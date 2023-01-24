Read full article on original website
Criminal Minds: Evolution Fans Are Completely Stunned By How Much Henry Has Grown
With how much time the "Criminal Minds: Evolution" team spends working on cases and pursuing leads, it can be easy to forget that many of these characters have well-developed personal lives and family ties outside of their profession. A.J. Cook's Special Agent JJ is no exception, as the BAU profiler has a loving husband and two sons at home — Henry and Michael. Notably, both of these kids are actually played by two of Cook's real-world children, Mekhai and Phoenix Andersen respectively, in the original "Criminal Minds" series.
NCIS Fans Are Thrilled To See Sawyer And Torres Strengthen Their Bond
If you think that law enforcement agents tasked with patrolling naval bases would have a boring job, then you've probably never seen the long-running television series "NCIS." Currently in Season 20, "NCIS" isn't about a bunch of stuffy desk jockeys. Instead, the agents of the Naval Criminal Investigative Service often take a hands-on approach when looking into crimes. In the recent episode "Big Rig," the chaos-causing Agent Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) runs into his friend Agent Dale Sawyer (Zane Holtz) on the streets, but instead of a friendly catch-up, Sawyer is unkempt, paranoid, and covered in blood.
Whatever Happened To Wayne Unser From Sons Of Anarchy?
As the longtime chief of police in Charming, Wayne Unser is one of SAMCRO's biggest allies on FX's "Sons of Anarchy." A corrupt cop, Unser looks the other way on the motorcycle club's activities despite his misgivings. The veteran chief believes the club helps keep Charming safe from drugs or gentrification, though he also knows the police department isn't respected as a result.
The Big Bang Theory Fans Found A Typo That Sheldon Would Take Issue With
Even viewers largely unfamiliar with once long-running CBS sitcom "The Big Bang Theory" likely have some conception of lead character Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons)'s disposition. In essence, Sheldon is logical to the extent that his predilection for cold logic often overtakes all else. So effectively does he portray his "Big Bang Theory" character that Parsons has accepted being typecast post-Sheldon, holding no ill will against those who may forever associate his face with that of the sitcom lead he once portrayed.
Reddit Wants To Know How Many Old Friends Chicago PD's Ruzek Actually Has
When it comes to forming friendships, "Chicago P.D." regular Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) has had more than enough time to add buddies to his life list on this long-running NBC hit series. First suiting up for duty as part of the 21st District's elite Intel Unit on the show's premiere episode in 2014, Ruzek has hit the mean streets of Chi-Town to bust bad guys in every season since. As such, he's gotten close to colleagues like his former partner Al Olinsky (Elias Koteas), ex-detective Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) and to a lesser degree, I.U. chief Hank Voight (Jason Beghe), among others.
The Winchesters Fans Are Ecstatic To See Dean Back On Screen
"The Winchesters" may be a prequel to "Supernatural," but that hasn't stopped the show from directly following up with one of the original show's most major characters. The series is narrated by none other than Jensen Ackles' Dean Winchester, who appears to be taking a stroll down memory lane and reflecting on the lives of his parents after the events of "Supernatural." Yes, Dean did die during the ending of "Supernatural." No, "The Winchesters" has not yet revealed how the character has returned — just one of the show's many mysterious plot threads.
Timothy Olyphant Was Nearly Shot While Filming Justified: City Primeval
Fans of "Justified" have been waiting eagerly to see what Raylan Givens (Timothy Olyphant) has been up to over the past eight years. "Justified: City Primeval" is set to catch fans up with everyone's favorite U.S. Marshal, who moved back to Florida after the events of "Justified" but is now headed to Detroit to try to take down Clement Mansel (Boyd Holbrook), known as "The Oklahoma Wildman." Mansel is an elusive serial killer whose assassination of a judge has made him world-famous, and he has continued to kill while reveling in his notoriety. Raylan has his daughter, Willa (played by Olyphant's real-life daughter, Vivian Olyphant), in tow, which will likely make the case an even stickier and more dangerous prospect for him.
What Has Steven Michael Quezada Been Doing Since Breaking Bad?
AMC's "Breaking Bad" — aka one of the best TV shows of all time – ran from 2008 to 2013, but has continued to make waves long after its last episode's original air date. The New Mexico crime drama won no less than 16 Primetime Emmys during its five-season run (via IMDb), and received numerous other plaudits. One of the reasons the show has fared so well is the cast, which is stellar across the board. Steven Michael Quezada, who was among the recipients of the show's 2014 SAG award for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series, is a perfect example of this.
