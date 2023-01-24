"Love is a Many Splendored Thing" according to the song and movie, but it is also the time that people get murdered or go missing too, so be aware this Valentine's Day. This double homicide has still never been solved 33 years later. Co-Owner James Monta Tolen, 52, and secretary Karey Irene Bowdoin, 33, were found dead inside City Software in Waco on Valentine's Day 1989. Between the bodies, investigators found two .22-caliber long rifle shell casings and both died from a single close-range gunshot wound to the head. The case is still open.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO