KSLTV
SLC high school teachers walkout to protest school voucher bill
SALT LAKE CITY — Teachers at two Salt Lake City high schools walked out during their lunch breaks to protest a bill that combines pay raises with school vouchers. State senators on Wednesday moved forward House Bill 215, setting it up for a final vote on Thursday that could send the legislation to the governor’s desk.
KSLTV
Bill to change Halloween to last Friday in Oct. heads to Senate
SALT LAKE CITY — Among the controversial topics being discussed in the legislature: domestic violence, transgender healthcare, and school vouchers, one’s got legislators talking about Halloween in January. S.C.R. 005 is a bill that would change the celebration of Halloween to the last Friday of October instead of...
KSLTV
Public educators say $42M for voucher program could have been better spent elsewhere
SALT LAKE CITY — A bill that establishes a student voucher or “scholarship” program while giving public school teachers a raise cleared its final legislative hurdle Thursday as educators continued to raise concerns over the measure. HB215 passed through the Senate with a two-thirds majority after clearing...
KSLTV
Vaccine passport prohibition bill moves forward in its second year
SALT LAKE CITY — On Tuesday afternoon, HB131, the vaccine passport prohibition bill, received a favorable recommendation from the House Business and Labor Committee with a 10 to 2 vote. The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Walt Brooks, said in the committee hearing that during the COVID-19 pandemic, HIPAA laws were...
