Massachusetts State

Comments / 4

Geee,things are bonkers
3d ago

These nuts see racism in everything. You want a fluffnutter sandwich? That's racist. Gas stove? Racist. These people need serious mental help.

Reply
3
WUPE

The Oldest House in Massachusetts Built In 1641

The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
commonwealthmagazine.org

Wu envisions a sustainable Boston with 800,000 people

IN HER STATE OF THE CITY address Wednesday night, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu outlined her core policy goals while conveying to listeners just how much fun she is having. The fun part came primarily at the end of the speech when she recounted how a third-grader in a pink puffy coat at the Blackstone School asked her, in Spanish, what it was like to be mayor.
BOSTON, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

Millionaire surtax: What’s the split between education, transportation?

THE CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT approved by voters in November establishes a 4 percent income tax surcharge on income over $1 million, and directs that the money should go to transportation and education. But the amendment doesn’t say how the money should be split between transportation and education. Should it be 50-50...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
ABC6.com

Healey administration secures $1 million for police peer support

BOSTON, Mass. (WLNE) — The Healey Administration announced a new grant program that provides police officers with mental health and peer-support programs. Sen. Mark Montigney introduced the “Commonwealth Critical Incident Stress Management” program in 2018 following the slaying of Yarmouth police Sgt. Sean Gannon. Montigney originally secured...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
wgbh.org

A lawsuit could force the state to help thousands of people with disabilities find housing

After being hospitalized from several medical challenges, John Simmons arrived at a nursing home in Everett for what he expected to be a short stay. Three years later, he’s still there. Simmons, who uses a wheelchair and relies on portable oxygen to help him breathe, could live on his own. But like many people with disabilities in Massachusetts, he’s stuck in a nursing home because he can’t find an affordable place where he can live.
EVERETT, MA
NECN

Inside Boston's Changing Commute: How Traffic's Changed at Rush Hour and More

Traffic is back in Boston, alright. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation says 95% of all drivers are now on the roads, which means that on any given day there are roughly 750,000 people commuting into the city. But since the pandemic, Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver said, we're seeing shifts in...
BOSTON, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

Doubts raised about the T’s bus redesign plan

THE EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR of the MBTA Advisory Board on Thursday gave T overseers an earful, telling the T board that MBTA host communities are concerned that the agency won’t be able to pay for, hire enough new workers for,T and actually follow through on its plan to redraw the system’s bus map over the next five years.
BOSTON, MA
wgbh.org

Massachusetts loses out on federal grant for turnpike redevelopment

For the third time Massachusetts has struck out trying to obtain funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill. The Cape Cod Bridge replacement project has been turned down twice, and now the massive I-90 Allston Turnpike realignment project has also been rejected. The commonwealth was seeking $1.2 billion toward the $2...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

Three Massachusetts Cities are Deemed the Poorest in the State for 2023

Massachusetts is a state where many people aspire to live. I can't tell you how many times throughout my years in radio I have met people that weren't originally from Massachusetts but fell in love with the Bay State when they made a visit here. People from all over the country have either moved to Massachusetts or purchased a second home here. Whether it's the metropolitan attraction of Boston or the wide open spaces of the Berkshires and everywhere in between, there's no doubt that Massachusetts is a cherished and highly sought-after state.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
FOX 61

Massachusetts woman accused of killing 2 children has ties to Connecticut

DUXBURY, Mass. — A 32-year-old Massachusetts woman accused of killing two of her children and injuring her infant son went to high school and college in Connecticut. Lindsay Clancy – formerly Lindsay Musgrove – is from Wallingford and graduated from Lyman Hall High School in 2008, the school district’s superintendent confirmed to FOX61 News.
DUXBURY, MA
capeandislands.org

Proposed septic upgrade rules trigger sharp responses, pro and con

Newly proposed septic rules that could require thousands of Cape Cod homeowners to upgrade or replace their septic systems in the next five years sparked heated debate last night at a virtual public meeting. More than two dozen people weighed via Zoom in on the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection’s...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston

These 12 Mass. restaurants and chefs are James Beard Awards semifinalists

"An exhilarating moment." It’s a celebratory time for the Massachusetts restaurant scene. The James Beard Foundation announced its 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards semifinalists today. Twelve Massachusetts restaurants and chefs were included in the list, which recognizes “exceptional talent in the culinary and food media industries,” according to a press release. While nominees will be shared on March 29, the final winners will be honored at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards Ceremony in Chicago on June 5.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Daily Voice

Private Lighthouse Dining Ranked Massachusetts' Best Once-In-A-Lifetime Meal

If you only had one final opportunity to eat a meal in Massachusetts, where would it be? There is a right answer to this question, according to Eat This Not That. By searching reviews and food publications, Eat This Not That compiled a list of the best once-in-a-lifetime meals in each state. Their Massachusetts pick is the Newburyport Rear Range Lighthouse, a lighthouse-turned-restaurant with space for only four diners.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

