An Alabama Man Found a Blue Box on the Shore in Daphne. He Thought it was a Tacklebox. Inside, he Finds Human Baby AshesZack LoveDaphne, AL
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Parts of AlabamaBryan DijkhuizenMobile, AL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
A Group of Five Guys Employees Refused to Serve Police Officers, Sparking ControversyIngram AtkinsonDaphne, AL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MobileTed RiversMobile, AL
‘No cheaters allowed’. This company will pay you $1,500 to go on 15 dates but just be ready for it to appear on social media
A U.S. jewelry brand wants to pay you to go on 15 dates in five months. People looking for love have been offered an extra incentive to go out on dates — a chunk of cash — but there is a catch. Jewelry brand Shane Co. is offering...
Millions urged to watch out for new Google warning that could save from danger
GOOGLE has created a very handy alert that could protect you from danger. It works to stop frustrating (and even criminal) spam calls that are targeting you. Google is added a new "suspected spam caller" alert to Google Voice calls. This will warn you when a call comes through so...
New Facebook Scam Hitting Tri-States Gets Warning from BBB
Facebook users there is a new scam that the Better Business Bureau wants you to be aware of. Social media can be a fun place, but also can be dangerous. The Better Business Bureau is warning Facebook users of a scam that is hitting the Tri-States focusing on the Quincy buy-and-sell groups. This is how the scam works.
I’m an Idiot. Don’t Fall for the Phishing Scam I Just Fell for
Don’t be like me. Don’t be dumb. I feel like a fool. After years of occasionally writing articles about scams and fraud, I fell for a simple phishing scam on my cell phone. I gave up my debit card information to a scammer — possibly one based in the tiny European nation of Montenegro.
Why PayPal Users Need to Check Their Accounts (Right Now)
PayPal customers attacked and personal information compromised.
How cash payment app scams are swindling money
Cash App allows people to transfer money at a swfit rate; however, the Better Business Bureau warns that people have issues when they do use it.
Most iPhone owners don’t know about three secret apps hidden on your phone
YOUR iPhone has several hidden apps tucked away – and you may have missed them. We've picked out three that are more secret than the average app, but are handy all the same. There's a handy Field Test trick that helps you find the best mobile signal. You can...
Delete this popular task manager app right away if you're an Android User
Experts are recommending to delete the Todo Day Manager app, where scammers can gain access to private messages, information through two-step verification codes.
‘Handcuffed’ to Ticketmaster: Ticketing official says distributor controls majority of Las Vegas live events
Millions of Taylor Swift fans are holding onto their bad blood with Ticketmaster, which has landed the distributor giant in front of US senators.
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Parts of Alabama
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: USPS and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Students at Mary G. Montgomery High School sick after eating laced candy
SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Semmes Police Department said they are investigating after multiple students at Mary G. Montgomery High School got sick from eating laced candy. According to Semmes Police Chief Todd Friend, one student that attends MGM was transported to the hospital but is expected to be ok. Virginia Guy with […]
Banks’ Digital Wallet Battle Easier vs Apple Pay, Harder vs PayPal
The banks have two targets in the digital wallet battle — one, Apple Pay, may be easier to “beat.”. PayPal may prove to be a tougher foe. As noted here, America’s biggest banks are banding together to launch a digital wallet to take on Apple and PayPal.
Microsoft users kicked out of apps during global outage
US tech giant Microsoft said on Wednesday it had suffered a global outage that limited access to software including Outlook and Teams for several hours. Teams, a messaging programme for companies, and email client Outlook are among the most widely used.
Most creepy iPhone setting needs to be adjusted
Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson gives a step-by-step to adjust location-tracking settings in your iPhone to protect your personal data and privacy from tracking features.
Warning for millions of iPhone owners – don’t ignore vital Apple alert
Scam phone calls aren't new, but they're increasingly devious. An Apple support page warns iPhone owners to be cautious when receiving unsolicited phone calls. They can seem very convincing, but could be a ploy to steal your personal info – or even your cash. "Scammers use fake Caller ID...
Almost 35,000 PayPal accounts breached using known credentials
Login and password combinations from other sites were used for the breach.
Newspaper article from 1963 predicted the invention of mobile phones: 'That is so awesome'
In today's time, it seems unimaginable to live without mobile phones. It's probably the last thing that we see before sleeping and the first thing we check in the mornings. However, that was not the case always. Decades ago, one wouldn't have even thought of having a mobile phone. But a newspaper clipping from 1963 predicted the invention of mobile phones way before they came to be. The clipping has been doing rounds on Twitter. The article is titled, "You'll Be Able to Carry Phone in Pocket in Future." It was published on April 18, 1963, in Mansfield News Journal, an Ohio-based newspaper. The story's lead is "...Some day, Mansfielders will carry their telephones in their pockets. Don't expect it to be available tomorrow, though."
9 simple WhatsApp privacy features everyone should enable
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. WhatsApp started as a standard messaging app to help people stay in touch with friends and family. It eventually became an all-in-one social platform with features like stories, communities, avatars, WhatsApp Business, group calls, and WhatsApp Payments. The Facebook-owned company has also worked on privacy add-ons to keep prying eyes away from your WhatsApp account.
Ticketmaster and Live Nation were not supposed to create a monopoly. Here’s why music fans, lawmakers, and Taylor Swift are fed up with the ticketing platforms
Ticketmaster issued a statement after Bad Bunny fans were denied entry to the star's concert in Mexico City last month. The ticketing giant said that an "unprecedented number of fake tickets" caused a malfunction at the venue. Senators are looking into Ticketmaster’s dominance in the ticketing market following several high-profile...
Mobile phone fraud: 'They stole £22,500 using my banking app'
A pickpocket took Jacopo de Simone's mobile phone and used his banking apps to steal £22,500. He said his bank investigated but found him liable for the losses so he is still fighting to get the money back. He is just one victim of the growing threat of mobile...