Gilmore Girls' Keiko Agena Says The Show's 'Daunting' Scripts Gave Her Nightmares
If "Gilmore Girls" fans first tuned into the show for the titular girls — the magnetic mother-daughter duo played by Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel — they stayed for the quirky town of Stars Hollow. When Lorelai got pregnant at 16, she ran away from home and started a new life in the idyllic, tight-knit Connecticut town. The chummy hamlet is full of local personalities — the town gossip Miss Patty (Liz Torres) and the self-important Taylor (Michael Winters), to name a few — as well as time-honored traditions that serve as the backdrops to countless episodes.
Gossip Girl's Showrunner Wanted To Bring Nate And Blair Back If The Series Made It To Season 3
Flashback to 2007. Everyone has a Blackberry and Vulture's Reality Index of what they deemed "The Great Show of Our Time" was a must-read. CW's "Gossip Girl" had a stranglehold in pop culture (remember that inspired ad campaign?) Developed by the creative mind behind "The O.C," Josh Schwartz, the series delved into the lives of Manhattan's elite. Yes, they were far too young to be drinking at bars, and Serena (Blake Lively) claimed to have killed a man in Season 1, but that was part of the escapist joy of the series. "Gossip Girl" walked so "Riverdale" could run.
Dylan O'Brien Considered Making A Cameo In Teen Wolf: The Movie (But Ultimately Decided Against It)
Since Dylan O'Brien's tragic announcement, fans of the supernatural series "Teen Wolf" have been howling in grief. Werewolves, banshees, and chimeras caused all kinds of trouble from 2011 to 2017 in the teen drama, but one character outshined them all. In the series, O'Brien actor plays Stiles, Scott McCall's (Tyler Posey) whip-smart human best friend. Always armed with a quip, Stiles quickly became a fan-favorite character in the "Teen Wolf" timeline. Though he was the only human in Scott's rag-tag pack, he was the most valued member and always solved the mysterious circumstances of Beacon Hills.
The Winchesters Fans Are In Stitches Over Richard Speight Jr.'s Loki Explanation
"The Winchesters" is proving to be a worthwhile addition to the "Supernatural" franchise. The series boasts a 64% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, suggesting that viewers are happy with the show, even if they prefer the parent series. At the same time, the spin-off has boasted some moments that have created confusion, leading some fans to believe that "The Winchesters is set in an alternate universe." Some of the cast members aren't that familiar with "Supernatural" lore either, but at least they have Richard Speight Jr. to explain it to them.
Who Plays Danny Diaz On Firefly Lane?
Based on the novel of the same name by Kristin Hannah, "Firefly Lane" is a series that focuses on the relationship between a pair of lifelong best friends named Tully and Kate. Played by Katherine Heigl as an adult, Tully Hart is a troubled teen who grows up to be a famous television host. The only person who keeps her grounded is her best friend, Kate Mularkey. Portrayed as an adult by Sarah Chalke, Kate is a housewife struggling to get back into the swing of things following a painful divorce. Thankfully, Chalke and Heigl immediately clicked the first time they met, making it easy for them to realistically evoke the different phases of Kate and Tully's relationship.
Ted Lasso's Brett Goldstein Would Be More Than Happy To 'Play Roy Kent Forever'
You'd be hard pressed to find a character on "Ted Lasso" who doesn't have at least some likable element to them, but few have captivated audience's hearts in the same way as Brett Goldstein's warmhearted player-turned-coach Roy Kent. Watching the former football star get a second lease on life and come out of his shell to forge new friendships has been one of the show's most gratifying arcs, and Roy has contributed to quite a few of "Ted Lasso's" heartwarming moments.
The Ending Of Lockwood & Co. Season 1 Explained
If the young adult classic "Goosebumps" were remade today for a stream-friendly audience, it might look something like "Lockwood & Co." Based on the best-selling books by Jonathan Stroud, the Netflix show follows a rookie group of teens with psychic abilities who fight to control London's growing problem with ghosts. Lucy Carlyle (Ruby Stokes), George Karim (Ali Hadji-Heshmati), and Anthony Lockwood (Cameron Chapman) are the trio that makes up our lovable team, playing with fire and their professional reputation right up until the season finale. With plenty more planned for fans thanks to series lead writer and director Joe Cornish, the Season 1 finale could just be the beginning of a bigger supernatural mystery.
Garrett Morris Details The Time His Sketch Idea Was Stolen On SNL
Garrett Morris has enjoyed a long and successful career in Hollywood. In today's pop culture climate, he's arguably best known for playing Earl Washington on "2 Broke Girls," who was regularly spotted hanging out in the sitcom's most popular diner hotspot. Prior to his time on that sitcom, however, his comedic talents were highlighted on "Saturday Night Live."
