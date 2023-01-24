Read full article on original website
nbc15.com
Madison proposes TIF district for south side revitalization
nbc15.com
Rethinking Drinking: Madisonians embrace a sober lifestyle with community & mocktails
nbc15.com
GiGi’s Playhouses of Wisconsin receive $30,000 grant
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The nonprofit GiGi’s Playhouse of Wisconsin received a $30,000 check on Thursday for its work for those with disabilities. The grant was given by The Wispact Foundation to the three Wisconsin nonprofit’s locations: Madison, Wausau and Milwaukee. The grant is a part of Wispact’s 75 Legacy Grant Donations to Wisconsin nonprofits dedicated to supporting people with disabilities.
nbc15.com
U.S. sues Wisconsin agency after female candidate’s job offer
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The U.S. Justice Dept. filed a lawsuit against the Wisconsin Dept. of Military Affairs, alleging the agency violated federal law by discriminating against a Madison woman in 2017 when it offered a less-qualified man more money when hiring for one of its bureau director positions.
nbc15.com
Fitchburg police hold community meeting on city’s road safety
madisoncollege.edu
Get Ready to Vote: Special Primary Election Feb. 21
The Wisconsin Spring and Special Primary Election is coming up on Tuesday, February 21! Take a moment to get ready to vote. 1. Check your registration status ASAP to make sure it matches your current address: myvote.wi.gov/en-us/Register-To-Vote. Still need to register to vote? You can register online until Feb. 1,...
wortfm.org
Meet the Candidate: Gloria Reyes for Madison Mayor
Continuing our election coverage, Madison Mayor Candidate Gloria Reyes joins us in the studio to talk about her campaign and goals for the city if elected. Gloria Reyes is the first Latina to run for Mayor in the City of Madison. Gloria is a former law enforcement officer for the City of Madison Police Department. She also served the city as deputy mayor. She is a former school board member and Madison School Board President. She was the first Latina to serve in this role. Gloria is the co-founder of Adelante, a political action group aimed to prepare and support candidates of color to run for political office. Her consulting business: Reyes Public Safety consults with the National League of Cities and Race Forward with a focus on race and equity in law enforcement.
nbc15.com
UW Health looking for volunteer dogs to help patients
nbc15.com
Check out these Rock County events coming up in February
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - If you’re looking for some things to do in Rock County, we have some great ideas!. Christine Rebout from the Janesville Area Convention and Visitors Bureau joined us Thursday to discuss a couple events coming up in February. Check out Leigh Mills’ interview with Christine...
nbc15.com
Less money for groceries: Extra FoodShare benefits are expiring soon
Channel 3000
UW-Whitewater at Rock Co. to offer nursing degree program
JANESVILLE, Wis. -- Students at UW-Whitewater at Rock County can now earn a nursing degree. The university will offer a Bachelor of Science in Nursing through a partnership with Edgewood College, administrators announced Wednesday. The program will launch and the fall and is accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education and approved by the Wisconsin Board of Nursing.
nbc15.com
UW Law School opts out of annual U.S. News Survey
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin (UW) Law School announced Thursday its intentions to withdraw from the annual U.S. News Survey law school ranking, citing multiple issues it has with the survey’s methodology. Wisconsin is not the first to make this move, multiple other law schools have...
nbc15.com
Darlington High School students, staff participate in mental health summit
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Darlington High School students and staff took part Wednesday in a Mental Health Matters Summit aimed at creating discussion surrounding mental health. The Lafayette County Mental Health Matters Coalition said the event was held at the high school and featured a keynote speaker as well as discussion sessions to reduce the stigma and create awareness about resources available to those with behavioral or mental health issues.
nbc15.com
Weekend snowfall prompts snow emergencies in south central Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Ahead of several inches of snow predicted to fall over the weekend, cities across south central Wisconsin are preparing by issuing snow emergencies. A First Alert Weather day has been issued for Saturday as hazardous travel conditions are expected. This snow will head out during the evening. Snow totals will range from around an inch to the north to as much as five inches locally.
veronapress.com
Verona Area School District: Secure entry bids for Savanna Oaks, Stoner Prairie get green light
Two security project upgrades at Savanna Oaks Middle School and Stoner Prairie Elementary totaling an estimated $1.11 million were given unanimous approval by the Verona Board of Education in a meeting on Monday, Jan. 23, at Verona Area High School. The district plans to complete two remodeling projects this spring...
nbc15.com
“Souper Bowl” volunteers gear up to serve hundreds of gallons of soup
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The UW-Madison chapter of Habitat for Humanity announced Thursday it is preparing for this year’s “Souper Bowl” on Saturday, Feb. 4. Organizers said Souper Bowl XXVII is set to be held at West High School from noon to 6 p.m. and the UW-Madison student chapter of Habitat for Humanity plans to serve hundreds of guests soup.
nbc15.com
Richland Center animal rescue mourns the loss of over 20 animals following weekend fire
discoverwisconsin.com
The History & Legends of Jefferson County
Did you know that Jefferson County is one of the most ancient counties in Wisconsin? It’s true! It was formed when Wisconsin originally became a territory in 1886. It’s a given that Jefferson County is full of endless history and spooky legends such as Native American history, industrial & manufacturing history, and of course, extensive dairy history. Keep reading to uncover Jefferson County’s historical treasures and tales!
nbc15.com
Sun Prairie firefighters battle duplex fire
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) – Firefighters only needed five minutes to knock down the flames inside one unit of a Sun Prairie duplex and keep the blaze from causing too much damage to the other half of the home, the city fire department reported Thursday. The statement from the...
nbc15.com
More snow on the way
