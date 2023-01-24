ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

SLC high school teachers walkout to protest school voucher bill

SALT LAKE CITY — Teachers at two Salt Lake City high schools walked out during their lunch breaks to protest a bill that combines pay raises with school vouchers. State senators on Wednesday moved forward House Bill 215, setting it up for a final vote on Thursday that could send the legislation to the governor’s desk.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Bill to change Halloween to last Friday in Oct. heads to Senate

SALT LAKE CITY — Among the controversial topics being discussed in the legislature: domestic violence, transgender healthcare, and school vouchers, one’s got legislators talking about Halloween in January. S.C.R. 005 is a bill that would change the celebration of Halloween to the last Friday of October instead of...
Vaccine passport prohibition bill moves forward in its second year

SALT LAKE CITY — On Tuesday afternoon, HB131, the vaccine passport prohibition bill, received a favorable recommendation from the House Business and Labor Committee with a 10 to 2 vote. The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Walt Brooks, said in the committee hearing that during the COVID-19 pandemic, HIPAA laws were...
