKBN College Basketball Game of the Week .

Following the win, Rebels’ head coach Aaron Blatch spoke with Chad Krispinsky.

Crestview outlasts Brookfield in first-place battle

Watch the video above to see the complete postgame interview.

With the victory, Crestview completes the regular season sweep of Brookfield. In addition, the Rebels remain tied with Garfield for first place in the MVAC standings.

