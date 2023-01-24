Fans of "Justified" have been waiting eagerly to see what Raylan Givens (Timothy Olyphant) has been up to over the past eight years. "Justified: City Primeval" is set to catch fans up with everyone's favorite U.S. Marshal, who moved back to Florida after the events of "Justified" but is now headed to Detroit to try to take down Clement Mansel (Boyd Holbrook), known as "The Oklahoma Wildman." Mansel is an elusive serial killer whose assassination of a judge has made him world-famous, and he has continued to kill while reveling in his notoriety. Raylan has his daughter, Willa (played by Olyphant's real-life daughter, Vivian Olyphant), in tow, which will likely make the case an even stickier and more dangerous prospect for him.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO