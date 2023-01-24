Continuing our election coverage, Madison Mayor Candidate Gloria Reyes joins us in the studio to talk about her campaign and goals for the city if elected. Gloria Reyes is the first Latina to run for Mayor in the City of Madison. Gloria is a former law enforcement officer for the City of Madison Police Department. She also served the city as deputy mayor. She is a former school board member and Madison School Board President. She was the first Latina to serve in this role. Gloria is the co-founder of Adelante, a political action group aimed to prepare and support candidates of color to run for political office. Her consulting business: Reyes Public Safety consults with the National League of Cities and Race Forward with a focus on race and equity in law enforcement.

MADISON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO