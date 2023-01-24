Read full article on original website
Geee,things are bonkers
3d ago
These nuts see racism in everything. You want a fluffnutter sandwich? That's racist. Gas stove? Racist. These people need serious mental help.
The Oldest House in Massachusetts Built In 1641
The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
commonwealthmagazine.org
Advocates blocked from having lawyers at police meeting about missing East Boston woman
A FURTHER EXAMPLE of the disparate treatment by law enforcement of cases involving victims of color and White people, or an innocent misunderstanding in the heat of the moment? Those are the dueling accounts of an encounter this week between Boston police and advocates for an East Boston woman who has been missing since late November.
commonwealthmagazine.org
Wu envisions a sustainable Boston with 800,000 people
IN HER STATE OF THE CITY address Wednesday night, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu outlined her core policy goals while conveying to listeners just how much fun she is having. The fun part came primarily at the end of the speech when she recounted how a third-grader in a pink puffy coat at the Blackstone School asked her, in Spanish, what it was like to be mayor.
commonwealthmagazine.org
Millionaire surtax: What’s the split between education, transportation?
THE CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT approved by voters in November establishes a 4 percent income tax surcharge on income over $1 million, and directs that the money should go to transportation and education. But the amendment doesn’t say how the money should be split between transportation and education. Should it be 50-50...
NHPR
Western Massachusetts lawmaker expresses concern over LEGO departure from Connecticut
A Massachusetts state senator said the toy maker LEGO moving its headquarters, and more than 700 jobs, from Enfield, Connecticut, to Boston will have a negative impact on his district. On Tuesday LEGO announced the move, scheduled for 2026. Its headquarters are just a few miles from the state line....
ABC6.com
Healey administration secures $1 million for police peer support
BOSTON, Mass. (WLNE) — The Healey Administration announced a new grant program that provides police officers with mental health and peer-support programs. Sen. Mark Montigney introduced the “Commonwealth Critical Incident Stress Management” program in 2018 following the slaying of Yarmouth police Sgt. Sean Gannon. Montigney originally secured...
Mass. legislators working across the aisle to address beverage container waste
BOSTON — Massachusetts residents could be leaving more than a few nickels a week in their recycling bins if lawmakers opt to enact any of the proposed measures seeking to revise the state’s bottle bill by increasing the deposit price and extending it to most beverage containers, including water and wine. Legislators have...
wgbh.org
A lawsuit could force the state to help thousands of people with disabilities find housing
After being hospitalized from several medical challenges, John Simmons arrived at a nursing home in Everett for what he expected to be a short stay. Three years later, he’s still there. Simmons, who uses a wheelchair and relies on portable oxygen to help him breathe, could live on his own. But like many people with disabilities in Massachusetts, he’s stuck in a nursing home because he can’t find an affordable place where he can live.
NECN
Inside Boston's Changing Commute: How Traffic's Changed at Rush Hour and More
Traffic is back in Boston, alright. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation says 95% of all drivers are now on the roads, which means that on any given day there are roughly 750,000 people commuting into the city. But since the pandemic, Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver said, we're seeing shifts in...
commonwealthmagazine.org
Doubts raised about the T’s bus redesign plan
THE EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR of the MBTA Advisory Board on Thursday gave T overseers an earful, telling the T board that MBTA host communities are concerned that the agency won’t be able to pay for, hire enough new workers for,T and actually follow through on its plan to redraw the system’s bus map over the next five years.
wgbh.org
Massachusetts loses out on federal grant for turnpike redevelopment
For the third time Massachusetts has struck out trying to obtain funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill. The Cape Cod Bridge replacement project has been turned down twice, and now the massive I-90 Allston Turnpike realignment project has also been rejected. The commonwealth was seeking $1.2 billion toward the $2...
Three Massachusetts Cities are Deemed the Poorest in the State for 2023
Massachusetts is a state where many people aspire to live. I can't tell you how many times throughout my years in radio I have met people that weren't originally from Massachusetts but fell in love with the Bay State when they made a visit here. People from all over the country have either moved to Massachusetts or purchased a second home here. Whether it's the metropolitan attraction of Boston or the wide open spaces of the Berkshires and everywhere in between, there's no doubt that Massachusetts is a cherished and highly sought-after state.
Tufts Daily
A homeowner looking to rent out rooms was blocked by an obscure law — now lawmakers want to change the rules
A Somerville homeowner attempting to rent rooms in his house to Tufts students has faced unexpected resistance from the city government on the grounds that his request to house unrelated students is unlawful. The homeowner, who requested that the Daily not identify him by name, has been appealing to the Somerville City Council for months.
Lego exits Enfield after 50 years; town hopeful for reuse following ‘unfortunate loss’
ENFIELD – Lego’s announcement that it will move its North American headquarters from Enfield to Boston in 2026 surprised town officials, but the signs were there. “It’s an unfortunate loss,” said Nelson Toreso, the town’s director of economic and community development. “Obviously, it’s very disappointing.”
Massachusetts woman accused of killing 2 children has ties to Connecticut
DUXBURY, Mass. — A 32-year-old Massachusetts woman accused of killing two of her children and injuring her infant son went to high school and college in Connecticut. Lindsay Clancy – formerly Lindsay Musgrove – is from Wallingford and graduated from Lyman Hall High School in 2008, the school district’s superintendent confirmed to FOX61 News.
MassLive.com
CRRC Springfield plant’s future in doubt as MBTA interim GM reports ‘making progress’ on faulty Orange, Red Line cars
SPRINGFIELD — Railcar manufacturer CRRC is making progress with the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority to address quality and safety issues on its Springfield-built Orange and Red line subway cars. The MBTA expects to put six additional Orange Line cars from CRRC into service beneath the streets of Boston in...
capeandislands.org
Proposed septic upgrade rules trigger sharp responses, pro and con
Newly proposed septic rules that could require thousands of Cape Cod homeowners to upgrade or replace their septic systems in the next five years sparked heated debate last night at a virtual public meeting. More than two dozen people weighed via Zoom in on the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection’s...
westernmassnews.com
Investigators reveal new details in case of Mass. woman found murdered in Vt.
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Investigators have revealed new information about the case of a woman found murdered in Vermont last summer, including the identity of the killer and how the crime unfolded. It has been more than six months since the body of Mary Anderson was found in her truck...
These 12 Mass. restaurants and chefs are James Beard Awards semifinalists
"An exhilarating moment." It’s a celebratory time for the Massachusetts restaurant scene. The James Beard Foundation announced its 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards semifinalists today. Twelve Massachusetts restaurants and chefs were included in the list, which recognizes “exceptional talent in the culinary and food media industries,” according to a press release. While nominees will be shared on March 29, the final winners will be honored at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards Ceremony in Chicago on June 5.
Private Lighthouse Dining Ranked Massachusetts' Best Once-In-A-Lifetime Meal
If you only had one final opportunity to eat a meal in Massachusetts, where would it be? There is a right answer to this question, according to Eat This Not That. By searching reviews and food publications, Eat This Not That compiled a list of the best once-in-a-lifetime meals in each state. Their Massachusetts pick is the Newburyport Rear Range Lighthouse, a lighthouse-turned-restaurant with space for only four diners.
